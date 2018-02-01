Just In: Your February 2018 Horoscope

It’s Aquarius season and a great month for transitioning long-term plans into their next stage of development.

A new moon in Aquarius—the cool sign of higher perspectives—arrives just after Valentine’s Day (February 15 at 4:05 pm EST). This doesn’t promise to be a romantic moment; however, it is wonderful for fresh starts and thinking outside the box. It’s an ideal time if you’re looking to shake up the norm in relationships or to allow both parties to enjoy more freedom and autonomy.

Hot dates come closer to month’s end, with the best time for loving sentiments felt when Venus meets Neptune on the 21st—an awesome time to declare serious commitment; imagination is heightened and yet we’re thinking with realism. The 25th is another stellar day and ideal for bringing intentions into the light, so think creatively. The 27th could deliver sweet nectar.