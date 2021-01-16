The Most Creative Zodiac Signs Are Artsy-Fartsy In All The Right Ways

Scroll To See More Images

Even if you’re unfamiliar with astrology specifics, you probably know that each sign has a unique reputation. Geminis are big talkers. Scorpios are sexy, Capricorns are hard workers. But who, out of our twelve beloved archetypes, are the most creative zodiac signs? Before I give you my top three picks, let’s talk about the concept of creativity and what that really implies.

When we think of the stereotypical “creative type,” some of us may envision a watercolor painter who sits at their easel by the French seaside. Others may visualize a throaty poet in a smoky jazz club. Or, perhaps you’re thinking of your high school best friend who went to art school, dyed their hair blue and does stick-and-poke tattoos for a living (not naming any names, y’all!). Regardless, what I’m getting at is that there is no one right way to be creative.

That said, when I talk about creativity and which signs are the most creative, I’m talking about the signs that are most nourished by artistic endeavors. Artists don’t have to be outwardly artsy, you dig? These creative beings can look totally basic on the outside, but when they’re in their element, their brilliant minds can craft magic with words, brushes, paints, clay, instruments or their own voices.



These imaginative, inventive zodiac signs are the ones who know how to woo people with a single verse of a poem or the strum of a guitar, and can paint each and every one of their emotions on a canvas with clarity and ease. If you’re one of these three signs, consider yourself blessed to have an expressive outlet you adore.

Without further ado, here are the most creative signs in the zodiac.

Cancer

Although I’m biased (late June baby, here!), Cancers are for sure the most creative sign in the zodiac. Off the top of my head, I know Cancers who are painters, photographers, actors, poets and tattoo artists—this water sign was made for the arts. Because we Cancers are the cardinal water sign (meaning that we’re both leaders and empaths), we have the ability to both feel emotions intensely as well as portray them on screen, canvas, paper or ink.

If you notice your Cancer friends burning out or lacking inspiration, take them to the beach, where their crabby souls will feel right at home. Bonus if you take them to the seaside on a full moon—this sign’s ruled by Mama Luna herself.

Taurus

Taurus can get a lot of flack for their laziness and stubbornness, but they’re secretly creative AF. Because Taurus is ruled by the planet Venus (that sweet, sensual goddess), they love the sweet things in life—food, booze, sex, good music, beautiful art…the list goes on. Even though they might seem outwardly lazy, it’s just because Taurus only wants to put effort into things they’re really passionate about.

If you try to fit Taurus into a box or make them act “normal,” they’ll stomp on that box, throw it in the trash and take a nap to recover from all the drama. They don’t exactly suit a standard 9-5PM lifestyle! However, if you give a Taurus the opportunity to explore what they’re most passionate about, their Venusian nature will take over and they’ll create some beautiful music, poetry and art.

Sagittarius

Sagittarians are some of my favorite people. They’re mutable in nature, which means they like to go with the flow and move with the currents of the energy around them, so they’re great at parties because they can match anyone’s vibe. They’re also a fire sign, which means they’re driven by inner passion.

The combination of these two energies fosters a wildly creative sign. Not only can Sagittarians find inspiration in the most mundane of environments, but they can also serve as inspiration to others. Sag is the muse of the zodiac! They’re also considered the explorers of the zodiac, as they love to be mobile and often use their wanderlust as a way to fuel their art. Catch them on the road.