14 Easy, Healthy Slow Cooker Recipes To Enjoy This Summer

If you thought winter was the time to break out your slow cooker, think again. It’s a year-round essential and not using your slow cooker during the summer months is a major missed opportunity! Case in point: These easy summer slow cooker recipes just happen to be perfect for warm weather. From party dips to fruity cobblers, there’s no shortage of amazing summer meals you can put together in your trusty slow cooker.

Making a meal in a slow cooker is super easy, which is probably why so many people love doing it. All you really have to do is combine the ingredients and let them sit for a few hours. What slow cookers lack in quick cooking time, they 100 percent make up for in flavor and ease—so get ready for leftovers galore with these recipes, as they also tend to yield pretty big batches. They’re also perfect for meal planning and prepping so you can take a day off from the kitchen every now and then!

When it comes to slow cooker recipes, you know you’re always going to pull off a total crowd-pleaser. Your meats will be extra tender, your spices extra flavorful and fun fact, cooking low and slow actually helps to preserve the nutrients in your ingredients! Plus, instead of turning on your oven and heating up your entire kitchen in the middle of summer, whipping out your slow cooker keeps things cool inside the house.

This summer, get creative with your slow cooker and make yummy dishes like corn chowder, peach cobbler, hot crab dip and so many more. Enticed? Read on to find our 14 favorite foolproof recipes that everyone will enjoy this summer.

Cuban Pulled Pork Sandwiches

Think of this as a Cubano with a twist, thanks to the slow cooker pulled pork called in this delicious recipe. The only part of this recipe you actually have to cook is the meat; then, add in all of the ingredients to your slow cooker and let it cook for 8-10 hours. The wait will be worth it.

Spinach Artichoke Dip

The most crowd-pleasing dish of all crowd-pleasers: give it up for spinach artichoke dip. This recipe is so simple, you’ll be shocked by how much flavor and deliciousness can come out of just cheese, spinach and artichokes. Serve with slices of a fresh baguette, your favorite crackers, or just eat it with a spoon. We won’t judge.

Triple Berry Crisp

Making dessert in a slow cooker is one of the most underrated uses of this kitchen appliance and we’re here to let you know. Using maple syrup as the only added sweetener, this triple berry crisp is actually pretty healthy, too! Top it off with a scoop of vanilla ice cream and you’re good to go.

Crock Pot Stuffed Peppers

Super healthy and simple to make, stuffed peppers are a tried and true crowd-pleaser. Just mix the ingredients together, stuff into your peppers and cook in the slow cooker for about three hours. This recipe calls for rice in the stuffing, but if you want to make things even healthier, opt to use cauliflower rice instead.

Slow Cooker Korean Beef Tacos

These Korean beef tacos, better known as Bulgogi tacos, are as beautiful as they are delicious. This recipe is a fun way to re-vamp taco night with traditional ingredients like tortillas, jalapeno and cilantro combined with Korean flavors like gochujang (a chili paste), sesame oil, tamari sauce, soy sauce and rice wine vinegar.

Hot Crab Dip

Rich and creamy, this hot crap dip is the perfect appetizer for your next summer soiree. This recipe calls for imitation crab meat, but we suggest finding the real deal at a local specialty or fish market. This will bring your dip to the next level and leave everyone asking you for the recipe.

Lettuce Wraps

Lettuce wraps are a great way to make a healthy meal with a ton of flavor. Brown the meat, then combine the rest of the flavorful ingredients in the slow cooker, where it will cook low and slow for 2-3 hours. After, choosing your lettuce is very important—I suggest going with butter lettuce for the best flavor and right amount of crunch.

Slow Cooker Peach Cobbler

Peach cobbler is a classic summer dessert and it tastes even better coming out of a slow cooker. You can make this dish with frozen peaches, but we suggest going with fresh ones to really lean into the home-cooked vibes. The recipe also called for apple butter and Bourbon, two unexpected ingredients with major flavor payoff.

Hawaiian Chicken

Just looking at that photo has us drooling. This slow cooker Hawaiian chicken recipe is sweet, smokey and perfect on a salad or sandwich. The ingredient list might look a little long, but the recipe is still low-lift; after all, all you have to do is combine and let cook!

Crockpot Chili Con Queso

If I could bathe in this chili con queso, I definitely would. After browning your meat, onions and garlic, all you need to do is combine the chili with the cheese, salsa,and cream of mushroom soup in the slow cooker. Let cook low and slow until the cheese is all melted.

Southwest Chicken With Corn and Black Beans

This slow cooker southwest chicken bowl with corn and black beans is truly the perfect summer lunch. The spicy chicken paired with sweet corn and fresh tomatoes captures the perfect balance of hearty and light. Feel free to add toppings of your choice, like avocado or sour cream.

Corn Chowder

If we had to pick one soup to eat in the summer, it would be this corn chowder. Plus, summertime is corn season, so you know you’re going to get an amazing flavor and the freshest ears of corn possible. You will need some sort of blender once the ingredients cook down, but the extra step is worth it for the ultra-creamy consistency.

Carnitas

The best part about this recipe is being able to use the final product in any way you want. Think tacos, salads, rice bowls and more! The world is truly your oyster with this slow cooker carnitas recipe. Black pepper, cumin and oregano round out the spices and combined with orange juice, garlic and onions, you have the ideal easy dish.

Mango Chicken Curry

This slow cooker mango curry chicken recipe is literally bursting with flavor. Creamy coconut milk, sweet mango and spicy curry come together in perfect harmony for a delicious lunch or dinner. If you want to keep things on the low-carb side, feel free to use cauliflower rice instead of traditional rice.