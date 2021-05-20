The Best Waterproof Foundations You Won’t Sweat Off This Summer

Scroll To See More Images

Ah, summer—you tricky beast. We wait for you all year to come back and save us from the doldrums of winter, and you repay us by immediately spiking to 100-degree temps that threaten to melt off every tiny speck of makeup on our faces. And some of us need our foundation, OK? Some of us don’t have perfect, ethereal-level skin that can go without coverage on the beach or on sweaty picnics. But luckily, this problem isn’t really a problem anymore because the beauty world has blessed us with waterproof foundation formulas that actually work.

Sadly, though, waterproof foundation has gotten a bad rap over the years, thanks to some low-grade, early-edition formulas that applied like cake batter and dried down to a moisture- (and soul-) sucking finish that highlighted every bump and pore on your face. In a word, it was gross. But the new wave of long-wear foundations are nothing like their cousins; they’re infused with super-hydrating, skin-softening ingredients, like hyaluronic acid, glycerin, and they can be worn on even the driest of skin without fear of your face flaking off.

Basically, there’s no reason why you shouldn’t try a waterproof foundation, if you haven’t already, and to get you started, we rounded up the very best formulas, below.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Cargo Cosmetics Swimmables Longwear Foundation

This hot weather-proof foundation was made with the traveler in mind and literally melts into the skin instead of sitting on top of it.

NYX Can’t Stop, Won’t Stop Foundation

This innovative drugstore find ensures you don’t have to sacrifice full-coverage just because the weather is warming up. The lightweight, waterproof formula delivers a non-drying matte finish and comes in a wide range of shade options that won’t transfer onto your summer ‘fit.

Estée Lauder Double Wear Stay-in-Place Makeup

This foundation (which is my tried-and-true holy grail, BTW) is not only run-proof, smudge-proof, and waterproof, but it also stays on for 24 whole hours. Can it get any better than that?

Revlon ColorStay Makeup for Combination/Oily Skin

Get ready for even, flawless finish without the shine with this matte foundation. Oh, and if you’re looking for a solid dupe for the Estee Lauder Double Wear Foundation, this is a great option.

Lancôme Teint Idole Ultra 24H Long Wear Foundation

Available in 40 shades, this foundation promises to stay on all day without caking or creasing.

Tarte Amazonian Clay 12-Hour Full Coverage Foundation SPF 15

Available in 25 different shades, this oil-free, vegan, matte foundation from Tarte has 12-hour lasting power. It’s also a great choice for those with acne-prone skin.

Kat Von D Lock-It Foundation

A little bit goes a long way with this waterproof, 24-hour foundation from Kat Von D.

M.A.C. Pro Longwear Nourishing Waterproof Foundation

This waterproof foundation not only lasts for 36 hours, but it can also be used as a concealer. Win-win.

Smashbox Studio Skin 15 Hour Wear Hydrating Foundation

From the gym to the beach, this foundation promises to stay put.

Clinique Stay-Matte Oil-Free Makeup

Apparently, this long-wearing formula was tested for streaking and fading at 88 degrees with a constant 80 percent humidity… and it stayed fresh. Impressive.

Dior Backstage Face & Body Foundation

If this formula, available in 40 shades, can keep model’s skin from getting greasy under the bright lights of a runway, I’m positive it can do the same for your next beach romp.

Make Up For Ever Water Blend Face & Body Foundation

Few foundations deliver that dewy, second-skin glow better than this 80 percent water formula, available in 20 shades.