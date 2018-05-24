8 Female Celebrities Who Were Body-Shamed for Their Muscles

Aly Raisman

From calling out a body-shaming TSA agent to showing off her muscles on Instagram, the Olympic gymnast has never been shy to fight against double standards. In an essay for "Today," Raisman revealed that she stopped wearing tank tops in the seventh grade after male classmates told her that she looked like she was on steroids.

"In fifth grade, all the boys in my class told me that I looked like I was on steroids or that I was anorexic," Raisman wrote. "And then in seventh grade, I was wearing a tank top at school and one of the boys told me my arms were disgusting. So I didn’t wear a tank top to school ever again. Thinking about that makes me so sad because I let one kid affect how I see myself."

And though it took years for Raisman to embrace her muscular body, she assures that she is in a better place now and has come to love her muscles for the wins they've brought her in gymnastics.

"But now, I almost force myself to wear tank tops because you have to appreciate your body — and people compliment my arms all the time," Raisman wrote. "You can’t let someone dictate the way you feel about yourself. It just makes me mad that I was so insecure about it for so long because my arms made me one of the best gymnasts in the world, so I would never do anything to change that."