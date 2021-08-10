14 Weird Sex Toys You Have To See To Believe

Scroll To See More Images

We didn’t consider our attitudes toward sex particularly vanilla—until right this very moment. Once we started doing some research on sex toys, we realized that we lived in somewhat of a sexual bubble. Even if you find yourself taking risks (and rewards) in the bedroom, there are some sex toys available that might surprise—or, if we’re honest, confuse—even the most sexually adventurous people. Whatever your level of sexual education (and no, not the kind you got in school or the Netflix show), though, some of these weird sex toys aren’t as scary as they might seem.

We don’t need to tell you that there are some pretty interesting preferences out there—and we’re not here to judge what people like and dislike in the bedroom. We’re here just to let you ~know~ that there are some seriously interesting sex toys on the market—but some aren’t as strange as they may seem. From egg-shaped personal massagers to golden dildos that look like they belong in an art gallery, some of these toys you truly have to see to believe. And maybe try out IRL to truly believe!

Whether you have a partner with whom you’ve been wanting to try something new, have an itch you’d like to scratch or are already extremely adventurous in bed, there’s a toy out there for you to try (and hopefully enjoy). The key is to not take everything super seriously and just have fun. Hopefully, some of these weird sex toys will allow you to do just that.

Clone-A-Willy

You can use this Clone-A-Willy to create the perfect treat while your partner’s away. Long-distance couples, this gift is for you!

Steel Fetish Plug

This butt plug comes in a ton of colors for the gem, so take your and “propose” it to your partner ring-style.

Pony Tail

To be honest, a lot is going on with this butt plug. Yes, it’s whimsical, but you don’t have to use your ~imagination~ to get the picture!

Funny Sex Dice Game

Spice up your time in the bedroom with this sexy dice game, which features body parts, positions and more.

Tenga Easy Beat Egg Male Masturbator

These egg toys don’t even look like sex toys, but they’ll definitely get you hard(boiled)!

Go Stamina Training Unit STU

Yes, I know this toy is graphic, but a classic fleshlight is perhaps the original Weird Sex Toy, so it deserves a spot on the list.

Kitty Carpet

Yes, this private-parts toupee technically is a merkin. A furry red merkin.

Candy G-String This toy is the perfect combo of sweet and sexy. Just make sure you don’t have to have it on for too long before the big reveal!

Adjustable Flesh Loop

For all your cowboy-lovers out there, this adjustable flesh lasso is for you. What’s that about saving a horse and riding a cowboy again?

Anal Plug with Long Tail

This furry anal plug is clearly made for a very specific type of play. Do you, furries!

Cock Soap

Scrub-a-dub-dub with this clean (but dirty) cock soap, perfect for a steamy post-sex shower sesh.

Oral Sex Candy

This oral sex candy is a treat in every sense of the word.

Duck with a Dick

This duck with a dick is exactly what it sounds like. And no, I also can’t believe it exists.

The Earl

The Lelo Earl is a luxury pleasure object for penis-owners, available in silver or 18K gold plate. If you don’t think a $2590 dildo is weird, then my apologies.

