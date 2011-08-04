Female Politicians Say: I’m Not One of The Boys

If women ruled the world would it be a better place? Would there be less war? More debt? Well one thing is certain there would be fewer sex scandals. At least that we know of.

With yet another disgraced politician having to step down yesterday after crotch shots hit the internet you have to wonder: what are these guys thinking? And why aren’t the ladies getting in on the action?

Recently, countless cases have emerged, from Spitzer to Weiner to Sanford and Edwards. It feels like an epidemic. Solely judging by parties involved it seems to be a gender specific issue, no?

The New York Times reports, that when it comes to politics, it is not that women are angels and men are testosterone crazed animals but the stakes are higher in the female arena. Politics is still a man’s game. There are FAR fewer female politicos and it is practically impossible to become elected. Thus, once in power this elite group of women understand they’ve got everything to lose and everything to prove. They are not willing to risk it all over a quick tryst with a hot male intern.

Not to mention the odds of them being able to pull off a comeback are slim to none. This is because women are held to a higher moral standard. And while we as a society have come to expect this bad behavior from men, it’s not a pill we’re willing to swallow from the ladies. I mean did anyone really care if Bill Clinton “had sexual relations with that woman?” Nope, we all adored him. Imagine if Bill had been a woman?

The Times sums it up nicely:

“The shorthand of it is that women run for office to do something, and men run for office to be somebody,” said Debbie Walsh, director of the Center for American Women and Politics at Rutgers University. “Women run because there is some public issue that they care about, some change they want to make, some issue that is a priority for them, and men tend to run for office because they see this as a career path.”

So maybe the world would be a better place if women ruled?