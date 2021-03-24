Just 10 Cute Pairs Of Plus-Size Jeans You’ll Actually Want To Buy

Scroll To See More Images

Real talk: Finding plus size jeans that are cute, affordable and well-cut is often easier said than done. I’m a mid-size gal myself, but I see the struggle via my beautiful plus friends and I know it’s all too real! That’s why I scoured the internet (and picked my friends’ brains) to bring you this list of 10 denim buys actually worth your coin.

I swear all day long that I’m “not a jeans girl,” but when I need to throw something on in a hurry or don’t have an idea for a cute ‘fit, denim always ends up being my go-to. But too many brands offer their jeans in limited sizing—or worse, add extra sizes without doing the work to ensure they’re actually cut to fit plus bodies. Fashion industry, you need to do better!

Luckily, there are some sites that really nail it when it comes to plus-size denim, from Universal Standard to Eloquii to my trendy fave, Fashion to Figure. And right now, they’re all nailing it when it comes to the season’s hottest styles, from wide-leg culottes to baggy boyfriend fits to (my personal favorites) bell bottoms and flare denim. So of course, I had to include a few of my faves here so you can cop the look and complete your spring and summer denim wardrobe essentials.

With that, read on for 10 pairs of jeans you probably don’t already have in your closet, from colorful washes to funky silhouettes guaranteed to turn heads and get compliments with every single wear.

1. Cropped Boyfriend Jean

A light wash pair of cropped, cuffed denim like these babies from Torrid just screams summer, don’tcha think? Shop these now in sizes 10-28.

2. Seine Mid Rise Skinny Jean

Universal Standard has some of the most inclusive sizing in the game, with this pair of classic dark wash skinnies available in sizes 00-40. It doesn’t get any better than that, folks.

3. High Rise Paperbag Waist Jean with Ankle Ties

Fashion to Figure should be your go-to for more trendy denim silhouettes, and I’m loving this pair with the paperbag waist and ankle tie detailing. These come in sizes 14-28.

4. The Slim Boyfriend Jean

This super-light wash denim with a touch of gold floral embroidery gives me boho vibes in all the right ways. Shop them in sizes 16-26 and style while blasting Taylor Swift’s Folklore album.

5. High Rise Skinny Jean with Seam Detail

Seam detailing is a huge trend for 2021, so allow me to hype up one more pair from Fashion to Figure, this time some mid wash skinnies in sizes 16-28—and currently on sale!

6. Mid Rise Boyfriend Jean

Another boyfriend pick for ya, this time in sizes 14-22 from Slink. Personally, I love this dark green colorway for transitional spring styling. It looks great with black or white!

7. Classic Fit Bell Bottom Flare Leg Jean

Eloquii is pretty much the Ol’ Faithful of plus pieces that feel tailored and on-trend, so of course they’re already on top of this season’s flare denim trend. Shop these in sizes 14-28.

8. NCE Plus Wide Leg Jean

Warp + Weft denim is all under $100, and this flattering wide-leg fit comes in multiple colorways and sizes 14-24. Personally, I’d skip the classic denim washes and snag this cool limestone colorway instead.

9. Bobbie Raw Unraveled Hem Aline Culotte

Ah, be still my heart. Nothing thrills me more than an ultra-wide leg culotte! This pair by CoEdition comes in sizes 14-22 and the raw hem really gives them a little extra edge.

10. Culotte Frayed Jean

One final colored denim option to seal the deal, this time in a neutral light brown. These frayed culottes from Violeta by Mango come in sizes 12-22 and look great with just about everything.