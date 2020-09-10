Pregnant Street Style Outfits So Chic, You’ll Want to Recreate Them Even If You’re Not Expecting

Scroll To See More Images

If the term “maternity clothes” makes you shudder, you’re definitely not alone. Just because you’re expecting doesn’t mean you don’t have the right to dress well, am I right?! Luckily, there are so many stylish expectant mothers whose pregnant street style proves that fashion and pregnancy are not mutually exclusive.

Every single one of the maternity outfit ideas below is chic enough to not only sport while you’re expecting, but also long after. Basically, the bloggers, influencers and celebrities we look to for maternity inspo have turned cute and comfortable ensembles anyone can wear into pregnancy-approved looks. There’s no need to sacrifice your own personal style just because there’s a baby on the way!

These cute pregnancy outfits are the answer to all your wardrobe prayers. Why wear a glorified sack when you can look impeccably stylish instead? I mean, you are creating a human, after all! Dress like the superwoman you are and let the inspo on this list be your guide into the world of chic pregnancy outfits. Whether you’re a fan of dresses that are easy to slip on in the morning before work or running errands or want to try out some trends you keep seeing on people who happen to not be pregnant, there’s a maternity street style look you’re sure to want to copy somewhere below.

Seriously, you’ll be amazed at how many incredible pregnant street style ensembles there are in this world. Prepare yourself for immediate inspiration—and the urge to online shop. Even if you’re not pregnant, these styles are too cool to pass up.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

Oversized Oxford Shirtdress

When it comes to maternity style, don’t think you’re limited to basics! This oversized shirtdress take on a classic Oxford shirt is so chic and playful—not to mention lightweight and comfortable!

Colorful Maxi

No surprise here, a flowy maxi dress is a maternity must-have. Go for a stretchy smocked bodice for a little structure, and a bold hue like this vibrant orange to make sure you stand out.

Denim Overalls

It can be hard to deal with jeans when your waistline is growing on a daily basis, so opting for some oversized dungarees with a bit of stretch is a great (comfortable!) way to achieve a similar denim look.

Shift Dress + Long Coat

If you’re used to belting your shift dresses for a little more shape, consider pairing a shorter style with a longer coat for a more interesting silhouette. It’s a different way to add structure, but it gets the job done and looks chic!

’90s Denim Mini

While you might be tempted to spend your nine months in exclusively long, flowy dresses, don’t think you can’t rock a mini with tons of stretch! We love this denim take layered over a basic white tee.

Tie-Dye T-Shirt Dress

What’s more comfortable than a maxi T-shirt dress paired with Converse? Nothing, that’s what, and the look also happens to be pretty damn chic. A neutral tie-dye colorway is fun, but not too bold for everyday wear.

Fitted Top + Loose Dress

If you can’t make the bottoms of your fave matching set work during pregnancy, slip your cute top over a flowy dress for an entirely new look! We love this leather take paired with black knee-high boots.

Long-Sleeved Midi

If you’re not into the look of a stretchier material, go for a more luxe feel but with a billowy silhouette, so you don’t lose out on comfort. Ashley Graham shows us how it’s done in this green Marina Rinaldi stunner.

Maxi Sweater Dress

If you’re pregnant during the fall and winter months, a maxi sweater dress is a comfortable, majorly flattering way to show off your bump and stay cozy when the temperatures drop.

Patterned Jumpsuit

If dresses weren’t your thing before pregnancy, don’t think you have to settle for wearing them now! A cute jumpsuit like this printed pick is just as comfortable, and perhaps a better fit for your personal style.

Wide-Leg Matching Set

We love, love, love the ease of a matching set when planning your maternity wardrobe, since you can wear the pieces together and then mix and match them as needed as your body grows and changes.

Midi Skirt + Bra Top

Talk about a dream vacay look! If you’re hitting the beach while pregnant, pairing your bikini or a bra-style top with a matching maxi skirt is a fashion-forward look that really shows off your bump.

Off-The-Shoulder Dress

If you are one of those people dead-set on wearing flowy dresses all nine months, that’s perfectly fine! Have fun with it by changing up your neckline and going for at least one or two off-the-shoulder moments.

Neutral Romper

Rompers are the ultimate one-and-done outfit choice for when you have too much going on to think about piecing together a look, so play it minimalist-chic with something simple that emphasizes your beautiful bump.

Button-Down Blouse + Culottes

Last but not least, one more major inspo moment from Ashley Graham. The model’s blousy short-sleeved button-down looked effortlessly cool paired with some

A version of this article was originally published in April 2014.