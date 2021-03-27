Pucker Up, These Zodiac Signs Are The Best Kissers

Scroll To See More Images

Call me sappy, but there are few things better than getting a kiss at the end of a date from someone who knows exactly what they’re doing. Over the course of my own romantic escapades—Don’t judge!—I’ve discovered that there are three zodiac signs that make the best kissers every single time.

Before I spill the beans, though, I want to talk about some of the attributes of a truly good kisser. And no, it’s not just soft lips and minty fresh breath! First, good kissers have to be confident. Some shyness and nervous pitter-pattering of the heart is all well and good, but when kissing someone new, you’ve got to have faith in yourself! Be bold enough to ask, “Can I kiss you?” And if they say yes, full send!

Second, good kissers are always intuitive. They pay attention to the vibes the other person is giving off. Are they stealing glances at your mouth? Touching their hair? Their lips? Don’t just assume that, because someone’s on a date with you, they’ll want to smooch at the end of the night. Read their vibes and always ask for consent.

Finally, good kissers are usually experienced. While it’s true that a few of us probably had a sweet first kiss experience, most people suck at it initially. It takes time! And the people who really listen to their lovers and learn from them are the ones that become the best kissers in the long run.

So…first date coming up this weekend? Let’s hope you made the list of the best kissers in the zodiac.

Sagittarius

Because Sagittarians are so adventurous and outgoing by nature, you guys make the absolute BEST kissers. You don’t just give your date a little peck on the cheek and say goodnight. Nope—you sweep them off their feet, passionately locking lips under the nearest awning in the middle of a rainstorm, or beneath the shadow of the Eiffel Tower, or…well, you get it. You Sagittarians also make the best one night stands, BTW.

Scorpio

Ahh, Scorpios… you’re just as—ahem—passionate as your Sagittarian friends, but you also offer a tender and intuitive touch. While Sags opt for dramatic gestures and PDA, Scorpios are more private about their romantic lives. Anyone with a major Scorpio placement knows that mystery is EVERYTHING—you always keep your cards close to your chest. Your magic happens in private, where you can tune into exactly what your lover needs.

Virgo

Virgos—you’d be lying if you said you’ve never Googled “how to kiss.” You’re dedicated to getting it right! Virgos are great kissers not because you’re naturally sensual (Sometimes Virgo energy can be a little…awkward. No shade!) but because you work hard to make sure your partner or lover is taken care of. You want to be the best at everything! It’s that Virgo work ethic that makes you a dedicated and understanding kisser.