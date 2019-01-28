Just in: Your February 2019 Horoscope

Scroll To See More Images

Consider these February 2019 horoscopes a love letter to all the signs. This month we expect to spend time trying to balance between masculine and feminine energies. We see these energies in how we interact and give and receive with others. When these energies are in balance—we have sustainable peace. When we don’t, our lives become lopsided. We avoid our relationships by hyper-focusing on our career—or we spend so much time socializing we forget how to be alone, and find fulfillment in solitude. So how are you balancing those energies?

February is a shorter month, which can make all the signs a little frantic. Remember to relax and recharge as seriously as you work and hustle. If not, burn-out is inevitable. Sustainable progress will get you farther than quick sprints. And besides, there is no finish line. Only growth.

Single-tasking and meditation are more important than ever this month. Sometimes starting projects can feel productive, but it’s a trick. Actually finishing what you start—cleaning, writing an email and/or letter—will give you the most satisfaction. When you’re satisfied, the existential white noise tends to lower its volume. This gives us time to pursue more creative pursuits, and balance our energies between work and play. Every part of our life intersects with another area (finances, work, school, relationships, friendships), and it takes a reflective life to make sure each area is getting the attention it needs.

Life is constantly in flux. One week you may spend the entire time comforting a friend in need, only to be totally consumed at work with a new client. You will never be able to stay on top of everything perfectly. If you are, it’s time to challenge yourself. This month, expect priorities to shift temporarily. Trust that you are ready for the challenge.

Aries: March 21 – April 19

This year has your energy levels on HIGH, my enterprising Aries! Your ambition is full-throttle and shows no sign of ebbing anytime soon. Make sure you’re making the most out of your celestial high by long-term (macro) and short-term (micro) planning. Realistic goals are crucial here. You’re building an empire—you can’t just wing it. Be sure to focus on one or two smaller goals. Spreading yourself too thin poses more of a danger than not doing enough. Now go get em, tiger!

Taurus: April 20 – May 20

This February is all about adaptation and growth, sensible Taurus. While your spontaneous nature flings you out into the world, make sure your emotional growth is getting as good of a workout as your physical body. Your decisiveness is a gift—but can sometimes waver on close-mindedness. It’s OK to be surprised, Taurus. The best things in life often come at us unexpectedly.

Gemini: May 21 – June 21

Anchor yourself to your most important goals this month, ambitious Gemini. It’s easy for you to lose your focus and ride off into the sunset with your newest obsession—but that will not serve you. This month, practice your cognitive skills and remember that you are in control of your actions. Make them count.

Cancer: June 22 – July 22

Organization and clearing your environment will give you the contentment that has been missing these past few months, sweet Cancer. Put on a podcast or audiobook (maybe Marie Kondo’s new show?) and make sure your space aligns with the vision you have for your life. Something as simple as organizing your selection of skin care products or collection of ex-boyfriends molars can really improve your everyday life.

Leo: July 23 – August 22

Steady the course. I know it’s not the sexiest advice—but you’re on the right track, Leo. You’ve planted the seeds for a beautiful future. Now is the time to work and be patient as everything unfolds around you. Trust and hard-work are BOTH necessary for real, important, life-shattering change.

Virgo: August 23 – September 22

Passion and fashion, baby. This month, let your freakiest flag fly as you venture out of your comfort zone and into the world. It’s easy to get caught up in a monotonous routine of everyday life—but there is more to experience and love than laundry and groceries and work and school! Meet a friend for coffee. Go dancing with your old college roommate. Conquer your enemies and teepee their houses. Whatever gets you going, Virgo.

Libra: September 23 – October 22

This month is perfect for a check-in, Libra. Your impulses and quick wits can be both a strength, and an area of growth. What can you do to make yourself feel secure? Nothing is certain, but saving money and investing in relationships that fulfill you can help you feel more self-reliant and sure of the bigger picture of your life.

Scorpio: October 23 – November 21

Now is the time to voice your opinions, fiery Scorpio. Act decisively and show your leadership capabilities. You have so much to offer any team—and especially yourself. Word of caution: ambition can scare people with low self-esteem. Some people confuse decisiveness and leadership as a negative trait, and especially in women. Don’t let that stop you from chasing your goals and being yourself.

Sagittarius: November 22 – December 21

Don’t be surprised if conflict arises this month and beyond, Sagittarius. Your relationships will be tested, given your angle with Neptune. It’s important to be emotionally available while still protecting your boundaries. Write them down. Review them. There is strength in disengagement.

Capricorn: December 22 – January 19

Surrender to the universe, Capricorn. I know you love to plan and scheme and make things happen—but that’s only one piece of the puzzle. I know it’s frustrating. Trusting in others hasn’t always panned out for you. But consider this a healing exercise. You can’t make things happen faster just by pure force of will. So try something new. Trust in divine timing. You might just be surprised at what you find.

Aquarius: January 20 – February 18

It’s time for closure and healing, lovely Aquarius. You’ve been working so hard, expending energy and building relationships and projects that it’s time to take a break. Perception is everything, so try to stay positive. You can’t always control a situation—but you can control how you respond to it.

Pisces: February 19 – March 20

There’s so much energy surrounding your career right now, you may as well be wearing shoulder-pads. This month you may find yourself with elevated status—socially, or within a job, project, or class. Make sure your ego doesn’t inflate too much. There’s still a lot to learn, Pisces. Find a mentor, and don’t be afraid to lift up others in your field or circle that could use your influence or skills.

Be tender with yourself, sweet signs. As we grow, it’s important to remember that there is no imaginary finish line. Losing weight or getting married or achieving your goals will never fulfill you if you don’t love yourself in the moment. You are, with all your flaws, completely wonderful.

If your monthly horoscope doesn’t resonate, be sure to check your rising sign.