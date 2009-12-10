Female Athletes, the Sexiest of 2009

More often than we like, sports have been deemed a “guys thing,” and while we’re positive any guy reading will appreciate this tailored list of sexy female athletes, we know girl power when we see it! Not only are these ten feminine athletes highly skilled within their specific sport, but they have enough sex appeal to make any girl head to the gym stat. As an inspiration to women worldwide, take a look at these fierce female athletes of 2009.

This was a scandalous year for sports, so take a look at our top five sports controversies of 2009.

1. Amanda Beard, 28, has won seven Olympic medals and is going for the gold come 2012. Beard also bared all in a nude photo shoot she did with Playboy.

2. Danica Patrick, 27, is on fire. Sexy is an understatement for this IndyCar Series driver. Patrick is also a model and spokeswoman for GoDaddy.com.

3. Gina Carano, 27, is a knockout, literally. This female boxer isn’t the kind of ex-girlfriend we’d want to run into.

4. Natalie Gulbis, 26, is an American golfer who plays on the US-based LPGA Tour. Gulbis has also taken a swing at writing a column for FHM and starred on the reality TV show Celebrity Apprentice.

5. Miwa Asao, 23, is one of the hottest beach volleyball players of 2009. Known as the “pixie of beach volleyball,” Asao has the perfect bikini bod.

6. Hannah Cornett, 27, is both a pro triathlete and pro surfer. Earning her title as an adorable athlete, Cornett also has a career in acting.

7. Candice Parker, 24, is an All-American basketball player for the WNBA’s Los Angeles Sparks. The second woman ever to dunk the ball in the WNBA, Parker’s perks are not only on the court; she is both beautiful and talented.

8. Jeanette “The Black Widow” Lee, 38, is known for sinking every shot she takes. With 20 titles under her belt, she is the hottest professional female billiards champion.

9. Dara Torres, 40, is the first US swimmer to compete in four Olympic games, and she has nine Olympic medals under her belt, four of which are for golf. Even though she’s in her 40s, Torres stands tall as a sexy and strong competitor.

10. Lindsay Vonn, 25, is a world champion skier and double overall World Cup winner. Her natural look makes her stand out as a rare beauty.