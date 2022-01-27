Dream Big! Your February Horoscope Has You Reaching For The Stars

Scroll To See More Images

It’s no secret that 2022 has been kind of disappointing so far. After all, we’ve been dealing with both Venus *and* Mercury retrograde, so it only makes sense. But you shouldn’t take it to heart, because your February 2022 horoscope is here and things are finally starting to look up! Embrace what Aquarius season has to teach you, because this visionary, slightly eccentric air sign is all about building a stronger future.

This month has so much potential, and you’re ready to hit the ground running. On February 1, a new moon in Aquarius will rise, guiding you toward innovation and forward thinking. Gather with your circle of friends, colleagues and acquaintances. Find a way to give back to your community—the only way to overcome adversity is by sticking together! However, as the sun forms a conjunction with Saturn in Aquarius on February 4, you may feel like your patience is being tested. The greatest accomplishments take time and effort, so don’t rush a beautiful process.

Put your hands in the air celebrate the fact that Mercury retrograde is ending on February 3! This will pave the way for more organized thoughts and a more effective approach to your goals. However, by the time Mercury joins forces with Pluto in Capricorn on February 11, you may come to terms with a mind-blowing revelation. Prepare for a climactic conversation a that brings your retrograde experience full circle. By the time Mercury enters Aquarius on February 14, you’ll be ready to put the past behind you and embrace a playful and romantic Valentine’s Day adventure.

Emphasis on romantic, because on February 16, a full moon will rise in flirty, dramatic and artistic Leo. This full moon is all about tapping into your need for self-expression, because you deserve to show off your many talents! And as Venus forms a conjunction with Mars in Capricorn on the same day, the energy becomes that much more enticing. It might even leave you feeling totally enamored with a project that means the world to you—or, a person who matters even more.

Pisces season begins on February 18, which will bring you to the end of your yearly astrological journey. Pisces is the last sign in the zodiac, which is why it’s associated with closure, forgiveness and endings. Surrender to the emotional pull of past, because you’re coming to the last few pages of a beautiful story!

By February 28, the Venus-Mars conjunction will form a trine with the North Node in Taurus. This will pull you toward destiny and make you feel proud of yourself for working up the courage to do what you were always meant to do. Embrace it!

Aries

Connect with your extended network this month, Aries! Your month begins with a powerful opportunity to join forces with your community and see what you can accomplish as a team. Read your full horoscope here.

Taurus

If you can dream it, you can achieve it. You’re going places this month, Taurus! After all, February begins with an inspirational new moon that will encourage you to turn things up a notch. Read your full horoscope here.

Gemini

You’re learning how to think outside the box, Gemini. Open your heart to new experiences, because February is here to remind you that you’re a truth-seeker. Read your full horoscope here.

Cancer

You’re tapping into your deepest source of power this month, Cancer. On February 1, a new moon in Aquarius will rise in your transformative eighth house, encouraging you to embrace the process of outgrowing the past. Read your full horoscope here.

Leo

This month, you’re getting to know your relationships on a much deeper level, Leo! As a matter of fact, February begins with an opportunity to dive into the dynamics you share with your partners, both romantic and platonic. Read your full horoscope here.

Virgo

A new moon will rise in your sixth house of work and health on February 1, encouraging you to prioritize your productivity without sacrificing your well-being. Read your full horoscope here.

Libra

On February 1, a new moon will rise in your fifth house of fun and pleasure, inspiring you to reconnect with the purest expression of your joy. What truly makes you happy, Libra? Read your full horoscope here.

Scorpio

If you feel like canceling plans this month, here’s your permission to do so! February is all about embracing rest and rejuvenation, so light a fire, wear your favorite cozy socks and melt into the couch. Read your full horoscope here.

Sagittarius

A new moon will light up your third house of communication on February 1, encouraging you to embrace the exchange of meaningful information and analyze the concepts that captivate you. Read your full horoscope here.

Capricorn

It’s time to get grounded, Capricorn! This month, you’re learning how to release chaos and uncertainty, and prioritize stability instead. Read your full horoscope here.

Aquarius

You’re getting to know the person you’re becoming, Aquarius. The sun is shining in your first house of the self, making your February a testament to all your many talents and unique strengths. Read your full horoscope here.

Pisces

You’ll spend this upcoming month preparing for something incredible, Pisces. After all, your February begins with a new moon in your 12th house of forgiveness and solitude. Read your full horoscope here.