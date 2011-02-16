Name: Felicia Rylander

Agency: Ford Models

Hometown: Stockholm, Sweden

New York City Neighborhood: Midtown/West Side

Most Incredible Model Moment: My shoot for the Swedish Elle. I was kind of new to modeling and it was one of my first photoshoots. It was kind of funny because I didn’t know exactly what to do and was kind of all over the place. But the Elle crew was fantastic and they helped me a lot!

Favorite Model: For now, I really like Raquel Zimmerman. I don’t know very much about her personal life, but I think that makes her a little more interesting to me! My style inspiration though are always other models and my sister.

Describe your daily uniform: When I model, It’s a lot of comfortable clothing but with a cool twist. When I’m not modeling, I like to have a little more of a sweet side to my style.