Feed Your Head With These 10 Gorgeous Fashion Books

I don’t know about you, but I am really intrigued by this Terry Richardson and Lady Gaga book coming out — it certainly sounds like one I’ll need to add to my collection immediately. It also got me thinking about all of the other great fashion and photography books that I need to start piling in my bookshelf and on my coffee table.
It’s great to surround yourself with inspiration: on your walls, in your closet or even on your Tumblr. Whether you rip them apart and plaster your room with them or leave them out on your table to impress and inspire all of your artsy friends, a great big fashion photography book is a must have. Take a look at these ten books to learn more about brands like Thierry Mugler and Yohji Yamamoto while drooling over the garments in American Dior and Prada.
Here’s a little tip: For the more expensive editions, shop around the web for a better deal!
American Dior, $70
Everyone loves a good coming to America story and Christian Dior's entry into American fashion is one of pure elegance. With Grace Kelly and Marilyn Monroe as its original American muses, the House of Dior changed the way Americans saw European fashion and continues to shape the fashion landscape today.
Work in Progress: Karl Lagerfeld, $18.00
The long awaited English version of Karl Lagerfeld's photography book finally came out this year. Lagerfeld began his photography career back in 1987, and he's transcended just shooting fashion images -- he also has embraced architecture, portraits and landscapes in his work. See the world through Karl's eyes in this intense portfolio of his photographic work.
Thierry Mugler: Galaxy Glamour, $35
While we patiently await the Lady Gaga book to come out, take a look inside the mind of Thierry Mugler. The book chronicles everything from the founding of the house in the 1970's to the elaborate creations that it produces today. The book is sectioned into five amazing themes of the Mugler brand -- fantasy, anatomy, metamorphosis, heroines, and stars. All of them are sure to inspire the daring dreamer inside us all.
Hedi Slimane, $26.00
Hedi Slimane is another jack of all trades: designer, fashion editor and photographer. Slimane is the epitome of cool, and he shoots everyone from rock stars to supermodels. His black & white images are especially haunting and unforgettable.
Prada, $79.00
Simply titled Prada, this is a book that covers the last three decades of all things Prada. The contents are incredibly intimate, yet they cover a large range of the brand's history. The book includes thumbnail pictures of over 3,800 runway looks as well behind the scenes photos of the design studios, private looks at the fashion show venues, and interviews and essays with photographers and artists that have worked with the brand.
Helmut Newton: Polaroids, $37.00
This book mixes the nostalgia of instant photographs like Polaroids with the brilliant skills of photographer Helmut Newton. This book will be sure to impress fashion and photography buffs alike.
Kate Moss by Mario Testino, $43
Models reach "muse" level when they inspire greatness out of a photographer or designer, and Kate Moss and Mario Testino might be the perfect example of an extraordinarily successful and genuine relationship between a model and photographer. The work in this book is mind blowing, not only because Kate is a great model and Mario is a talented photographer, but because somehow Kate and Mario elevate each other to incredible levels of brilliance and beauty.
Yohji Yamamoto, $38
Yohji Yamamoto is one of the greatest and most innovative minds that the fashion world has ever seen. This book not only archives some of his work, but it includes in depth discussion and interviews with his closest collaborators, such as Nick Knight, Pater Saville, and Masao Nihei.
Richard Avedon: 1944-2000, $63
This book chronicles a whooping 56 years of the photographic work of the legendary Richard Avedon. Get your fashion fix of everything from disco vixens in the '70s to the grunge era and supermodels of the '90s.