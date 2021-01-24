Go Bold Or Go Home—These Zodiac Signs Are The Most Confident

Scroll To See More Images

What’s wrong with being confident? Demi Lovato said it right back in 2015 (And that song’s still a bop, TBH!). There’s nothing wrong with being self-assured—however, boldness comes more naturally to some of us than others. Let me tell you about the three most confident zodiac signs to explain what I mean.

First, we all know which signs are the least confident, to no fault of their own. If you’re someone who the stars have blessed with sensitivity (Pisces and Cancer, I’m looking at you!), you probably have a hard time asserting yourself. You’re the type of person who needs to fake it until you make it, convincing yourself you’re qualified for the raise you want or that you won’t make a fool of yourself on your upcoming date. Just like a muscle, confidence needs to be exercised regularly to grow, so flex that positive muscle and assert your right to thrive!

For other zodiac signs, confidence comes quite naturally. For these lucky folks, it’s easy to put themselves into difficult situations and be totally sure that they’ve got the skills to handle the job. They tend to put themselves out there, flirting with relative ease, speaking up for themselves and shining in their own energy. Lucky them, right?

For many (especially those of us who aren’t men), strong confidence can sometimes be interpreted as aggression or rudeness. Don’t let those opinions bother you! You know that your natural confidence is a divine gift.

If you’re one of the zodiac signs with the most confidence, use it, friend! Read on to see if you’ve made the list.

Aries

Aries is the most confident sign of all. You guys are the starters of the zodiac—Fire Sign + Cardinal Sign + First Sign in the Zodiac Wheel = Unparalleled Power. Your magic can’t be hidden, diminished or quieted, and the core of what makes you so confident is your sheer will-power.

You’re so persistent in creating the life of your dreams that you don’t even bother doubting yourself. With a little elbow grease and the law of attraction (Yay, manifestation!), your dreams and passions are bound to happen.

Leo

Leo, you are extroverted to a fault! Since you’re a fixed fire sign, you know exactly what you’re all about, so you don’t have time to waste on other people’s opinions. Just like the Sun himself, who rules your sign, you shine brightly and draw attention simply by being yourself.

What’s great about your energy, Leo, is that you have the power to illuminate others with your excitement and confidence, too. Just remember to nourish yourself so you don’t burn too bright, too quickly.

Libra

Libras have a low-key kind of confidence. Unlike Leos, they don’t project it in every direction. Libras have a quieter, more reserved boldness. Since you’re ruled by Venus, your confidence comes from the way you use your material possessions. Meaning, you like to be seen buying top-shelf liquor for your friends and love throwing parties just so you can seem cool to that one person you’re crushing on (Go off, Gatsby!).

While I love your energy, Libra, make sure that you don’t get too wrapped up in projecting confidence to others. Sit in the knowledge of your own strength and don’t rely on others to affirm you.