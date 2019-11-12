10 Chic Home Decor Items That Pay Homage to The Female Form

Scroll To See More Images

There’s an unlikely home decor trend swirling about on popular Pinterest Boards, interior design blogs and also cropping up on some of our favorite taste-making e-tailers: the nude female body. From semi-nude line prints to booty-shaped coffee mugs and even boob-designed bath mats, the female form is definitely trending at the moment, and frankly, we’re not sure why it took so long to strike it big in the first place. The female form home decor trend gained momentum when forward-leaning and Instagram-famous brands like Cold Picnic and Gravel & Gold launched their now wildly coveted pieces emblazoned with boob and booty art. Other labels and interior designers naturally followed suit with this “feminine” trend, launching a wide range of other chic-meets-sultry decor items, including art prints, embroidered tapestries, accent pillows and kitchen items.

We think the female body is a downright work of art in and of itself, and regardless of the shape, size and shade, so we’re pretty happy to see that the appreciation for the female body has made its way to the interior space. While nudity isn’t exactly always office-appropriate, this decor trend isn’t exactly NSFW either. The playful illustrations of the nude body look chic and charming rather than borderline pornographic, or even slightly provocative (I mean, I think even my quasi-conservative mother would like some of these items). In fact, while the boob motif may feel silly to some, there’s an argument to be made posting that the trend is inherently in line with the current body-positive movement, along with associated feminist-inspired movements like Free The Nipple. Whether the trend is the productive of social change and making a political statement or not, I for one, happen to be very much on-board with it.

The perfect accessory to highlight your bath or shower.

The cutest clock I’ve probably ever stumbled across.

This curvaceous coffee mug also doubles as a piece of home decor.

The best way to start you day.

The best part? It comes in inclusive shade ranges too.

This chic neon light is super sexy and surprisingly affordable.

This female-inspired Magic 8 Ball of sorts delivers some major nostalgia, but with a super cute twist.

This simple line drawing of a female silhouette is totally centerpiece worthy.

The “breast pillowcase you’ll ever own.” Yes, indeed.

The cool alternative to the brand’s now ubiquitous bath mat.

