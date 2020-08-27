These Under-Eye Products are Like Plexaderm With Longer-Lasting Results

I’m convinced that none of us can escape dark eye circles and under-eye bags (with the help of some Plexaderm skincare products or not). If it isn’t genetics passed down from our parents and grandparents, it’s a chaotic schedule that convinces us to trade in rest for more work. Before you know it, there isn’t enough concealer in the world to hide the fact that you’re routinely getting less than eight hours of sleep every night. And even if you come to your senses and set some boundaries between the bed and your work desk, skincare products that work like Plexaderm feel like a necessity because the damage is sort-of done.

For those who don’t know, Plexaderm has been around for a while but exists just below the radar of what’s crazy popular because it exists inside a neverending list of products that promise to nix dark circles, bags, and fine lines. And while there are plenty that actually delivers results, what sets Plexaderm a part is instant gratification. The product, best described as a serum, is made up of silicate minerals derived from shale clay that tighten and lift the skin surrounding the eye in as little as 10 minutes. The downside? Its effects end when you wash your face at the end of the day, but it’s closest you’ll get to actual Plexaderm treatment.

Fortunately, if you happen to be in the market for a similar dupe to the O.G. quick-fix product, you’re in luck because we’ve done the research for you and outlined some of our favorite products that work—well, almost— as well as Plexaderm but offer sustained benefits rather than just instant, but only temporary results. We even were able to find some solid alternatives that are a little easier on the wallet as well. Of course, if you’re looking for instant gratification and prefer to stick to the real deal, you can actually find Plexaderm on Amazon. On the other hand, if you’d rather try something with delayed gratification, consider any of these products that promise Plexaderm-like results.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

Estetist Caffeine-Infused Coffee Eye Lift Cream

The powerhouse ingredient in this anti-aging, under-eye treatment is organic coffee bean. It’s been clinically proven countless times over to not only boost collagen production, but calm puffiness and brighten skin tone, too.

Dr. Brandt Needles No More No More Baggage Eye De-Puffing Gel

A true game-changer, this eye gel includes an exclusive “Filmatrix” technology that creates a transparent film to tighten and smooth the look of the eye contour area.

Kiehl’s Eye Fuel

Lightweight and suitable for all skin types, this cooling eye treatment is made with caffeine to fight puffiness and vitamin B3 to diminish dark circles.

Plexaderm Rapid Reduction Eye Serum

If you’re anything like me, the quick return on investment will convince you to try at least once.

100% Pure Coffee Bean Caffeine Eye Cream

This caffeine-spiked eye cream gives tired-looking peepers an instant pick-me-up, but it’s also infused with anti-aging ingredients that soften fine lines and improve discoloration over time.

Drunk Elephant C-Tango Multivitamin Eye Cream

There’s a reason—actually quire a few—that this antioxidant-infused eye cream has become such a beloved cult favorite. The vitamin C and peptide charged formula fights free radical damage and also helps to correct existing signs of premature aging.

Erno Lazlo Multi-Taski Gel Eye Cream

This multifunctional eye treatment combines the puffiness-reducing properties of a cooling gel with the hydrating and line-filling benefits you get with a traditional cream formula.

First Aid Beauty Eye Duty Niacinamide Brightening Cream

Formulated with brightening superhero niacinamide, this corrective eye cream helps to banish dark circles and discoloration without feeling heavy or interfering with your concealer.

Freck so Jelly Cactus Eye Jelly With Collagen

Spiked with line-reducing cactus and plumping collagen, this illuminating formula helps brighten hyperpigmentation for a youthful, bright-eyed effect instantly.

Alpyn Beauty Natural PlantGenius Line-Filling Eye Balm

Fast-absorbing but still cushiony, this plant-based eye balm is enriched with the retinol alternative bakuchiol to diminish fine lines and boost collagen production.

Dermalogica Biolumin-C Eye Serum

In addition to a vitamin C complex for brightening, this lightweight eye serum is also infused with chia seed oil to depuff eye bags and tremella mushroom extract for hydration and firming.

Glow Recipe Avocado Melt Retinol Eye Sleeping Mask

An ultra-rich eye mask with time-release retinol (smoothing), coffeeberry (brightening) and avocado (moisture) for the ultimate glow-up.

Kate Somerville Wrinkle Warrior Eye Gel

Somerville’s eye treatment is a standout thanks to a formula that includes yeast and plankton extracts for nixing dark circles and an “HA3” complex, made up of several kinds of hyaluronic acid, to plump the under-eye area.

Olay Eyes Eye Lifting Serum

This fragrance-free eye serum was formulated specifically for lifting and firming sagging, under-eye skin.

Peter Thomas Roth Instant FIRMx Eye

This quick-fix eye cream tightens the look of the skin upon application and minimizes the appearance of crow’s feet and other fine lines over time.

Sunday Riley Auto Correct Brightening and Depuffing Eye Contour Cream

This cruelty-free formula uses a mix of popular and little-known ingredients to deliver everything you want for a glowy, youthful smize.

Youth to the People Superfood Peptide Eye Cream

A 100 percent vegan eye cream formulated with kale extract, spinach extract, and more to smooth and firm the under-eye area.

Murad Renewing Eye Cream

This firming and lifting eye cream delivers visible results—softening the look of fine lines and crows’ feet and brightening darkness—without leaving behind a greasy residue.

Versed The Fix Emergency Eye Mask

As the name suggests, this quick-fix eye mask instantly reduces puffiness and undereye swelling and magically lifts under-eye circles and discoloration instantly.