Um, I Just Got The Cutest Jeans From Zara

I feel like I’ve shopping at Zara at least once every other week for the past four years (New York City, baby!) so I surprised myself when I realized I’d never, ever tried Zara jeans. I’d always turned to the store for cute crop tops, last-minute going-out dresses or trends too temporary to splurge on, but I stuck to stores that sold exclusively denim when it came to stocking up on jeans. Well, no more!

Last week, I bought my first pair of Zara Premium denim, the The Pepper Mom Jeans, and holy moly, they look good with everything. Sweaters! Blazers! Bralettes! Corsets! They’re perfectly baggy, super-shredded and a light-wash rinse that looks beachy and relaxed without drawing attention to how pale I am. Chef’s kiss, am I right?

Oh, and I forgot the best part—they were under $50. Can you believe?! I’m used to spending up to $200 on a single pair of denim! Needless to say, I’ve been eyeing a ton of other Zara jeans since, especially now that I know I can essentially get four pairs for the price of one higher-end option. And don’t worry, little old me is kind enough to share the top must-shop styles with you, too.

With that, read on to shop the six trending denim silhouettes that you can shop right now at Zara, from flares and ’90s silhouettes to (the very controversial!) Bermuda shorts and more.

The Mom Jean

OK, you already know that this is the pair I got, and I’m obsessed. You can buy in your regular size, or take my advice and size up for a super baggy look. I did this and got them taken in at the waist, but a belt works just as well.

The Flare

Babe, flared jeans are everything this season, so ditch your skinnies and shop these instead! The slim fit and high rise keep the flare on these babies from being too bold, but you still get just enough of the vibe to look on-trend.

The ’90s Fit

Good American literally just dropped an entire collection devoted to the iconic long, baggy ’90s-inspired fit, and Zara! is! on! it! These are significantly cheaper and evoke all the same stylish, nostalgic vibes.

The Slim Fit

If you’re scared to abandon skinnies for something that’s the polar opposite, ease into looser jeans by embracing a slim-fit silhouette. This mid-rise, light wash pick is perfect for pairing with springy crop tops.

The Wide Leg

If you are into some volume, though, these wide-leg beauties are so ’70s glam. I’d pair them with a blousy floral top or a crochet halter, but I’m just pretending festival season is still a thing. Ignore me and style as you please!

The Shorts

Last but not least, perhaps the most controversial silhouette on the Zara site: the denim Bermuda short. It’s definitely not a trend I plan on splurging on before I know I like it, so getting to try the look for $40 feels safe. Fingers crossed I can make it work!