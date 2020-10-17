I Tried A Rose Quartz Dildo & It Was EVERYTHING

I used to consider rose quartz in the same camp as butter coffee, millennial pink and macramé: just another uber popular lifestyle trend destined to fade to the background, like our cultural obsession with ironic fedoras or overly aggressive antler-themed decor. That is, until I started incorporating rose quartz into my daily life.

I started by placing a small heart shaped stone next to my bed; eventually graduating to a bigger piece when I realized how at peace the crystal made me feel. A gentle crystal known for being a talisman for relationships, rose-quartz encourages unconditional love, personal fulfillment and contentment. It can also help with sleep and attracting new romance, love and intimacy.

Finding the Right One

When I saw that you can get a dildo made entirely of rose quartz (!!) I knew what my next purchase would be. I decided to go with The Heart Original, a rose quartz dildo by Chakrubs, which turned out to be the perfect choice. A few weeks later, I tore open a parcel to find the most beautiful sex toy ever. Carved out of a single piece of stunningly smooth rose quartz, The Heart Original is 7 inches long and weighs about 1lb. Cool to the touch, it feels amazing in your hands.

I know what you’re thinking: that’s great, but what exactly are the benefits of a rose quartz dildo (besides cool points)? Good question.

Why Crystals?

Crystals help with the flow of energy, while grounding us to the earth’s elements. As Vanessa Cuccia, founder of Chakrubs and author of the book Crystal Healing and Sacred Pleasure , writes, “crystals are energy amplifiers. When you open yourself to sensing the subtle vibration of crystals, you can sensitive yourself to feeling pleasure more intensely, if you so choose.” According to the Chakrubs website, the rose quartz dildo I’d chosen “speaks directly to the heart chakra to help dissolve emotional wounds and provide a circulation of divine loving energy throughout the entire aura.”

While I was skeptical a sex toy would help nix the feelings left over from my last breakup, I was more than ready to give some sexy crystal healing a shot.

Getting Started

Cuccia has several suggestions for “energetically cleansing” your crystal (such as exposing your crystals to meditation music or laying them on a bed of flower petals overnight), but I decided to keep things simple. I cleansed my rose quartz dildo with mild soap and rinsed it thoroughly with warm water (sage advice for anyone using a brand new sex toy). Before placing it on my nightstand, I held it in my hands and set an intention for the play session (“I give myself permission to explore pleasure.”)

(Sidebar: you’ll also want to double check that your chosen crystal is designed to be used as an intimate massager. Crystal “wands” are commonly found at metaphysical stores, but they aren’t necessarily safe for internal use. They may have been previously owned and therefore, not hygienic, have jaded edges or be made from a stone that’s not recommended for internal use.)

Getting Sexy

To fully prepare for the experience, I took a long shower and focused on the crystal while I cleansed and moisturized my body. Imagining the crystal in the other room created a tingling sense of anticipation.

Using a rose quartz dildo is a unique experience that involves a slight learning curve. Because the dildo is literally rock hard, you’ll want to use some lubricant to cover the insertable end, but not so much that the base becomes slippery and you lose your grip. You’ll also want to ease into the experience slowly. If the dildo is tapered, my suggestion would be to start with the narrower end first and go from there. Relax and don’t forget to breath.

A Truly Magical Experience

I ended up having a pretty amazing orgasm with my rose quartz crystal, but it was everything else about the toy that made the experience truly magical. The rose quartz warms to your body; giving you the sense that you’re glowing from within. Without a motor or batteries, it works slowly; building up pleasure incrementally until you feel a release. While I wouldn’t say I experienced “a circulation of divine loving energy throughout the entire aura” I was forced to slow down and be present, which in an increasingly busy world feels like the ultimate luxury.

As Cuccia reminds us, you don’t have to believe in the magic of crystals to reap their benefits. Stones can act as symbols to help draw attention to what’s important. I plan to explore my rose quartz dildo further, but in the meantime it’s the perfect reminder that I’m worthy of self-pleasure.

– By Simone Paget via Horoscope.com