Valentine’s Day Instagram Captions For Couples, Singles & Thirst Traps

I love, love, love taking photos for Instagram—and yet I hate figuring out captions with a burning passion. Why do they never feel witty enough, short enough, honest enough?? I know I’m not the only one with issues picking a good caption every now and then, so if you experience some Instagram writer’s block right around February 14, refer back to this list of Valentine’s Day Instagram captions and don’t say I never did anything for you.

If you’re already like “Well, guess this doesn’t apply to me because I’m single,” then think again! Valentine’s Day is a great day for singletons to flex on the ‘Gram; TBH, it’s necessary in order to drown out the influx of annoying-AF happy couples. When posting on Valentine’s Day, though, making sure your caption somewhat references the holiday is important. That said, you can definitely get creative with it.

If you’re one half of a happy couple, do me a favor and save the long, cheesy note to your lover for their actual V-Day card. Keep it short and sweet—bonus points if it’s funny, but I will accept sappy too, if you’re really in love and all that jazz. As for single folks, you have two options for what to post on Valentine’s Day, both of which require you looking your absolute best. First: A general Good Pic, accompanied by a sweet, light-hearted caption about being single. Second: A full-on thirst trap, guaranteed to make even the most committed Instagram Boyfriend slow his scroll. Just don’t blame me when you get some drama in your DMs!

Whatever you’re posting, you definitely need a good caption to ground your photo, so read on for these Valentine’s Day Instagram captions and let the Likes roll in on the day of love.

For Couples

1. Don’t you just love love?

2. You’re sweeter than a box of chocolates, babe.

3. Home is wherever I’m with you (No, really, we’ve been quarantined at home together for months. Send help!)

4. “You know you’re in love when you can’t fall asleep because reality is finally better than your dreams.” – Dr. Seuss

5. Relationship goals since *Insert Month + Year Here*

6. Insert cheesy quote about how obsessed with you I am here.

7. The only person I’d take my mask off to kiss.

For Singles

1. Single and ready to…shop the all discounted candy tomorrow.

2. If you need me, I’ll be buying myself flowers and listening to “Driver’s License” on repeat.

3. Guess Cupid swiped left on me…

4. I like piña coladas and getting caught in the rain, yet here I am. Single.

5. Using my face mask as an excuse for why no one will kiss me on Valentine’s Day.

6. Alexa, play “Single” by Natasha Bedingfield.

7. Be your own damn Valentine.

For Thirst Traps

1. Valentine’s Day always makes me thirsty.

2. Always be a badass with a good ass.

3. “You know I’m the hottest, you ain’t ever gotta heat me up” – Body, Megan Thee Stallion

4. Cue the influx of simps to my DMs in 3, 2, 1

5. Allow me to slip into something a little more comfortable…

6. (If wearing lingerie) Oh, this old thing?

7. One of my better Sundays.