16 Thanksgiving Slow-Cooker Recipes That Leave Plenty of Oven Space For Turkey

I love Thanksgiving, but even I admit that putting together such a huge meal can be a little stressful. It takes a ton of advance planning—as well as a significant commitment of time and money. Even the most organized cooks might find themselves scrambling to get everything on the table in time. Enter: slow-cooker Thanksgiving dishes, guaranteed to make your meal prep quicker and easier and your final product even more delicious.

Thankfully, there are a few ways to minimize this last-minute panic. First, consider your Thanksgiving dinner budget and make a cooking schedule beforehand, taking into account how long different dishes will take to cook and what appliances you’ll need for each one.

Second, do as much ahead of time as possible. You can decorate your table, bake your pies and put together any dips or spreads the day before.

Finally, take advantage of no-cook and slow-cooker recipes for Thanksgiving dinner—they’ll fit seamlessly into your prep schedule, since they don’t take up any precious oven or stovetop space. If you don’t already have a slow cooker, consider it a worthwhile investment in Thanksgiving dinners to come.

Now, all you’ve got to do is decide which slow-cooker Thanksgiving dishes you’ll rely on this year! The following 16 slow-cooker recipes should cover all your Thanksgiving bases, from decadent mashed potatoes and stuffing to al dente Brussels sprouts and carrots.

All 14 are convincing versions of classic recipes, so you don’t have to worry about guests complaining that you strayed from tradition. Pick a couple to make this year, or borrow a second slow-cooker and whip up a bunch.

Butternut Squash Stuffing

Spoiler alert: This is not the only stuffing recipe on this list, nor is it the only squash recipe. Both are Thanksgiving essentials, and when combined? This tasty butternut squash slow-cooker stuffing just might be the perfect dish.

Mashed Potatoes

These slow-cooker mashed potatoes are just as creamy as ones you’d boil and then mash, but create way fewer dirty dishes.

Pot Roast

Let’s be honest: not everyone likes Turkey, so if you have a big crowd, having a second meat option is a great idea. This slow-cooker Colorado pot roast is melt-in-your-mouth delicious, and won’t throw off the rest of the menu.

Sweet Potato Casserole

This slow-cooker sweet potato casserole is packed with nutty, marshmallowy goodness. Need I say more?

Candied Sweet Potatoes

Sure, you could just heat a can of candied sweet potatoes and put its contents on the table. But these slow-cooker candied sweet potatoes are almost as easy, and they get extra flavor from butter and herbs.

Stuffing

Hopefully, we’re all on the same page about never, ever cooking stuffing inside your turkey, since it means you need to cook the bird longer and will end up with dry meat. You probably didn’t know that slow-cooker stuffing was a thing until right now, though. Spoiler alert: It tastes just like the oven version.

Green Bean Casserole

No matter where you stand in the great green bean casserole debate (I’m against, TBH, but you do you), you gotta admit that this slow-cooker green bean casserole looks a lot more appetizing than the original.

Dinner Rolls

Homemade dinner rolls make a meal feel so much more special, and now you can make them happen while a turkey takes up all the space in your oven. These slow-cooker dinner rolls are a must-try.

Mashed Sweet Potatoes

If a marshmallow-topped casserole isn’t your thing, try these slow-cooker mashed sweet potatoes this year instead.

Balsamic Brussels Sprouts

Roasted Brussels sprouts can make for a refreshing alternative to green bean casserole, and the bitter flavor of the sprouts really cuts through the richness of other Thanksgiving staples. Give these slow-cooker balsamic Brussels sprouts a try if you don’t want to sacrifice oven or stove space.

Cinnamon-Sugar Butternut Squash

Sweet potatoes and pumpkin both get a lot of attention on T-day, but you’d be foolish to neglect their earthier cousin, butternut squash. This slow-cooker cinnamon-sugar butternut squash is sure to be a fan fave.

Butternut Squash Soup

Want to serve an appetizer course before dinner? Make your life easier with this slow-cooker butternut squash soup. Cook and blend it ahead of time, then keep it warm until it’s time to serve.

Pumpkin Spice Hot Chocolate

Didn’t realize you needed slow-cooker pumpkin spice hot chocolate? Now that you know it exists, you won’t be able to stop thinking about it. (You’re welcome.) Oh, and when you serve it, be sure to keep a bottle of bourbon nearby so that adult guests can make their drinks even more fun.

Pumpkin Pie Cake

Don’t have time to bake a bunch of different desserts? This slow-cooker pumpkin pie cake kills two birds with one stone. Drizzle warm maple syrup with pecans on top if you want to go the extra mile.

Cranberry Sauce

Love canned cranberry sauce? Great, go for it! But if you’re a fan of the homemade stuff, this slow-cooker cranberry sauce will get you there without any extra worry.

Lemon and Thyme Butter Carrots

No one likes a soggy carrot. Luckily, these slow-cooker lemon and thyme butter carrots come out perfectly al dente.