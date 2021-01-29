Fair Warning: Your February Horoscope Predicts A Hectic Month

Scroll To See More Images

Brace yourselves, because February is one of the most hectic months out the entire year! It all begins with Mercury retrograde kicking off on January 30, which will turn Aquarius season into a time of contrarian thinking and rebellion. This Mercury retrograde has the power to reunite you with old friends and inspire you to retaliate against injustice. However, be careful—Aquarius is a stubborn fixed sign, which can make it difficult to see the nuances of a situation. Luckily, your February 2021 horoscope is here to walk you through it.

The beginning of the month is jam-packed with airy and eccentric energy. On February 1, Venus—planet of love and friendship—enters Aquarius, encouraging platonic relationships to flourish and instilling within you an independence and strong sense of self. This is a beautiful time to gather in groups of like-minded people (Even virtually!) and embrace the threads that tie all of us together.

Show your love by giving back to your community and organizing for good causes. February 11 is a great time to be thinking about how you can start projects that involves others, because this is when the New Moon in Aquarius takes place. Use this lunation to embrace what makes you unique and protect everyone else’s right to be unique, too.

Aquarius season really gets shaken up on February 17, when grounded, disciplinary Saturn squares off with capricious and revolutionary Uranus. Interestingly enough, these planets are both thought to rule over Aquarius. This results in a pressure cooker of repressed energy, as Saturn wants to maintain tradition and authority, while Uranus wants to take down the establishment and create unfettered progressive change. This may leave you feeling ready to ignore the rules and embrace your freedom, but at the same time, vulnerable to life without structure or limitations. In the end, something has to give!

By February 18, the sun will enter mutable water sign Pisces, enhancing your psychic intuition, your empathetic heart and your imaginative, artistic side. This energetic shift will be felt immediately, especially because Mercury retrograde will come to an end on February 20, refocusing your mindset and your ability to plan for the future.

Venus will also enter Pisces on February 25, infusing your love life with a deep and irresistible level of passion. Just be careful, because Venus in Pisces has the tendency to over-romanticize the object of their affection. Bottom line: Make sure you’re in love with who someone really is, not who you‘d like them to be.

The month ends on a powerful, trailblazing and highly optimistic note. On February 26, expansive Jupiter will form a trine with the North Node, guiding you toward your ultimate destiny and encouraging you to step outside your comfort zone. On February 27, the full moon in logical, analytical and replenishing Virgo will occur, shining a light on your daily routine, your productivity and your self-care regimens. Let this motivate you to dominate the world come March!

Read on for a peek at how each zodiac sign will handle February, and follow the link to your full monthly horoscope below.

Aries

You’ll likely do some serious thinking about your social life this February, Aries. This is all thanks to Mercury retrograding in your 11th house of community, scrutinizing your extended circles and causing you to question the people you spend time with. Read your full Aries horoscope here.

Taurus

You’re embracing SO much change this February, Taurus! It all begins with Mercury retrograding through your 10th house of social status, which could leave you feeling confused about the direction your career is going. You may be doing a lot of stopping and starting as you work on acknowledging failure and getting back up to try again. Read your full Taurus horoscope here.

Gemini

You may find yourself visiting unexpected places this month, Gemini! After all, February begins with Mercury—your ruling planet—retrograding through your ninth house of travel and perspective. Chances are, the cosmos will evoke spontaneous interferences to your plans, pushing you to see everything in a brand-new light. Read your full Gemini horoscope here.

Cancer

You’re spending the month sorting through your debts, Cancer. These debts are both emotional and financial, and while that may not sound super exciting, it can be such a liberating experience. Read your full Cancer horoscope here.

Leo

February is an incredibly significant month for your relationships, Leo! After all, it begins with Mercury retrograding through your seventh house of partnerships, revealing the true nature of your relationship dynamics. Read your full Leo horoscope here.

Virgo

You’re going into February with productivity and self-care on your mind, Virgo. After all, the month begins with Mercury retrograding through your sixth house of work and health, disrupting your usual routine. Read your full Virgo horoscope here.

Libra

You’re in for a romantic, artistic, out-of-this-world and downright confusing month of February, Libra. It all begins with Mercury retrograding through your fifth house of fun and pleasure, which will leave you feeling creatively blocked (but only temporarily). Read your full Libra horoscope here.

Scorpio

The month of February will be a highly emotionally and sensitive time for you, Scorpio. Mercury spends the first few weeks of the month retrograding through your fourth house of home and family. This might lead to disturbances and discomforts in your sacred space. Read your full Scorpio horoscope here.

Sagittarius

This month may leave you feeling scatterbrained and restless, Sagittarius. After all, Mercury spends the first few weeks of the month retrograding through your third house of communication, paving the way for awkward conversations, aimless energy, detours and delays no matter how well you’ve planned your day Read your full Sagittarius horoscope here.

Capricorn

It may feel like your finances are all over the map this month, Capricorn. As Mercury retrogrades through your second house of money, you may be forced to think of your cash differently, asking yourself how you can save better, spend more wisely and budget your finances accordingly. Read your full Capricorn horoscope here.

Aquarius

This Aquarius season feels different than the rest, doesn’t it? You’re stepping up to the plate, embracing change and asking yourself who you really are. That said, Mercury will spend the first few weeks of February retrograding through Aquarius, which may lead to a temporary identity crisis. Read your full Aquarius horoscope here.

Pisces

The month of February involves a lot of reflection and inner work, Pisces, but no one is better suited to that task than you! As Mercury retrogrades through your 12th house of spirituality, you may find yourself mulling over the past, reliving memories and possibly even experiencing nostalgia. Read your full Pisces horoscope here.