Where Is Britney Spears’ Assistant Felicia Now? Meet the Member of Her Inner Circle

Fans who have seen Hulu’s Framing Britney Spears documentary may want to know more about Felicia Culotta, Britney Spears‘ friend and former assistant.

Felicia was one of the few members of Britney’s inner circle interviewed for Framing Britney Spears, which was a part of Hulu with FX’s The New York Times Presents docuseries. Framing Britney Spears follows the history of Britney’s conservatorship, which was put into place in 2007 amid her divorce from her then-husband, Kevin Federline, and her war with the media and the paparazzi. Under Britney’s conservatorship, her dad, Jamie Spears, has control over her person and estate, which means that he can limit who visits her, what financial deals she takes, as well as has access to her medical records and doctors.

Since it was put into place more than a decade ago, Britney’s conservatorship has been criticized by fans, who believe that she can manage her own estate. As part of the #FreeBritney movement, the Grammy winner’s fans are asking the court system to remove Jamie as Britney’s conservator and to end her conservatorship. Britney, for part, petitioned for Jamie to be removed as her conservator in 2020 and asked for a bank to replace him as the manager over her estate. The petition was denied.

That’s Framing Britney Spears in a nutshell. But who is Felicia Culotta, Britney Spears‘ “former” assistant and one of her few friends to be interviewed for the documentary? Read on for what we know about Felicia.

Who is Felicia Culotta?

As explained in Framing Britney Spears, Felicia is a longtime friend of the Spears family. “I’ve known [Britney] since she was five,” Felicia said in the doc. “By then, we all knew her talent was just extraordinary.” Felicia worked as Britney’s assistant from around 1998 to 2007.

In the doc, Felicia explained that she was hired as Britney’s assistant by her mother, Lynne Spears, while Britney was promoting her first single, “…Baby One More Time” in 1998. Felicia, who had just finished a job as a nanny in New York City, revealed that Lynne called her to “chaperone” the pop star who had just signed her first record deal at 15 years old. Lynne couldn’t be with Britney at the time, as Britney’s sister, Jamie Lynn, was in the first grade.

Felicia also explained that “assistant” was a loose term for her role, as she wasn’t a member of Britney’s management team nor was she a chaperone to an adult. “I don’t know that I really ever had any definition on what I was supposed to do with Britney,” she said. “For a long time they called me her chaperone, and then at one point they wanted to call me her partner, and we didn’t think that sounded right. I definitely was not her mother, and I wasn’t her big sister, so we settled on assistant.”

Felicia stayed as Britney’s assistant until 2007 when Jamie was named as Britney’s conservator. After that, Felicia revealed that her role changed, suggesting that she was fired. Though she still worked with Britney as a backstage guide for Britney’s tours she explained that she was hired by the touring company, not Britney’s management.

“Once the conservatorship started my role changed,” she said. “I gave backstage tours. When I went back it was a different business management and her dad was involved so they did not hire me, the touring company hired me,” explains Felicia. “I don’t know why the Britney company didn’t hire me, all I know is that maybe they didn’t know the role I played earlier. So, I took a backseat and I simply did what I was hired to do.”

According to TODAY, Felicia wrote on a fan site at the time about how “sick” she was by Britney’s conservatorship.”I cherish ALL the incredible opportunities that came my way thru my job with Britney and am crushed/saddened/heart sick by the way her life is unfolding,” she wrote at the time. “There’s just so much you can do to help a person — I don’t dare want to be an enabler, and I cannot love her enough for the both of us. I cannot convince her in ANY way to love herself.”

Where is Felicia Culotta now?

So where is Felicia Culotta, Britney Spears’ former assistant, now? After her job changed as part of Britney’s conservatorship, Felicia left Britney’s tours to work with the Jonas Brothers. In 2009, Felicia revealed that she was rehired by Britney’s team. “Britney has always held a special place in my heart,” Felicia told Us Weekly at the time. “Over the course of the last year I have seen her work harder than she ever has in her entire life.”

Britney and Felicia still seem to be close, as seen in an Instagram picture Felicia posted in 2015 of her and the pop star. “Me and Britney foever :* #britneyspears #britney,” she captioned the picture, which saw Britney holding her hair.

According to The New York Times, Felicia most recently worked as a “V.I.P. coordinator” for Britney’s meet-and-greets at her Las Vegas residency, “Britney: Piece of Me,” which ran from 2013 to 2017 at the Planet Hollywood Hotel. Felicia shared a Facebook post of her and Britney backstage in 2018.

