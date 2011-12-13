StyleCaster
Female-Only Hotels: Is That Kosher?

Jessica Rubin
by
Yesterday, the NY Daily News reported that the Duke Hotel in London will be designating some of its rooms as ‘Duchess Rooms,’ with the hopes of attracting female visitors. So what does this mean exactly? Well, the rooms will be stocked with makeup mirrors, hair dryers, beauty accessories, fresh flowers and magazines. And of course the room attendants will all be women. Sounds nice, right?

The controversy comes into play when you reference back to the Bella Sky Hotel in Copenhagen, where they launched a women’s only floor last year. Denmark’s Equal Treatment Board ruled that having a “No Men Allowed” section of a hotel is illegal, which is understandable considering the outcry that would have resulted from a men’s only hotel.

We did a little internet snooping and came across quite a long list of hotels either partly or completely devoted to female clientele. Click through the slideshow above for some of the world’s most luxury spots for ladies. Do you think it’s okay for hotels to keep the men at bay? Let us know by casting your vote in the poll below!

The Chesterfield Mayfair has rooms especially for women that have amenities to make sure their female guests are safe and comfortable.

Triple Creek Ranch in Darby, Montana is a no-men-allowed location. 

Jumeirah Emirates Towers in Dubai, U.A.E. has a floor for female executives. Lucky guests get fresh flowers, fragrances, satin linens, bath products, a Jacquard kimono, a cosmetics fridge, Chopard bath products and a yoga mat. 

The Naumi Hotel has a female-only floor comprised of five suites. These rooms are serviced by women and is protected by a glass panel stating, "For Ladies Only."

The Crowne Plaza, which has three locations in Washinton D.C.; Bloomington Minnesota and Milwaukee, Wisconsin, has female-friendly floors that feature different amenities like security escorts, the Lifetime channel on cable and fashion magazines. 

The Premier Hotel in New York, NY has seven rooms designated for female guests. These rooms come with bath salts, a hair straightener, women's magazines and access to the private lounge where you can munch on complimentary breakfast. 

