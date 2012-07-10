Feel More Better teamed up with 28 bloggers to campaign against negative body image and the industry's heavy use of Photoshop.
StyleCaster
Share

Feel More Better’s Not Photoshopped Campaign: 28 Bloggers Join the Cause

What's hot
StyleCaster

Feel More Better’s Not Photoshopped Campaign: 28 Bloggers Join the Cause

Sydney Scott
by
Feel More Better’s Not Photoshopped Campaign: 28 Bloggers Join the Cause
29 Start slideshow

The debate over body image seems like an uphill battle in the fashion industry. The industry seems as if it’s trying to change things by creating guidelines and rules for models and fashion shows, but it doesn’t look like they’re really enforcing them.

Luckily, with street style and fashion bloggers popping up everywhere there are more girls showing off their style and curves to the world. And there are organizations like Feel More Better out there helping women and girls push back. In February, Feel More Better launched an awesome collection of tees, which included the “Not Photoshopped” Tee.  Now, they’ve teamed up with 28 bloggers to take a stand against the unrealistic glossy images we’re bombarded with everyday.

Today, the bloggers that participated in the Not Photoshopped campaign posted images of themselves on their blogs wearing the cute statement-making tees. Instead of leaving you to hunt the blogosphere for the lovely ladies we’ve put them all in one gallery for you! Check out the girls in their t-shirts, follow them on Twitter and take a look at their blogs!

And, if you wanna join the cause you can pick up a tee shirt and find more info here!

0 Thoughts?
1 of 29

Click through the gallery to view Feel More Better's "Not Photoshopped" blogger campaign!

Alison Gary of Wardrobe Oxygen - @Wardrobe_Oxygen

Photo: Feel More Better/

Anne Fritz of Jet Set Girls - @JSGHope

Photo: Feel More Better/

Chelsea Matthews of All Of The Above - @chelseamatthews

Photo: Feel More Better/

Christina Desmet of Desmitten - @DeSmitten

Photo: Feel More Better/

Dani and Blair of The Smoking Nuns - @The_SmokingNuns

Photo: Feel More Better/

Dina Fierro of Eye For Style - @Eye4Style

Photo: Feel More Better/

Emily Johnston of Fashion Foie Gras - @FashionFoieGras

Photo: Feel More Better/

Jaime Palmucci of Denim Debutante - @DenimDebutante

Photo: Feel More Better/

Jamie Stone of Queen of the Quarter Life Crisis - @ItsJamieStone

Julie Wax of I Heart Heels - @IHeartHeels

Photo: Feel More Better/

Kirsten of Why Did You Wear That - @WhyDid_dotcom

Photo: Feel More Better/

Lilli Hingee of Frocks and Frou Frou - @FrocksNFrouFrou

Photo: Feel More Better/

Samantha Duenas of So Super Sam - @SoSuperSam

Photo: Feel More Better/

Sydne Summer of Sydne Style - @SydneSummer

Photo: Feel More Better/

Tanesha Awasthi of Girl with Curves - @GirlWithCurves

Photo: Feel More Better/

Chastity Garner of The Curvy Girl's Guide to Style - @GarnerStyle

Photo: Feel More Better/

Kailani Andrade of Kailani's Korner - @KailaniAndrade

Photo: Feel More Better/

Kelly Ryan O'Brien of Idols and Egos - @kellyryanobrien

Photo: Feel More Better/

Kristen of Glitter N Glue - @Glitter_N_Glue

Photo: Feel More Better/

Marie Denee of The Curvy Fashionista - @MarieDenee

Photo: Feel More Better/

Alissa Wilson of Stylish Curves - @StylishCurves

Photo: Feel More Better/

Allison Teng of Curvy Girl Chic - @CurvyGirlChic

Photo: Feel More Better/

Carla Benstead of Messy Carla - @MessyCarla

Photo: Feel More Better/

Julia Dinardo of Fashion Pulse Daily - @FashionPulseDaily

Photo: Feel More Better/

Kristin Booker of Fashion Style Beauty - @FashionStBeauty

Photo: Feel More Better/

Laurie Brucker of Laurie B. Style - @LaurieBStyle

Photo: Feel More Better/

Jaclyn Johnson of Some Notes on Napkins - @JaclynRJohnson

Photo: Feel More Better/

Caylee Willett of If You Seek Style - @Cayleem

Photo: Feel More Better/

Next slideshow starts in 10s

First Look: Louis Vuitton Debuts Infinitely Kusama Collection in New York City...

First Look: Louis Vuitton Debuts Infinitely Kusama Collection in New York City...
Tags:

Promoted Stories

share