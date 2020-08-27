StyleCaster
These Under-Eye Products are Like Plexaderm With Longer-Lasting Results

by
I’m convinced that none of us can escape dark eye circles and under-eye bags (with the help of some Plexaderm skincare products or not). If it isn’t genetics passed down from our parents and grandparents, it’s a chaotic schedule that convinces us to trade in rest for more work. Before you know it, there isn’t enough concealer in the world to hide the fact that you’re routinely getting less than eight hours of sleep every night. And even if you come to your senses and set some boundaries between the bed and your work desk, skincare products that work like Plexaderm feel like a necessity because the damage is sort-of done.

For those who don’t know, Plexaderm has been around for a while but exists just below the radar of what’s crazy popular because it exists inside a neverending list of products that promise to nix dark circles, bags, and fine lines. And while there are plenty that actually delivers results, what sets Plexaderm a part is instant gratification. The product, best described as a serum, is made up of silicate minerals derived from shale clay that tighten and lift the skin surrounding the eye in as little as 10 minutes. The downside? Its effects end when you wash your face at the end of the day, but it’s closest you’ll get to actual Plexaderm treatment.

Fortunately, if you happen to be in the market for a similar dupe to the O.G. quick-fix product, you’re in luck because we’ve done the research for you and outlined some of our favorite products that work—well, almost— as well as Plexaderm but offer sustained benefits rather than just instant, but only temporary results.  We even were able to find some solid alternatives that are a little easier on the wallet as well. Of course, if you’re looking for instant gratification and prefer to stick to the real deal, you can actually find Plexaderm on Amazon. On the other hand, if you’d rather try something with delayed gratification, consider any of these products that promise Plexaderm-like results.

Estetist Caffeine-Infused Coffee Eye Lift Cream

Estetist.

Estetist Caffeine-Infused Coffee Eye Lift Cream

The powerhouse ingredient in this anti-aging, under-eye treatment is organic coffee bean. It’s been clinically proven countless times over to not only boost collagen production, but calm puffiness and brighten skin tone, too.

plexaderm products dr brandt These Under Eye Products are Like Plexaderm With Longer Lasting Results

Dr. Brandt.

Dr. Brandt Needles No More No More Baggage Eye De-Puffing Gel

A true game-changer, this eye gel includes an exclusive “Filmatrix” technology that creates a transparent film to tighten and smooth the look of the eye contour area.

plexaderm products kiehls These Under Eye Products are Like Plexaderm With Longer Lasting Results

Kiehl’s.

Kiehl’s Eye Fuel

Lightweight and suitable for all skin types, this cooling eye treatment is made with caffeine to fight puffiness and vitamin B3 to diminish dark circles.

plexaderm These Under Eye Products are Like Plexaderm With Longer Lasting Results

Plexaderm.

Plexaderm Rapid Reduction Eye Serum

If you’re anything like me, the quick return on investment will convince you to try at least once.

100 Percent Pure eye cream amazon

100 Percent Pure.

100% Pure Coffee Bean Caffeine Eye Cream

This caffeine-spiked eye cream gives tired-looking peepers an instant pick-me-up, but it’s also infused with anti-aging ingredients that soften fine lines and improve discoloration over time.

Drunk elephant c tango eye cream amazon

Drunk Elephant.

Drunk Elephant C-Tango Multivitamin Eye Cream

There’s a reason—actually quire a few—that this antioxidant-infused eye cream has become such a beloved cult favorite. The vitamin C and peptide charged formula fights free radical damage and also helps to correct existing signs of premature aging.

erno lazlo eye cream

Erno Lazlo.

Erno Lazlo Multi-Taski Gel Eye Cream

This multifunctional eye treatment combines the puffiness-reducing properties of a cooling gel with the hydrating and line-filling benefits you get with a traditional cream formula.

Under Eye Brightening Cream for Dark Circles | First Aid Beauty

First Aid Beauty.

First Aid Beauty Eye Duty Niacinamide Brightening Cream

Formulated with brightening superhero niacinamide, this corrective eye cream helps to banish dark circles and discoloration without feeling heavy or interfering with your concealer.

Freck so jelly eye cream revolve

Freck.

Freck so Jelly Cactus Eye Jelly With Collagen

Spiked with line-reducing cactus and plumping collagen, this illuminating formula helps brighten hyperpigmentation for a youthful, bright-eyed effect instantly.

plexaderm products alpyn beauty These Under Eye Products are Like Plexaderm With Longer Lasting Results

Alpyn Beauty.

Alpyn Beauty Natural PlantGenius Line-Filling Eye Balm

Fast-absorbing but still cushiony, this plant-based eye balm is enriched with the retinol alternative bakuchiol to diminish fine lines and boost collagen production.

plexaderm products dermalogica These Under Eye Products are Like Plexaderm With Longer Lasting Results

Dermalogica.

Dermalogica Biolumin-C Eye Serum

In addition to a vitamin C complex for brightening, this lightweight eye serum is also infused with chia seed oil to depuff eye bags and tremella mushroom extract for hydration and firming.

plexaderm products glow recipe These Under Eye Products are Like Plexaderm With Longer Lasting Results

Glow Recipe.

Glow Recipe Avocado Melt Retinol Eye Sleeping Mask

An ultra-rich eye mask with time-release retinol (smoothing), coffeeberry (brightening) and avocado (moisture) for the ultimate glow-up.

plexaderm products kate somerville These Under Eye Products are Like Plexaderm With Longer Lasting Results

Kate Somerville.

Kate Somerville Wrinkle Warrior Eye Gel

Somerville’s eye treatment is a standout thanks to a formula that includes yeast and plankton extracts for nixing dark circles and an “HA3” complex, made up of several kinds of hyaluronic acid, to plump the under-eye area.

plexaderm products olay eyes These Under Eye Products are Like Plexaderm With Longer Lasting Results

Olay.

Olay Eyes Eye Lifting Serum

This fragrance-free eye serum was formulated specifically for lifting and firming sagging, under-eye skin.

plexaderm products peter thomas roth These Under Eye Products are Like Plexaderm With Longer Lasting Results

Peter Thomas Roth.

Peter Thomas Roth Instant FIRMx Eye

This quick-fix eye cream tightens the look of the skin upon application and minimizes the appearance of crow’s feet and other fine lines over time.

plexaderm products sunday riley These Under Eye Products are Like Plexaderm With Longer Lasting Results

Sunday Riley.

Sunday Riley Auto Correct Brightening and Depuffing Eye Contour Cream

This cruelty-free formula uses a mix of popular and little-known ingredients to deliver everything you want for a glowy, youthful smize.

plexaderm products youth to the people These Under Eye Products are Like Plexaderm With Longer Lasting Results

Youth to the People.

Youth to the People Superfood Peptide Eye Cream

A 100 percent vegan eye cream formulated with kale extract, spinach extract, and more to smooth and firm the under-eye area.

Murad Renewing Eye Cream

Murad.

Murad Renewing Eye Cream

This firming and lifting eye cream delivers visible results—softening the look of fine lines and crows’ feet and brightening darkness—without leaving behind a greasy residue.

Versed emergency eye cream target

Versed.

Versed The Fix Emergency Eye Mask

As the name suggests, this quick-fix eye mask instantly reduces puffiness and undereye swelling and magically lifts under-eye circles and discoloration instantly.

