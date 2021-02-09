28 Dessert Recipes To Make Your Valentine’s Day Extra-Sweet

Scroll To See More Images

If the old saying is true, the way to someone’s heart is through their stomach. At least, that’s what years of rom-coms have taught me! If you’re drawing a blank about what to serve your special someone on February 14, AKA the high holiday of love and romance, consider one of these Valentine’s Day dessert recipes your boo is guaranteed to love.

So, you have dinner all planned out, but dessert isn’t your strong suit. Instead of pulling out the chocolate ice cream and calling it a night, why not bake something for your special someone? In my humble opinion, there is truly no better way to say “I love you” than with a molten chocolate lava cake or a freshly-baked batch of cookies. Or, if your first few zoom dates have fallen during February, you can always say “I really like spending time with you” with a red velvet whoopie pie. Whatever you’re trying to say, say it with dessert!

Whether you’re a pro baker or a rookie in the kitchen, I’ve rounded up 28 of the yummiest recipes I could find. Some of them are even gluten-free or egg-free, so there’s something here that almost anyone can enjoy. Sure, you’ll find an aforementioned lava cake on this list (I had to!), but you’ll also find swirled candy apples, sugar cookie pizza, a dessert charcuterie board and other less-than-traditional options for you to try.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

If you’re realllllly not able to channel your inner baker, I’ve got the solution for you—scroll through the below and appreciate how cute and festive our ideas are, then play it safe and order yourself a cake from celeb pastry chef Zac Young of Piecaken Bakeshop instead. I won’t judge you! The Spill Your Heart Out Cake is $99 on Goldbelly and it comes with a rosé champagne glaze you add yourself just before you serve. So it’s almost like you made it, right???

As for you chefs-in-the-making, keep reading to get your bake on this Valentine’s Day. Don’t forget to bring a bottle of wine along for the ride, too.

1. Red Velvet Pound Cake

This recipe is so yummy, your date will never know that it’s both egg and gluten-free. Instead, it uses Greek yogurt and buttermilk for tenderness and is topped with the most luscious cream cheese frosting. The heart-shaped tin is optional (but very cute).

2. Cupid’s Crunch

Cupid’s Crunch (AKA Valentine’s Day Popcorn) may be the easiest and quickest recipe on this list, but that doesn’t mean it won’t taste insanely good. Mix your favorite bag of microwave popcorn with M&Ms before topping them with gooey pink candy melts. My mouth is watering already.

3. Chocolate Covered Peanut Butter Hearts

If you’ve got a peanut butter lover in your life, they’re going to die for this no-bake recipe. And talk about simple, all you need is one bowl to make it. The longest part of this recipe is the 15-20 minutes when the peanut butter has to chill out in the fridge, so it’s the definition of a low-lift dessert.

4. Mini Ros é Pop-Tarts

This recipe takes a little more baking prowess than the first few on this list, but the result is definitely worth it. Think of these as the adult version of the Pop Tarts you used to love as a kid. Swap out strawberry jam for a rosé-raspberry mix, and top them with an adorable rosé-flavored gummy bear instead of sprinkles.

5. No-Bake Vegan Cheesecake

This recipe is full of healthy swaps that let you have your cheesecake and eat it, too. Don’t believe me? The crust is made from a combination of dates and almond meal and the filing is a mix of coconut oil, coconut cream, cashews, maple syrup, sugar and lemon. I know that sounds complicated, but it really isn’t—almost all of the three hours of cook time takes place in the fridge.

6. Raspberry Yogurt Loaf Cake with Rose Glaze

Name a prettier dessert than this pink frosted loaf cake. You can’t. Yoghurt might seem like an odd addition to a dessert, but have no fear. It actually makes any cake instantly more fluffy. This loaf will be great after your dinner, or as a sweet breakfast in bed option.

7. Apple Roses

Wow your dinner guest with these stunning apple roses that look like straight off of The Great British Baking Show. All you need is store-bought puff pastry, a few apples and twenty minutes to make a dessert that will win you the “Star Baker” title.

8. Handmade Chocolate-Covered Strawberries

After you make these chocolate-dipped berries at home, you’ll have a hard time buying other store bought versions ever again. There’s no need for a double boiler or fancy chocolate—cacao and avocado do the trick instead. Deck out your berries in crushed pecans or coconut shavings for a show-stopping result.

Courtesy of Cathy’s Gluten Free.

9. Molten Lava Cake

Did you really think I was going to write about Valentine’s Day desserts and not mention a lava cake recipe? This gluten-free take on the classic dish is super fudge-y and gooey thanks to the mix of dark chocolate, eggs and butter. Prepare to eat it all in seconds.

10. Heart-Shaped Fruit Pizza with Mixed Berries

Store-bought sugar cookie dough acts as the crust in this berry pizza recipe. Simply cut it into a heart, bake it for 10 minutes and top it with your favorite berries for an easy dessert that’s ready just in time for your guest to arrive (even if you’re running late).

11. Buttercream Candy

This dessert is like eating all the best parts of a traditional box of chocolates without all of the wasted flavors. These tiny candies start out in the same way that normal buttercream frosting would, but you shape them before popping them in the freezer for 30 minutes. Coat them in melted chocolate, and you have a winning dessert.

12. Frosted Strawberry Yoghurt Cake.

Another yoghurt recipe for the win! This easy sheet cake can be divvied up into a few mini ones for easy serving, especially if you’re having a few of your galentines over this year. It’s also almost entirely made of pantry staples so it’s perfect for new bakers.

13. Homemade Snickers Bars

This rustic version of your favorite candy is sure to wow your special someone. You already know the deal: they’re made from crunchy peanuts and silky caramel and coated in a hard chocolate shell. Don’t let the idea of homemade caramel scare you off, though: these instructions are super easy to follow.

14. Chocolate-Dipped Peanut Butter Stuffed Dates

15. Valentine’s Muddy Buddies

If you want a dessert that you can snack on all night long, this updated version of puppy chow is a great choice. It’s perfect for a lazy night spent on the couch, AKA my favorite way to celebrate. Melt the peanut butter and chocolate chips in the microwave and then add in Chex Mix before sealing it in a zip-top bag and shake until everything is covered. Coat them in powdered sugar and M&Ms before digging in.

16. Strawberry Mousse

Tired of the same chocolate-dipped strawberries year after year? This lightweight mousse is a great way to switch up your V-Day dessert selection. The only catch? It needs to be made a few hours ahead of time because the mouse needs to chill for a few hours.

17. Red Fruit Salad

This simple recipe sits atop chocolate biscuit ‘soil’ for a stunning final result. A mix of strawberries, cherries and black plums makes for a sophisticated dessert any dinner date will love. Simply put, this ain’t your mom’s after-school snack fruit salad—it’s way better.

18. Chocolate Chunk Skillet Cookie Recipe

Bake me this cookie and I’ll be yours forever. It’s great when it’s cooked (obviously) but this vegan cookie dough can be eaten raw, too. The recipe uses applesauce instead of eggs, so the resulting cookie has a deep and unexpected apple flavor. Consider me a cookie convert.

19. Vanilla Meringue Cookies

Unlike most of the recipes on this list, these meringues are actually are little more complicated than they look. If you binge every baking show on TV like I do, you know that meringues are finicky and tend to crack as they cool. Keep an eye on these for a picture-perfect end result.

20. Swirled Candy Apples

What could be a better dessert to serve to the apple of your eye? While not traditionally served on Valentine’s Day, candied apples are actually a great after-dinner treat. Each apple is covered in marshmallow and sugary sprinkles.

21. Vegan Chocolate Cupcakes

If you’re vegan, you probably already have ingredients like dairy-free milk sitting in your fridge. But, if you’re dating someone who follows a vegan diet, you may need to run to the store before you make these. Show them how much you really care with these yummy cocoa cupcakes that are done in just 20 minutes.

22. Chocolate Dipped Heart Cookies

Keep your heart on your sleeve and your plate this year. These festive black-and-white cookies are topped with on-brand pink and red sprinkles for an updated version of the classic recipe. Don’t worry—you can totally use store-bought sugar cookie dough.

23. Valentine’s Dessert Board

Talk about a char-cute-rie board! Ditch the cheese and crackers for a selection of York Peppermint Patties, marshmallows, heart-shaped gummies and tons of other sweet treats. Perfect for bakers and non-bakers alike, this spread is going to wow your guests.

24. Strawberry Fortune Cookies

Send each of your gal pals home with a few of these on-theme fortune cookies after your galentines meal. The pink color comes courtesy of gel food coloring and strawberry extract. Personalize each fortune for each of your friends for a cute twist, or put a sexy note inside and give one to your partner on V-Day.

25. Oreo Truffles

Love Oreos? This recipe is for you. Plus, they only require three ingredients! These tasty truffles need an hour to chill before you can eat them, but hey, good things are worth the wait.

26. Chocolate Cherry Fudge

Honestly, there is nothing better than homemade fudge. That doesn’t mean you need to spend hours making it, though! The cherry flavor comes from store-bought frosting, so that cuts out a few extra steps right there. All you need to do is melt the almond bark and frosting and let each layer set in the fridge for an hour before layering and cutting them up into little squares.

27. Heart-Shaped Red Velvet Whoopie Pies

28. Valentine’s Day Rose Cookies

Back away from the bouquet of flowers. Instead, share these cookies with your partner—now you can both enjoy roses this year. Dye half your dough red and then swirl the two colors together for an abstract take on the Valentine’s Day staple.