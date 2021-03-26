I Watched A Lot of YouTube Tutorials to Find the Best Wig Brands—Thank Me Later

Scroll To See More Images

When it comes to online shopping, there are two items that leave me in a perpetual state of nervousness: jeans and hair. The former is high stakes because I am pint-sized with thick legs, which means most denim is too long and/or too tight on my calves in addition to leaving that annoying gap above my backside (and I hate belts—major fail). Hair is a different kind of battle. Besides scrolling through what feels like hundreds of sites to discover what wig brand is best, quality control is hard to gage.

Because you can’t feel a product in your hands before purchasing, you don’t know if it’s going to look as natural as the brand implies or if it’ll even be the texture you’re seeing on the computer (or phone) screen. There’s also the risk of investing in a unit that is off a couple shades or sheds beyond belief a mere days after arriving on your doorstep. Though there are random times an impulse purchase turns out to be everything you hoped for, more often than not, the struggle is real. Or maybe you’re nothing like me and have always kept up with that elite list of YouTubers who know everything there is to know about the best wig brands out there.

I’ve only just started keeping up with some of them and even after just a couple days of scouring their most popular videos, I have a long list of sites to visit and hopefully, units to buy. If you’re late to the bandwagon like me, here are just a handful of brands with top-notch reviews and top-notch styles that look natural and work for all types of budgets. Oh, and definitely press play on some of my favorite reviewers too.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

Say hello to the best affordable wig brand on Amazon. You’ll rarely spend more than $60 on a unit and the options are low-key, everyday styles that are a near-perfect match to naturally textured hair.

Amazon’s wig selection is surprisingly chic. I’ve always been afraid that a lot of the choices would give me more Halloween than Hollywood, but as you can see, the options from brands like VShow are beautiful.

This is personally one of my go-to brands and you get free wig customization from a stylist in your area when you purchase one of their units.

This one-stop shop has a plethora of both real and synthetic options, plus wigs that will help you get the hairstyles of your favorite celebs such as Rihanna, Cardi B and Gabrielle Union (because who doesn’t want to cop their looks?).

You can shop by hair weave type (Brazilian, Peruvian, Malaysian), texture (straight, curly and multiple wave styles), density and cap construction when searching for your perfect unit on this site, which puts an emphasis on trending styles.

If there’s a wig style that’s trending, you can bet Beautyforever carries it — from headband wigs to lace part weaves in every texture, color and price point.

UNice is another popular Amazon option that churns out unprocessed units with pre-plucked hairlines that will have everyone convinced it’s your natural strands.

This Amazon staple offers a ton of variety with wigs that span different textures and lengths. Plus, the selection of 360 wigs that allow for more manipulation (like high ponytails) is impressive too.

I’ve had a couple BLY units in my Amazon cart for months and now that I’ve watched the co-sign I need, I’ll be purchasing immediately. These are some of the most affordable options, but as you can see, the quality is still there.

I want everything from this site. In addition to a wide variety of styles inspired by current trends, there’s also a decent selection of 360 wigs with pre-plucked hairlines and virgin human hair.

This site has one of the best wig clearance sections. No basic leftovers here—quality is hardly sacrificed for pricing.

I fell in love with this brand’s handmade braided units years ago (and still own it!), but now that they’ve added these every day “just because” wigs to their stock, I’m ready to round out my L+H collection.

RPG is known for its stylist collaborations which turn out red-carpet-ready looks you’ll want to wear every day. The AnthonyCuts collection is unreal and offers a plethora of gorgeous styles; from wavy bobs to rainbow lace fronts.

I’ve had a couple wigs from Sams Beauty and have yet to be disappointed. The prices are unmatched and though you’ll definitely want to customize some of them, you’re getting your money’s worth.

When you want to splurge, Bellami should be your first stop. This site goes beyond wigs too with luxe ponytails, clip-in extensions and more, but their collabs with stylists like Tokyo Stylez are what keep wig-wearers coming back for more.