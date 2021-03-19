8 ‘Sex & The City’-Inspired Cocktails That Beat Carrie’s Favorite Cosmo

Scroll To See More Images

In pandemic-era New York, there hasn’t been much sex and there’s certainly been very little city, but I’ll be damned if there hasn’t been an abundance of alcohol getting us through a trying year of restaurant closures, excessive Zoom meetings and—perhaps the most universal “hobby” of all—quarantining. But hope is on the horizon, and not only in the form of successful vaccine distribution and lower hospitalization rates. The recent announcement of HBO’s Sex and the City reboot, And Just Like That, has ignited a flurry of excitement that we haven’t experienced in a while. Frankly, we’re just shy of poughkeepsiing our pants in anticipation and have already removed our favorite, most comfortable TV-watching sweats from the oven (where every New Yorker stores her clothing to save space, duh).

Billed as a 10-episode series that aims to “navigate the reality of life and friendship in [the women’s] 50s,” the revival will inevitably put Manhattan back on the map as the world’s epicenter of fashion, culture and fine dining, so it’s only fitting to celebrate by clinking glasses with eight Sex and the City-inspired cocktails that pay homage to the characters and original show moments we adored so much.

From a sexy Samantha Screwdriver to a bitter, spicy Brooklyn Redhead, there’s a drink for everyone on this list. But don’t get too Carrie-d away with your options and make all of these at once! Drinking responsibly will never go out of style, unlike the old version of you at frat parties in college. Now that’s a look that should be tucked away or sealed in a vault forever.

With that, read on for eight must-make cocktail recipes. And if you “couldn’t help but wonder” how they taste, buy the ingredients and find out for yourself! Just don’t be too hungover when you show up to brunch with the girls in the morning.

Brooklyn Redhead

As biting as Miranda’s sarcasm and as red as her signature hair, this fiery concoction will have you eating your words (not a far departure from what she makes everyone do on the show). This is particularly true if you’re also a “34-year-old woman with braces and on a liquid diet,” in which case, drink up and enjoy. You deserve it.

Ingredients:

(Serves 1)

Ice

1 ounce mezcal

¾ ounce Campari

¾ ounce sweet vermouth

¼ ounce hot sauce or chile liqueur

2 drops bitters (spicy, if you have them)

Instructions:

1. Add all ingredients in a shaker with ice.

2. Stir and strain into a glass with fresh ice.

3. Garnish with a chili pepper on the rim and red pepper flakes if you’re feeling extra adventurous.

Manolo Mule

Those bedazzled blue Manolo Blahniks had a supporting role in the franchise’s first film, thus deserving of a cocktail that shares their same hue. In this case, a ginger-forward mule is a wonderful option, complete with fresh blueberries and served in a timeless hammered copper mug.

Ingredients:

(Serves 2)

4 ounces vodka

8 ounces ginger beer

1 lime, juiced

2 lime slices

½ cup fresh blueberries

½ inch piece fresh ginger

½ cup granulated sugar

½ cup water

Ice

Instructions:

1. Make a blueberry-infused simple syrup by adding ¼ cup blueberries, ginger, sugar and water to a saucepan on medium heat.

2. Muddle the blueberries against the base of the pan. Press ginger against the sides to release juices. Stir mixture until sugar is dissolved.

3. Strain through a fine-mesh sieve and into a storage container. Place in the fridge until it gets to at least room temperature.

4. Divide ice into two copper mugs. Add vodka, ginger beer, lime juice and blueberry syrup.

5. Add remaining ¼ cup of blueberries and stir.

6. Garnish with a lime slice.

The Abso-Fucking-Lutely

If there are two things Samantha’s boytoy, Smith Jerrod, was good at, it was being sexy and selling Absolut vodka. And since his famous campaign billboard repping the latter had us thinking all kinds of dirty thoughts, it only makes sense to add an extra dirty martini to this list. Cheers!

Ingredients:

(Serves 1)

Ice

6 ounces Absolut vodka

½ ounce dry vermouth

1 ounce green olive juice

3 large green olives (Preferably stuffed. Blue cheese is my personal favorite.)

Instructions:

1. Add vodka, vermouth, olive juice and ice to a shaker. Shake to chill.

2. Strain martini from shaker into an ice-cold martini glass.

3. Garnish with olives.

The Post It Note

“I’m sorry, I can’t, don’t hate me,” but this simple shandy is delicious—and befittingly yellow to capture the essence of America’s favorite stationery and the mood of SATC’s most somber episode. You may have to break up with your favorite beer, though. After adding lemonade, there’s no looking back.

Ingredients:

(Serves 4)

Ice

2 cups lemonade

1 16-ounce bottle of lager or light beer

4 lemon slices

Instructions:

1. First, Fill 4 glasses with ice.

2. Divide lemonade evenly among glasses.

3. Top each glass with the beer.

4. Add a lemon slice floater to each glass.

Carrie Me Out Of Here

We know our leading lady loved a cosmopolitan, but sometimes the fruity pink drink just doesn’t hit the spot for the rest of us. That’s why I’ve created a blend with a little less cran and a lot more alcohol, which may or may not get you carried out before the night is over. Just don’t get too drunk and call Mr. Big!

Ingredients:

(Serves 1)

Ice

2.5 ounces vodka

¾ ounce cranberry juice

1 ½ ounces lime juice, freshly-squeezed

½ ounce orange liqueur

Orange rind twist

Instructions:

1. Fill a shaker with ice, vodka, cranberry juice, lime juice and orange liqueur. Shake until chilled.

2. Strain into a chilled martini glass.

3. Garnish with orange rind twist.

Harry Navel

Charlotte got her happy ending with a man who loved her dearly, but Harry was a bit rough around the edges. I’ve taken a tried-and-true Fuzzy Navel and added a bit of hairy coconut to give you a bit of an island feel in the Upper East Side. Charlotte loves Harry’s hairy navel, and you’ll love the Harry Navel. Simple!

Ingredients:

(Serves 1)

1 tbs. honey

1 tbs. shredded coconut

2 ounces peach schnapps

1 ounce coconut rum

2 ounces orange juice

Instructions:

1. Spread honey evenly on one plate and shredded coconut on another.

2. Take highball glass and dunk the rim in honey. Roll the edges in plate of shredded coconut to line the rim.

3. Add ice to glass. Pour in peach schnapps, rum and orange juice.

4. Stir slowly.

The Russian

It may not be worth moving to Paris for, but this clever play on a White Russian has all of the essentials: vodka, coffee liqueur and heavy cream, with the spicy and—dare I say it—artistic addition of cinnamon cordial. Now go get one…and “go get our girl” while you’re up. Apparently S.J.P. currently resides in Greenwich Village, though we’re assuming her home security system is state of the art, so maybe don’t try to get her.

Ingredients:

(Serves 1)

Ice

2 ounce vodka

½ ounce coffee liqueur

½ ounce cinnamon cordial

Splash of heavy cream

Instructions:

1. Fill a rocks glass with ice.

2. Add vodka, coffee liqueur and cinnamon cordial. Stir to combine.

3. Add a splash of heavy cream.

Samantha Screwdriver

Kim Cattrall may not be reprising her role in the reboot (womp, womp), but her epic one-liners will live on forever. “The good ones screw you, the bad ones screw you and the rest don’t know how to screw you,” is, perhaps, one of her finest. I can guarantee you that this one (with a lovely hint of amaretto) will absolutely screw you.

Ingredients:

(Serves 1)

Ice

1 ½ ounces vodka

½ ounce amaretto

1 ounce lime juice, freshly squeezed

2 ounces orange juice

Instructions:

1. Combine vodka, amaretto, lime juice and orange juice into a shaker with ice. Shake until cold.

2. Pour into a highball glass with ice.