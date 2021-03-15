Warm Weather Is Here—And So Are Zara’s New Swimsuits

Scroll To See More Images

Am I the last person on the planet to realize that Zara makes swimwear? Seriously, is this a new thing? Regardless, I’m a thousand percent on board—especially because the pieces are so damn cute. From solid-colored one-pieces with unique cutouts to patterned bikinis to ruffle necklines, I’m willing to risk it all (and by “it all,” I mean “some questionable tanlines”) to strut my stuff in Zara swimwear this summer. Meet me at the Jersey shore to see for yourself!

After being trapped inside for what has felt like a literal lifetime (but has only been a particularly draining fall and winter) I’m more than ready to shop swim and try out the season’s biggest trends. From asymmetrical shapes to cutouts to trendy hues like chocolate brown—who would’ve thought, right?—I’m happy to report that Zara’s swim lineup is absolutely stacked with all the season’s hottest looks.

The best part? You don’t have to break the bank to shop them. Most one-pieces retail for just under $40, with separates going for $25 to $30 apiece. I am indeed guilty of dropping over $200 on a bougie one-piece in the past, but I’m the kind of gal that likes to lay in the sand and play in the surf, so splurging on a suit that likely won’t last the next 10 years doesn’t feel like the smartest idea. Instead, I’ll stick to shopping more affordable options this season, namely the ones from Zara already sitting in my cart.

Below, take a peak at seven suits everyone needs in their closet, all shoppable now at (you guessed it) Zara dot com, baby.

Cut It Out

One-pieces don’t always allow you to show some skin, but this cute tummy cut-out gets the job done! The one-shoulder neckline is also big this season, so you can look trendy without sacrificing comfort.

Underwire

If you’re not into skimpy string bikinis but still want to look hot, try rocking this chalk pink underwire top and the matching Brazilian-style bikini bottoms. Just make sure you’ve got a good tan to make this color really pop!

Chocolate Brown

Somehow, the color of the year is rich, decadent chocolate brown. From the asymmetrical neckline to the high-rise sides to the ribbed material, this may just be the trendiest swimsuit of the season. I must have it!

Pattern Play

Most of Zara’s swimwear is solid in color, but not all! Pair this multi-patterned top with the coordinating patterned bottoms and decide which print you like best—yep, they’re reversible!

Low V

If you’re looking for a more classic swimsuit silhouette, this strappy suit’s wrap-style neckline will be right up your alley. Bonus points for the dreamy, beachy blue hue.

Ruffled Up

This is one of two ruffled looks, and bikini-lovers will adore the scoop neckline, perfect for showing off just the right amount of cleavage. Pair the top with the matching high-waisted bottoms, or a patterned pair for a more playful vibe.

Party Top

Am I the only one who would wear this ruffled eggplant purple swimsuit as a bodysuit to happy hour? We love a versatile option, and the straight-across top is actually great for tanning.