Feeling For Isabel Marant – Get The Designer’s Look For Less

Runway looks from Isabel Marant Spring 2010.

The Wild West, by way of Paris, complete with prairie inspiration, a slight nod to cowboys and a look at Native American fashion lore in turquoise, fringe and feathers all thoughts that sum up the je ne sais quoi, gotta-have quality of Isabel Marant’s Spring 2010 collection.

What we know for sure? The lady has her pulse on what the cool kids want to wear before they even know it. The lesson lies in the reverence for each piece, which are thoughtfully designed and seem specially made to instantly update any girl’s closet for the season. Plus, Marant is more interested in pieces you can wear everyday, literally, than a glamorous, but you’re-going-to-wear-only-once evening gown.

It’s a subtle “wow” factor in an embellished perfectly-fit blazer, perfect spring boots, unexpected lariat necklace or colorful patterned mini that keeps us coming back for more.

Although Marant finally has a home stateside in NYC, her wares are still hard to pin down. Online, the rare sites that carry the e-commerce-shy designer, sell out within moments (and the wares aren’t exactly cheap either).

Because we once rationalized and finally saved up for a $600 Marant blazer on Net-a-Porter.com only to have it sell out within seconds, we’re now motivated (and determined) to get the look some way, somehow. We did the legwork for you and found some Isabel-inspired pieces that call to mind a sort of Boho 2.0, get the look for less right now.

1. Khaki sleeveless waterfall vest, $90, by Topshop

2. Black subtle edge blazer, $29.80, by Forever 21

3. Turquoise embroidered dress, $32.80, by Forever 21

4. Silver Lariat Necklace, $25, by Guess? Jeans

5. Black leatherette dress, $680, by Literature Noir at Stylebop

6. Blue pinstripe shorts, $16.90, by Forever 21

7. Turquoise ring, $6, by Wetseal

8. Grey crew sweatshirt, $145, by Aubin & Wills at Net-A-Porter

9. Black metallic drape skirt, $17.80, by Forever 21

10. Floral woven belt, $10.50, by Wetseal

11. Boucl tweed jacket, $425, by Tory Burch at Net-A-Porter

12. Black suede boots, $197.50, by Joie at Jildor

13. Feather earring set, $4.80, at Forever 21

14. Multi-color wave-vision skirt, $19.80, by Forever 21

15. Gray three-layer suede boot, $98, by Minnetonka, at Zappos