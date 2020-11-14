Alexa, Play “Under Pressure”—These Zodiac Signs Are The Most Stressed

Scroll To See More Images

This one’s for my perpetually-tired, always-exhausted babes of the zodiac—you know who you are! If this sounds like you, let’s chit-chat about the zodiac signs that are the most stressed. Spoiler alert, you’re not alone.

There’s nothing wrong with being busy. Life is hard—often, way harder than we give ourselves credit for. Some people have a really easy time being busy, and it’s in their nature to handle things efficiently. These people thrive off of chaos, are generally extroverted and know how to socialize without getting anxious or drained. They can even run on just a few hours of sleep, which in my opinion, is borderline witchcraft.

However, there are plenty of us (myself included) who just can’t function like that. When you’re swamped with the responsibilities of a hectic life (your boss wants those records updated stat, your S.O. needs to talk finances, and your mom won’t stop blowing up your phone) it’s essential that you take care of yourself and don’t succumb to that feeling of being overwhelmed.

And babe, I don’t just mean that you should do surface self-care practices like clay masks and bubble baths (though I loooooove those, too). When you’re truly stressed, you need to nourish yourself with good food, close company and deep sleep. Long breaks and breathing exercises are also top-notch.

When you’re working your ass off and don’t make time for self-care, you’re going to be S-T-R-E-S-S-E-D, and there are three zodiac signs in particular that tend to crash and burn under pressure. Can you guess who they are? These are the hard workers of the zodiac who often don’t leave time take care of themselves.

Read on for a look at which signs are the most stressed, as well as a few tips on how they can better take care of themselves. Life’s scary—be nice to yourself, okay? Mwah!

Virgo

Virgos are some of the hardest workers in the zodiac, whether they’re making minimum wage or running a Fortune 500. They know how to keep all their ducks in a row, and they relish in cleanliness and organization.

This perfectionism, unfortunately, is also what makes Virgo the most stressed sign in the zodiac. Because Virgos are so obsessed with keeping everything up to their super-high standards, they lose their shit when things go a little sideways.

On a bad day, you’ll probably find Virgo stress-cleaning their entire life. To help them chill, lend a hand with cleaning their apartment or taking their closet clean-out clothes to a donation center.

Capricorn

Capricorns are fierce—they’re intelligent, cunning and grounded, and they have a nearly-unmatched drive. Because of this seemingly-endless workhorse energy, Capricorns often overestimate how much work they can really take on. If you’ve ever seen a Capricorn struggling to hold themselves together, you’ll know that they can be especially prone to burnout.

Capricorns forget that they’re only human (oops!) and often end up hurting themselves because of it. If you’re witnessing a Capricorn loved one burn the candle at both ends, bring them some tea and offer them some comfort. You might not realize how badly they need it.

Libra

Libras are the peacekeepers of the zodiac—their mission in life is to promote justice and soothe conflict. Their energy is always needed, particularly when times get tough. Libras have a knack for helping feuding friends find middle ground and quelling disasters after breakups and family drama.

However, because Libras are so good at keeping the scales balanced, they’re really bad at making decisions, and just the idea is enough to stress them out. Tons of Libras are walking around with high levels of stress simply because they can’t choose what to wear, where to eat or whose text to respond to first.

This can make Libras come off as wishy-washy to others, which in turn makes them even more stressed! If you sense your favorite Libra is starting to spiral, invite them over for a movie night and help make small decisions for them (what flick to watch, what toppings for pizza, what drinks to mix, etc.).