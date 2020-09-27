10 Hearty Fall Soup Recipes You Can Make In Your Slow Cooker

Scroll To See More Images

Whether you’re someone who loves to spend their afternoons cooking up a storm, or someone who just barely manages to make a sandwich before 10:00 PM, there’s no denying the slow cooker is a lifesaver for simplifying kitchen duties. I’m constantly amazed at just how many things can be thrown into one kitchen essential and come out ready to eat in a matter of hours—usually with little-to-no prep beyond adding in the ingredients. As the weather cools off and nights get chilly, there’s no better time for some easy slow cooker fall soup recipes. Delicious, warm and simple? Sounds like an autumnal dream.

Right now, at least half of my current go-to recipes involve a slow cooker, and I’ve gotten endless compliments on them all, not to brag. Sometimes I don’t even feel right taking the credit considering how dang easy it is to make a delicious meal with hardly any work involved. You can whip up some seriously incredible dishes—including hearty soups!—with such little effort. It’s enough to make even the most novice of chefs feel like a pro.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

For those who don’t already have one, what are you waiting for? In addition to comforting fall soups, there are so many other recipes you can make in a slow cooker. Plus, they’re typically pretty affordable—like this best-selling digital slow cooker from Crock-Pot, which runs just under $45. With all the time you’ll save in the kitchen, it’s definitely worth it.

Once you’ve secured a slow cooker (or grabbed yours from the cabinet), it’s time to whip up some ridiculously easy fall soups. Whether you’re looking for the perfect dish to serve to your friends on game day (bacon cheeseburger soup, anyone?) or need a simple weeknight meal that will taste just as delicious the next day for lunch, these recipes are here to make your life so much easier.

Autumnal flavors and hearty ingredients abound in the 10 slow cooker fall soup recipes below. I’m hungry just thinking about them!

1. Slow Cooker Bacon Cheeseburger Soup

Perfect for game days or chilly afternoons when you just want a warm treat, this slow cooker bacon cheeseburger soup recipe is a major win. It uses milk and cream cheese to give it that irresistible creaminess, plus ground beef and potatoes for a hearty quality.

2. Slow Cooker Mexican Chicken Soup

There’s nothing like a chicken soup with a bit of a kick to keep you feeling nice and warm this fall. This slow cooker Mexican chicken soup will do just that—thanks to the chili powder, jalapeños and green chilis in the recipe.

3. Easy Butternut Squash Soup

Nothing says fall like a butternut squash soup! This super-simple fall recipe only uses six different ingredients (and a few optional toppings), so you’ll likely find yourself making it again and again. The best part? You can make it in a slow cooker, on the stove or even a pressure cooker. We love options.

4. Lentil Soup with Kale

This lentil soup with kale recipe is as hearty as they come—and totally vegetarian. Just because there’s no meat in this soup doesn’t mean it isn’t filling and delicious! You’ll definitely be going back for seconds on this fall slow cooker recipe.

5. Chorizo & White Bean Soup

No one can resist the delicious and powerful flavor of chorizo, and when it’s combined with white beans? Consider it perfection. This chorizo and white bean soup recipe is sure to become one of your newest fall favorites. You can also make it on the stovetop if you don’t want to whip out your slow cooker!

6. Slow Cooker Chicken Noodle Soup

You can’t have a soup round-up without the classic chicken noodle soup recipe! This one is great for any season—but works especially well for chilly fall nights by the fire. Just pop the ingredients in the slow cooker and before you know, you have the perfect autumnal meal waiting.

7. Minestrone Soup

Another classic? Minestrone soup. You can cook it on the stove top or in the slow cooker (for a total of four hours, FYI!) and have a steaming hot bowl of soup ready to eat. Pair it with a gooey grilled cheese for the ultimate weeknight treat.

8. Chicken & Sausage Stew

If you’re in the mood for something really hearty, try this slow cooker chicken and sausage stew. Make sure you read the instructions carefully, though! This recipe requires you to cook the sausage and onions on the stove before you pop them into the slow cooker.

9. Slow Cooker Broccoli Cheese Soup

There’s nothing quite so comforting as a bowl of broccoli cheese soup. Instead of heading to the nearest Panera, though, try making it yourself in the slow cooker. You’ll be amazed at how easy—and delicious—this homemade treat can be when you make it at home.

10. Slow Cooker Corned Beef & Cabbage Soup

Corned beef and cabbage isn’t for everyone—but those who love it really love it. If you’re a fan of the duo, try this slow cooker corned beef and cabbage soup for a serious fall treat. The recipe only uses eight ingredients (including water), so it definitely makes for an easy grocery run!