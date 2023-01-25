Your February Horoscope Predicts a Positive & Uplifting Shift For Every Zodiac Sign

Scroll To See More Images

Your February 2023 horoscope invites you to enjoy the shortest month of the year with a calmer, sweeter sky. Aquarius season is upon us, driving you to spearhead positive change and set your focus on bigger ideas and higher ideals. When the Sun is in this fixed air sign, it encourages you to make the world a better place.

All of the planet’s are on their direct path until April 2023, so we can finally rest from the retrogrades that have been wreaking havoc. We are talking about almost three months of unadulterated planetary energy. Finally! This is the time to make moves to improve our lives and get going on our goals. Don’t wait any longer to make those commitments or sign on the dotted line. Take advantage of the sweet release and allow it to free you to reach your highest potential.

With Aquarius season upon us, being true to yourself is the name of the game. Don’t waste your time with people who don’t get you. Chill with the people who love you unconditionally and support your freaky side and all its glory. With the Sun forming a square to Uranus on February 3, watch out for a restless energy that may motivate you to make unnecessary changes. Channel that Aquarius cool, calm and collected mentality and look objectively so you can determine what parts of your life need a fresh coat of paint.

On February 5, the Full Moon in Leo graces the sky, bringing a culmination to everything we built since the New Moon. This is a good time to look at the balance you have struck in your life between your self-expression and your objectivity. Take some to think about ways you may be limiting yourself in your creative life or your friendships. The Full Moon is a great time to release. I recommend writing a list of all the things that are blocking you and burning it to ash. Let that $&@* go and make something new!

Since February is the month of Valentine’s Day, we should take a look at the planet of love—Venus. Exalted in the sign of Pisces, Venus encourages us to embrace our most creative and romantic selves, perfect for a little one-on-one time with that special someone. Not to mention, on February 15, Venus conjunct Neptune heightens our compassion and brings out our softer side. This shifts on February 20 when Venus changes to the sign of Aries. With this influence, you may be ready to take some risks for your love, fueled by passion and courage. Venus in Aries brings a fiery energy that makes us direct and daring in love, driven to chase.

Pisces season swims into our lives on February 18, the season of sensitivity and spirituality. Listen to your inner desires and free yourself to dream. You may feel like spending more time alone, reflecting and creating. Follow your intuition and permit yourself to heal. The New Moon in Pisces on February 20 brings an opportunity to set intentions related to your creative, spiritual, and emotional goals. This watery period is the time to accept the flaws in yourself, begin a creative project, and commit to acts that rejuvenate and relax you. When you close your eyes and dream of your perfect world, what do you see?

Here’s what you can expect from February 2023 according to your sun and/or rising sign:

How the Planets Will Affect Your Zodiac Sign This Month

Aries

With Venus favoring powerful Pluto right around Valentine's Day, you should expect your feelings to intensify.

Taurus

On February 20, Venus takes the spotlight in your first house of identity, attracting people to you as you charm and delight them.

Gemini

Mars—planet of action—is plowing through your first house of identity, demanding you take charge of your life.

Cancer

Pluto will give its power to Venus on February 19, asking you to hold up a mirror to your personal relationships. What do you desire and why? It's time to investigate.

Leo

The Sun—which is also your ruling planet—is currently shining in your seventh house of partnerships, emphasizing a desire to grow in your personal relationships.

Virgo

Mars—planet of action—is blazing through your 10th house of career and it has only one thing on its mind: ambition, ambition, ambition.

Libra

Venus—your planetary ruler—forms a tense aspect to Mars on February 4. Spend time experimenting with creative and artistic expression, allowing yourself to tinker with new techniques and styles.

Scorpio

Pluto—planet of intimacy and control—will collide with Venus on February 19, intensifying the emotions in your love life and in your relationships.

Sagittarius

Charming Venus will be moving through your fourth house of family, granting you a receptive and loyal nature that will make your home life and close relationships harmonious.

Capricorn

Meanwhile, eccentric and rebellious Uranus is still moving through your fifth house of creativity and romance. Expect the unexpected with this energy.

Aquarius

Dynamic Mars is moving through your fifth house of creation, fueling you with a magnetic energy that could step up your love life as well as your level of passion and inspiration.

Pisces

Right around Valentine's Day, Venus—planet of love—and Neptune—planet of magic—will dance together across your first house of identity, upping your level of charisma.

