72 Female British Lawmakers Are Standing Up For Meghan Markle & It’s Important

In a moving gesture, 72 female British lawmakers showed their support for Meghan Markle by signing an open letter condemning unfair media scrutiny of the Duchess. The letter, which was published on Twitter, united members of the U.K. Parliament “from all backgrounds” and political persuasions. Their message? The unscrupulous nature of Meghan’s treatment by the tabloids cannot continue to go unchecked.

Last week, as the revealing documentary Meghan & Harry: An African Journey aired, people have come forward with both support and concern for the Duchess and Duke of Sussex. In one particularly vulnerable moment, the former Suits star admitted that not many people ask her if she’s okay — and that her struggle, behind the scenes, is very real. It’s clear the relentless pressure of the British media has been, and continues to be, a major burden on the couple’s mental health. But now, their support system has grown by more than 70 women willing to take a stand for Meghan.

One of those women, Holly Lynch, shared the group’s open letter on social media, saying, “Women MPs from all political parties have put aside our differences to stand in solidarity with the Duchess of Sussex today and are sending her this open letter.”

It’s not only a touching gesture on the part of the female politicians but an important one. If the national media cannot uphold its editorial integrity (or, at the very least, basic human decency), perhaps it is time for U.K. policymakers to pay more attention.

Here’s the letter, in its entirety.

As women MPs of political persuasions, we wanted to express our solidarity with you in taking a stand against the often distasteful and misleading nature of the stories printed in our national newspapers concerning you, your character and your family. On occasions, stories and headlines have represented an invasion of your privacy and have sought to cast aspersions about your character, without any good reason as far as we can see. Even more concerning still, we are calling out what can only be described as outdated, colonial undertones to some of these stories. As women Members of Parliament from all backgrounds, we stand with you in saying it cannot be allowed to go unchallenged. Although we find ourselves being women in public life in a very different way to you, we share an understanding of the abuse and intimidation which is now so often used as a means of disparaging women in the public office from getting on with very important work. With this in mind we expect the national media to have the integrity to know when a story is in the national interest and when it is seeking to tear a woman down for no apparent reason. You have our assurances that we stand with you in solidarity on this. We will use the means at our disposal to ensure that our press accept your right to privacy and show respect, and that their stories reflect the truth.

