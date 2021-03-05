The Ultimate Girl Power Anthem For You, According To Your Zodiac Sign

Scroll To See More Images

As a Pisces myself, I’m taking Pisces Season very seriously—especially because of International Women’s Day on March 8! With March being Women’s History Month, Pisces Season is all about girl power and exuding my most bad-bitch energy, so of course I need a fire playlist to see me through the next few weeks (and beyond!).

Cue Pandora, my OG fave music streaming service. This year, they’ve teamed up with Astrology.com in honor of Women’s History Month, and tapped Stephanie Powell—astrologer and Head of Content for the site—to channel her astro knowledge into curating empowering playlists for every single sign. I’m obsessed with this idea!

Whether or not you buy into it, your zodiac sign and birth chart really can share so much wisdom in regards to your personality and how you interpret the world around you. And of course, this in turn likely affects your taste in music! If you’re a fierce Leo, you probably don’t get pumped up by slow songs; if you’re a sensitive Pisces like myself, maybe your anthem is actually more subdued. But still powerful!

Below, Powell has identified the number-one girl power anthem for every single sign, and Pandora has curated a special playlist for every single sign to stream, whether or not their birthday is right around the corner. Blast yours whenever you need to be reminded that you’re a queen! And read on to see if your top song is already one of your go-tos.

Aries – “GIRL”

Aries are known for their ability to tap into a deep well of internal motivation and drive—even during the most intense of situations—which is why powerhouse Maren Morris’ anthem “GIRL” is perfect for this fiery sign. Check out a full Aries season playlist here.

Taurus – “Fight Song”

Tauruses aren’t shy when it comes to their stubbornness or opinions. This is a zodiac sign that lives and breathes Rachel Platten’s “Fight Song,” as they aren’t afraid of standing up for their beliefs—and won’t budge on them either! Check out a full Taurus season playlist here.

Gemini – “Motivation”

Known for their way with words, there’s no sign in the zodiac better equipped to motivate its loved ones than Gemini. Normani’s catchy “Motivation” is perfect for this upbeat zodiac sign. Check out a full Gemini season playlist here.

Cancer – “7 Rings”

Cancers are all about comfort and Ariana Grande’s “7 Rings” is the ultimate self-care anthem. This zodiac sign knows spoiling yourself is the ultimate self-care. Check out a full Cancer season playlist here.

Leo – “Confident”

Fierce and direct, Leos know exactly what they want and aren’t afraid of going after it. Demi Lovato’s “Confident” oozes Leo’s most prominent characteristics: bold, authentic, and, well, confidence. Check out a full Leo season playlist here.

Virgo – “Sorry”

Virgo is a meticulous zodiac sign that acts with a plan in mind. You’d be hard pressed to find a Virgo that is actually apologetic—they knew exactly what they were doing! Beyonce’s “Sorry” confirms that Virgos with a plan rarely apologize. Check out a full Virgo season playlist here.

Libra – “Money”

Libras love the nice things in life, and what do you need to deck yourself out with the latest designer threads? In “Money” Cardi B cuts directly to the point: It takes money to treat yourself and to look this good! Check out a full Libra season playlist here.

Scorpio – “Bluebird”

Scorpios are known for their ability to hold grudges and Miranda Lambert’s ballad “Bluebird” is a friendly reminder to not wind up on your favorite Scorpio’s bad side. Check out a full Scorpio Season playlist here.

Sagittarius – “Independiente”

Sagittarius need one thing: freedom. Natti Natasha’s “Independiente” reiterates Sagittarius’ core need for space and independence as a necessity and not an option! Check out a full Sagittarius Season playlist here.

Capricorn – “Do My Thing”

As one of the most organized zodiac signs and always with long-term plans on the mind, Capricorns rarely need advice. This sign is no stranger to doing their own thing and Estelle’s “Do My Thing” is a true anthem. Check out a full Capricorn Season playlist here.

Aquarius – “Girl on Fire”

Aquarius is a sign that never shies away from standing up for what it believes in. Alicia Keys’ “Girl on Fire” is the perfect ballad for a forward-thinking, unique, and action-oriented Aquarian marching through the world to the beat of their own drum! Check out a full Aquarius Season playlist here.

Pisces – “Feeling Good”

When you think Pisces, what comes to mind? Feelings—and lots of them! Nina Simone’s classic “Feeling Good” highlights the depth and sensitivity of this sign, while also reminding us that there is power in our positivity. Check out a full Pisces Season playlist here.