Feel More Better’s Not Photoshopped Campaign: 28 Bloggers Join the Cause

The debate over body image seems like an uphill battle in the fashion industry. The industry seems as if it’s trying to change things by creating guidelines and rules for models and fashion shows, but it doesn’t look like they’re really enforcing them.

Luckily, with street style and fashion bloggers popping up everywhere there are more girls showing off their style and curves to the world. And there are organizations like Feel More Better out there helping women and girls push back. In February, Feel More Better launched an awesome collection of tees, which included the “Not Photoshopped” Tee. Now, they’ve teamed up with 28 bloggers to take a stand against the unrealistic glossy images we’re bombarded with everyday.

Today, the bloggers that participated in the Not Photoshopped campaign posted images of themselves on their blogs wearing the cute statement-making tees. Instead of leaving you to hunt the blogosphere for the lovely ladies we’ve put them all in one gallery for you! Check out the girls in their t-shirts, follow them on Twitter and take a look at their blogs!

And, if you wanna join the cause you can pick up a tee shirt and find more info here!