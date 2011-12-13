Female-Only Hotels: Is That Kosher?

Yesterday, the NY Daily News reported that the Duke Hotel in London will be designating some of its rooms as ‘Duchess Rooms,’ with the hopes of attracting female visitors. So what does this mean exactly? Well, the rooms will be stocked with makeup mirrors, hair dryers, beauty accessories, fresh flowers and magazines. And of course the room attendants will all be women. Sounds nice, right?

The controversy comes into play when you reference back to the Bella Sky Hotel in Copenhagen, where they launched a women’s only floor last year. Denmark’s Equal Treatment Board ruled that having a “No Men Allowed” section of a hotel is illegal, which is understandable considering the outcry that would have resulted from a men’s only hotel.

We did a little internet snooping and came across quite a long list of hotels either partly or completely devoted to female clientele. Click through the slideshow above for some of the world’s most luxury spots for ladies. Do you think it’s okay for hotels to keep the men at bay? Let us know by casting your vote in the poll below!