Feed Your Head With These 10 Gorgeous Fashion Books

I don’t know about you, but I am really intrigued by this Terry Richardson and Lady Gaga book coming out — it certainly sounds like one I’ll need to add to my collection immediately. It also got me thinking about all of the other great fashion and photography books that I need to start piling in my bookshelf and on my coffee table.

It’s great to surround yourself with inspiration: on your walls, in your closet or even on your Tumblr. Whether you rip them apart and plaster your room with them or leave them out on your table to impress and inspire all of your artsy friends, a great big fashion photography book is a must have. Take a look at these ten books to learn more about brands like Thierry Mugler and Yohji Yamamoto while drooling over the garments in American Dior and Prada.

Here’s a little tip: For the more expensive editions, shop around the web for a better deal!