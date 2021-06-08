10 Foolproof Sneaker + Dress Combo Templates To Copy

Scroll To See More Images

It’s one of fashion’s coolest combinations: sneakers and dresses. Sure, heels are pretty—and often worth the pain—but sneakers allow you to walk around all day and night without having to soak your feet afterward. Plus, sneaker styles become more fashion-forward than ever and look seriously incredible with all types of dresses (whether it be mini, midi or maxi). If you’re not yet an expert on pairing the two items, though, we have a few sneaker and dress outfit ideas to help inspire you. Each idea is totally shoppable, too, so if you’re realizing that your closet is lacking in both dresses and sneakers, we got you. Just thank us when your hot AF Instagram photos go viral.

There’s truly nothing so cool as a sneaker and dress street style look—and thankfully, it’s really easy to create this type of outfit. While plenty of sneakers are made solely for running, there are so, so many that are both fashionable and functional (along with some that are only fashionable—But if you’re not going on a run, who cares?). Whatever the original purpose of your favorite sneaker, there’s a high chance it looks good when paired with a dress. Chunky FILA sneakers, pastel Pumas and even metallic kicks from Sam Edelman all play so well with dresses of all lengths, styles and patterns. So, let’s get some outfit inspiration, shall we?

Below, you’ll find a few different sneakers and dresses outfit ideas ready for you to copy. Whether you recreate the look with your own clothes or shop the items we’ve rounded up, you’re sure to look all kinds of cool. With this easy outfit formula, you’ll be a street style maven in no time.

1. Patterned Midi + Coordinating High Tops

Bow Knitted Dress

Wearing an oversized dress with a pair of high-top sneakers is the best way to look cool in no time at all during the summer months. Plus, the combination of a longer hemline and a sneaker with a high rise looks particularly thought-out. This lightweight knit frock from Mango is the ideal summer dress thanks to the breezy, oversized silhouette.

Blazer Mid ’77 Vintage Sneaker When styling high-top sneakers with a longer dress, you want to choose a pair that makes a statement under all that fabric. Opt for a neutral shoe with a pop of color to make them really stand out. This option from Nike has a vintage-inspired feel. Blazer Mid '77 Vintage Sneaker (was… $67 buy it

2. Printed Slip + Crisp White Sneakers

Crimini Dress

In a world of plain black bias-cut slips, why not have a little fun? A printed slip works for either day or night, but adding a pair of freshly-cleaned sneakers makes even the most formal-feeling slip look a little more low-key. This light green dress from Reformation is covered in the cutest floral-and-gingham pattern, so it’s great for a wedding or a daytime date.

Esplar Suede-Trimmed Leather Sneakers

If you want your footwear to feel a little more elevated this summer, opt for a sneaker style that has luxe details and a simple all-white colorway. This pair from Veja feels slightly more fashionable than your normal ole’ pair of sporty sneakers.

3. Solid-Colored Wrap Dress + Color-Blocked Kicks

Puff Sleeve Wrap Smock Midi Dress

Making a statement is the name of the game this summer. I’m talking pastels, oversized details and voluminous silhouettes! Try wearing multiple pastel shades at once to master the vibe. Yes—I know it’s a lot of color in one outfit. But honestly, what’s the fun in wearing only black or white this season? Pick one color from your shoes and wear a monochrome dress in that shade for the best look. This puff-sleeved midi dress from Nasty Gal looks like it belongs in a TikTok video, so style it with coordinating pastel sneakers for Gen Z appeal.

Future Rider Slash Sneakers

Everyone needs a pair of colorful sneakers in their collection. Why? Because they instantly make even a very simple outfit feel a whole lot more fun. This pair from PUMA is a pastel dream. Just look at all those pretty hues!

4. Black Maxi + Pops of Neon

Vent Cotton Dress

Give your basic black midi dress a very 2021-inspired refresh by styling it with a pair of bright neon sneakers this summer. While any black dress would look amazing here, try wearing a frock with cutouts for an edgy twist. This cotton dress from Mango has a major midriff moment.

Air Max 90 Sneaker

When shopping for your first pair of neon sneakers, look for ones with a white or black base and colorful accents instead of going full-on bright. If you want to go all-out, pick up a pair that includes a few different neon hues, like this option from Nike does.

5. Femme Puff Sleeves + Chunky Dad Sneakers

Princess Dress

I am all about wearing fun silhouettes this summer. Take, for instance, a puff-sleeved mini dress! But in order to stay true to my low-key roots, I’ll be styling my mini dress with a pair of super-chunky sneakers to add some edge and wearability. Try picking up a puff-sleeved dress that comes in a ditsy floral pattern like this one from Selkie does for a cool sweet-meets-edgy outfit combo.

Disruptor II Sneaker

In the world of dad sneakers, there is one simple rule: The bigger the platform, the cooler the shoe! A chunky AF sneaker will make even the sweetest of dresses feel a little more fashionable this summer. This best-selling pair from FILA fits the bill thanks to its sporty shape and thick sole.

6. White Sun Dress + Raffia Platforms

Openwork Embroidered Dress

Summer dresses are the bread-and-butter of any fashionable gal’s wardrobe. They A) go with everything and B) channel some serious I-used-to-summer-in-Italy-vibes. Wearing them with raffia sneakers only adds to this laid-back and beachy aesthetic! This dress from Zara will be in your wardrobe forever because of the timeless silhouette and simple details.

2790 Rope Sneaker

Raffia sneakers are like the summer-ready version of the basic kicks you know and love. They look just as good by the beach as they do on the city streets and this pair from Italian footwear brand Superga has a lightweight woven platform that won’t feel heavy after a few hours of wear.

7. Bodycon Mini + Metallic Kicks

Fits Everybody Slip Dress

For a great It-girl approved going-out look, try styling a simple LBD with a pair of shiny or metallic sneakers. I mean, what are metallic sneakers if not a more comfortable version of stilettos, right? The key here is to choose a black mini dress that isn’t too formal, so your outfit doesn’t look mismatched. This sleek, ‘90s-inspired frock from SKIMS is perfect because it’s literally designed to go with just about everything in your closet.

Poppy Sneaker

If you don’t already own a pair of metallic sneakers, you need some in your life ASAP. They feel a bit more dressed-up than your usual black or white pair and can totally be worn when you and your besties head out on the town. This pair from Sam Edelman comes in a few metallic shades, so take your pick.

8. Neutral Dress + Animal Print Sneakers

Linen-Blend Ribbed Sweater Dress

A neutral midi dress is a wear-everywhere piece that your wardrobe is probably missing. It’s basically a blank canvas in terms of styling, so feel free to have a little fun with your accessories when you wear it. Try styling it with a pair of animal-printed sneakers for some funky flair—this knit dress from Banana Republic will go with just about any pattern that you choose.

Orchid II Africa Genuine Calf Hair Sneaker

Cheetah or zebra-printed shoes feel unexpected, but can still totally read as a neutral if you pick the right colorway. They are already pretty bold thanks to the pattern, so there’s no reason to go wild with bright colors, too. This pair from Gola isn’t entirely covered in a print, so it still looks low-key.

9. T-Shirt Dress + Classic Converse

Shoulder Pad T-Shirt Dress

Tumblr from 2014 called—it wants its outfit back! This laid-back look was huge on the Internet back then because it had punk-rock appeal while still feeling wearable IRL. You could just wear a massive T-shirt and look totally fine, but buying a dedicated T-shirt-style dress will keep any wardrobe malfunctions at bay. This dress from endless rose comes in a few colorways, so feel free to pick your fave.

Chuck Taylor All Star Core Hi Sneaker

You can’t go wrong with some classic Converse, right? They remain on-trend year after year (and look a little better after they’ve been worn through the dirt a few times). Style your mini T-Shirt dress with ripped or fishnet tights if you really wanna look edgy, but this outfit also looks fire with a pair of bunched-up white mid-calf socks.

10. Button-Front Mini + Slip-On Sneakers

Jill Dress

In order to make slip-on sneakers look more cool and less art-teacher-from-high-school, try wearing them with a delicate floral mini dress. A chunky sneaker might seem weird with such a dainty look, so a slimmer slip-on is perfect! The elevated details on this button-up dress from Reformation dress will make this easy sneaker option look more dressed-up, too!

Nellie Slip-On Sneaker Mule

Mule sneakers (AKA slip-ons) are the epitome of comfort, but that doesn’t mean that they can’t be cute! Opting for a pair that comes in a tan colorway means that they’ll go with every! single! dress in your closet. This pair from Calson has a roomy silhouette—you may never want to take them off.