StyleCaster
Share

10 Chic Home Decor Items That Pay Homage to The Female Form

What's hot
StyleCaster

10 Chic Home Decor Items That Pay Homage to The Female Form

Mia Maguire
by
10 Chic Home Decor Items That Pay Homage to The Female Form
Photo: Cierra Miller.

Scroll To See More Images

There’s an unlikely home decor trend swirling about on popular Pinterest Boards, interior design blogs and also cropping up on some of our favorite taste-making e-tailers: the nude female body. From semi-nude line prints to booty-shaped coffee mugs and even boob-designed bath mats, the female form is definitely trending at the moment, and frankly, we’re not sure why it took so long to strike it big in the first place. The female form home decor trend gained momentum when forward-leaning and Instagram-famous brands like Cold Picnic and Gravel & Gold launched their now wildly coveted pieces emblazoned with boob and booty art. Other labels and interior designers naturally followed suit with this “feminine” trend, launching a wide range of other chic-meets-sultry decor items, including art prints, embroidered tapestries, accent pillows and kitchen items.

We think the female body is a downright work of art in and of itself, and regardless of the shape, size and shade, so we’re pretty happy to see that the appreciation for the female body has made its way to the interior space. While nudity isn’t exactly always office-appropriate, this decor trend isn’t exactly NSFW either. The playful illustrations of the nude body look chic and charming rather than borderline pornographic, or even slightly provocative (I mean, I think even my quasi-conservative mother would like some of these items). In fact, while the boob motif may feel silly to some, there’s an argument to be made posting that the trend is inherently in line with the current body-positive movement, along with associated feminist-inspired movements like Free The Nipple. Whether the trend is the productive of social change and making a political statement or not, I for one, happen to be very much on-board with it.

Female form bath mat Urban Outfitters

Urban Outfitters.

Female Form Bath Mat $39
buy it

The perfect accessory to highlight your bath or shower.

blush boobs Wall Clock Society6

Society6.

Society6 Boob Clock $31.99
buy it

The cutest clock I’ve probably ever stumbled across.

Butt mug Urban Outfitters

Urban Outfitters.

Female Form Mug $14
buy it

This curvaceous coffee mug also doubles as a piece of home decor.

Butt pattern mug amazon

Amazon.

Butt Pattern Coffee Mug $11.99
buy it

The best way to start you day.

Female form vase urban outfitters

Urban Outfitters.

Female Form Vase $16
buy it

The best part? It comes in inclusive shade ranges too.

Lady Back Neon Sign Amazon

Amazon.

Female Form Neon LED Sign $89.99
buy it

This chic neon light is super sexy and surprisingly affordable.

boob oracle urban outfitters

Urban Outfitters.

Boob Oracle $16
buy it

This female-inspired Magic 8 Ball of sorts delivers some major nostalgia, but with a super cute twist.

Female Form #4 Art Print Society6

Society 6.

Female Form #4 Art Print $21.99
buy it

This simple line drawing of a female silhouette is totally centerpiece worthy.

Bando boob pillow cover

Bando.

Boob Pillow Case $70
buy it

The “breast pillowcase you’ll ever own.” Yes, indeed.

Cold Picnic Boobs Blanket

Cold Picnic.

Cold Picnic Tonal Boob Knit Blanket $200
buy it

The cool alternative to the brand’s now ubiquitous bath mat.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

Tags:
share