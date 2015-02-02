February Mood Board: 12 Things We’re Loving This Month

A new month is here, and our editorial team has been injected with all sorts of fall inspiration, making it the perfect time for the next installment of our Mood Board series. Our interests are varied—from pop culture and music to the arts, interior design, and (of course!) fashion. Here, we’ve highlighted 12 things our editors are ecstatic about this month. Take a look, and let us know: What’s your February inspiration?

1. Oscars

All red carpet roads lead to the big night: the Academy Awards. From Best Picture nominees including romantic Theory of Everything, politically historic Selma and chilling American Sniper, the competition is steeper than ever. We’ll be tracking all the bet leading ladies on the carpet so be sure to check in with us on all the Best Dressed of the evening. Flag your DVRs for February 22.

2. ’50 Shades of Grey’ wine

Ticket sales have already shot through the roof and the movie doesn’t even come out for another 2 weeks. Based on the steamy romance novels by E.L. James, heartthrob Jamie Dornan and classic beauty Dakota Johnson star in the big screen adaptation of 50 Shades of Grey. To get yourself in the hot and steamy mood, curl up with a bottle of the movie’s official sweet wine, Red Satin.

3. Geometric Rings by Dana Bronfman

Our jewelry mood this month is finding pieces that are statement making but still pared back in style, items that make an impact but are still classic enough for everyday wear. One piece we’re especially loving is this handcrafted ring by Dana Bronfman, with geometric style and sterling silver shine.

4. Funny Valentine’s Day Cards

Gone are the days of cheesy romance and gushy poems when it comes to Valentine’s Day. It’s much more modern and fun to find a cheeky card that expresses how happy your loved one/friend/family member makes you. Browse some of our favorites and stock up for all your crushes.

5. Cute Cozy Beanie Shark Beanie by Pop See Cul

Winter is in full effect and we’ve basically moved our heads into an array of cozy beanies. This shark printed style by Pop See Cul will hopefully scare some of this winter weather away!

6. Poo Pourri Scents

Bring some humor to your bathroom with these lovely scents by Poo Pourri. The brand has launched these new bottles to bring another level of design into the little girls room.

7. NYFW

It’s that time of year again! The style marathon that is Fashion Week kicks off in New York on February 12, followed by weeks in London, Paris and Milan. Get your fingers ready, because we’ll have tons of runway and street style galleries to feed your fashion appetites.

8. Wearing Your Heart on Your Sleeve Earrings

If you’re anything like us, you have a love hate relationship with all the lovey dovey feelings that dominate the month of February. That’s why we’re dying for these cute heart expression earrings from Joy & Pain, the LA based unisex accessories brand. Their message to “wear your heart on your sleeve” is made easy with this set of earrings lets you be happy and sad when it comes to matters of the heart.

9. Victoria Beckham x Nails Inc. Nail Polish

If anyone can dole out advice on sticking to the classics, its Posh Spice herself, Victoria Beckham. Her nail polish collaboration with Nails Inc feature the perfect shade of red and the perfect shade of nude, which tbh, are the only two shades you really need.

10. Kate Spade Saturday x New Balance Sneakers

It’s about time for a new sneaker collaboration to get giddy about. We are obsessing over the New Balance x Kate Spade Saturday collection, which features 4 styles of the brand’s trainers, including bright colors and graphic patterns pulled from the Kate Spade Saturday spring palette. $95, available on Feb 2.

11. Glittery shoes

What happens when you take a casual silhouette like a slip on sneaker and pair it with the glittery equivalent of a disco ball? Our favorite shoe of the moment, that’s what. Dressy or casual, sparkling flat sneakers are a fun way to add an unexpected pop to any outfit.

12. House of Cards Season 3

We’ve been counting down the days to see what devilish cards Frank and Claire Underwood have in their deck now that they have taken over the White House. The mystery trailer revealed during the Golden Globes hinted at affairs, murder, and all the edge-of-your-seat suspense that we’ve all learned to love from the first two seasons. Mark your calendars for February 27.