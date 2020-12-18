5 Pairs Of Texting Gloves So You Can Keep Scrolling Instagram In The Cold

Scroll To See More Images

It’s almost 2021, and with that in mind, I firmly believe that all gloves should be smartphone-friendly. The world obviously has bigger problems, but I’m not going to end 2020 by ripping off a glove to respond to a text message about my New Year’s plans! That’s why I rounded up the best texting gloves on the market, so we can all enter the new year with this first-world problem eliminated once and for all.

Out of all the seasons, your winter wardrobe requires the most accessories—jackets, hats, scarves, gloves and this year, warm face masks, too. With some many extras to put on before running out the door, you might as well invest in some gloves that aren’t completely frustrating; AKA, ones that allow you to text and scroll IG without freezing your fingers off.

Yes, mittens are adorable, but what isn’t adorable is pulling one off every two seconds to text the person you’re meeting up with. Your hand is exposed to the freezing cold air, and it never really warms back up, does it? Why do that dance if you can just get a pair of affordable tech gloves instead?

Sure, texting gloves weren’t really that cute a few years ago, but now, they’re made by brands we know and love, like Athleta and UGG. There are even some cashmere tech gloves! I’m not kidding. You don’t have to sacrifice style (or warmth) for the ability to respond to a DM or take a selfie.

The five options below all have specialized index fingers and thumbs, so you can scroll at leisure or document your day in winter wonderland for the ‘Gram. Or, you can just use them to start and stop your workout playlist or 10-minute ab workout video on YouTube. Whatever your outdoor tech needs may be, texting gloves are a must.

Cozy Cashmere

Who said cashmere couldn’t be practical? These soft cashmere gloves have specially-designed thumbs and index fingers for texting and scrolling. They comes in six shades ranging from black to pink, so you can match your outerwear or choose a pop of color.

Trusty UGG

Now you can wear UGGs from hand to toe with these handy (get it?) knit texting gloves. The ribbed gloves don’t look too techy, so they’ll still complement just about any winter ensemble you pair them with.

Cable Knit

If thin texting gloves just won’t cut it for you, this chunkier cable knit option will keep you hands cozy and warm. Perfect for a long session of keeping up with the Kardashian-Jenners on Insta and scrolling through all the latest gossip.

Sleek Black

If you want to go from your outdoor workout to brunch, these black Athleta gloves will look chic for both. Perfect for texting your friends that you’re on your way when you’re actually still mid-jog!

Anti-Slip Grip

These anti-slip gloves are made for getting your exercise in outdoors, and because you can use your phone with them, you won’t have to fumble with your playlist or struggle to pause that Chloe Ting video you’re following when you need a break.