The 14 Best Sites For Shopping Plus Size Fashion Online

Scroll To See More Images

Welcome to 2021, where finding adorable plus-size fashion online is finally just a little bit easier. While the battle for size inclusivity definitely isn’t over, there are so many amazing websites that don’t only offer specific ranges with extended sizing, but actually specialize in giving the people what they want. To help you out on your journey to build the perfect wardrobe this year, I’ve rounded up a few of the best plus-size fashion websites that I could find online.

Yes, this list includes some of your go-to brands like Eloquii, but I’ve also included some lesser-known options like Dia & Co and Co Edition. PrettyLittleThing, for instance, has radically expanded its selection of plus-size offerings recently and everything is so freakin’ cute. If you need more keep-forever basic pieces, consider brands like Universal Standard—Many of their products go up to a size 4X. If you have a wedding on your calendar this spring or summer, 11 Honore offers a selection of stunning gowns and other high-fashion pieces with a more luxurious price tag. Their dresses are honestly worth the splurge, though!

Of course, I can’t talk about plus-size fashion brands without mentioning ASOS Curve. They’re on the opposite end of the price spectrum from 11 Honore (most of their stuff retails for under $200) but their entire selection is perfectly on-trend every (!) single (!) season. The same goes for Mango’s Violeta range—gone are the days when extended sizing meant that you couldn’t dress like all of your favorite Instagram influencers.

Read on to shop for dresses, bodysuits and more from 14 of my favorite plus-size brands.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

Fashion to Figure

Fashion to Figure should be one of the first places you check when buying anything new. There is no better website when it comes to fun, fashionable clothing that you can actually afford. This t-shirt dress, for instance, retails for under $60 and looks like it should cost way, way more than that. Consider checking out their FTFLab section, where they host limited-edition collections designed by your favorite fashion insiders.

Anthropologie

In case you missed it—Anthropologie makes cute AF plus-size clothing now. Case in point: these colorful patterned culottes. This particular pair starts at size 16 and goes up to a size 26, so your bases are all covered. And there’s more where these came from—I’m talking summer dresses, basics, loungewear and more. It’s time to channel your inner boho goddess.

Eloquii

If Eloquii isn’t already one of your favorite plus-size brands, why the hell not? They design everything from sexy lingerie and swimsuits to dresses like this orange printed one. They’re a little pricy, but they are truly one of the best inclusive fashion brands…ever. Their size range, of course, is unmatched—this dress starts at a size 14 and goes up to a size 28.

CoEdition

Say hello to the cutest printed matching pantsuit that I have ever seen. It’s from CoEdition, is available in sizes 1X-3X and retails for under $60. Co Edition hosts a ton of different brands on their site that are all made to look amazing on you and celebrate your size. Even better, the majority of their pieces sell for under $100. If you need a piece for a more formal occasion but you’re on a pretty tight budget, look no further than CoEdition.

Violeta by Mango

Betcha didn’t know that Mango had such a good plus-size range! Meet: Violeta by Mango, your one-stop shop for effortless and trendy pieces that will last a lifetime in your wardrobe. For instance, this summery gingham-printed skirt is perfect for date night or for running your daily errands. Like many of the pieces in the range, it’s available up a size 3X.

Verishop

It’s 2021, which means that is officially time for you to start buying all of your clothes on Verishop. The retailer curates a selection of both well-known and indie brands for a unique and personalized shopping experience on their site or app. Verishop’s plus-size range is one of the best on the web. Case in point: they sell this faux-leather midi dress by Buxom Couture. Hello, date night!

ASOS Curve

Yay for brands that are both inclusive and affordable. ASOS has a massive selection of dresses, jeans and more in their Curve range, but this simple ribbed polo shirt is one of my faves because you can wear it literally everywhere and it only costs $20! It just speaks to how inexpensive so many of their pieces are without sacrificing quality. If you’re looking to buy an entirely new wardrobe this season, let ASOS be your guiding light.

Universal Standard

Like I said before, Universal Standard knows a thing or two about making high-quality basics in a wide range of sizes. It’s literally in their brand DNA to be the new, well, universal standard when it comes to inclusivity in fashion. These straight-leg jeans, for instance, go up to a size 40 and come in two different inseam lengths. We love to see it!

PrettyLittleThing

Now this is what I’m talking about: sexy, bold pieces for summer that are available in sizes up to 5X! PrettyLittleThing can truly do no wrong in my eyes when it comes to giving the girls plus-size pieces that they actually want to wear. This brown tie-dye bodysuit has a sexy off-the-shoulder design but doesn’t compromise style for size. Instead, it gives you everything you could ever need to show off your curves.

11 Honore

Behold, the perfect wedding guest dress! This floral number from Tanya Taylor is available on 11 Honore, a site that offers high-end and designer pieces in an impressive extended size range. This gown, for instance, is available in sizes 12 through 22. Yes, the pieces on 11 Honore are pricy, but the quality is seriously worth it. Every single item that you buy will be a forever staple in your rotation—and what’s better than that?

Christy Dawn

I’m a fan of any sustainable brand, but Christy Dawn is one of my favorite discoveries of the year. They make the cutest selection of dresses and so many of them—like this boho floral option—are available in sizes up to a 3X. I am also a fan of any piece that pulls a double shift in my wardrobe, and this option is perfect for a variety of occasions (which means you officially have my permission to splurge on it).

Nordstrom

I don’t need to tell you that Nordstrom is an amazing website, but I do feel the need to let you in one of their best-kept secrets: A brand called AFRM. I personally love them because they make some of the sexiest plus-size dresses on the web. They’re often covered in mesh and prints and are ready for a good time. This neutral zebra-printed number probably just shot to the top of your must-buy list, so go ahead—take the plunge.

Torrid

If you think you’re already familiar with Torrid’s clothing, think again. Not only do they offer their age-old selection of versatile basics and wardrobe staples that made them so popular, but they also sell some new and fun AF pieces, too—like this frilly pink kimono from the ultimate party girl, Betsey Johnson. Go ahead, have a little browse on their site and tell me you don’t want at least one thing.

Dia & Co

So, you bought a few pieces from Dia & Co and you want more—like, a lot more. Why not sign up for their Dia Box, a monthly subscription-style service that brings all of the cute clothes directly to you instead of the other way around. Now you can get the ease of shopping online with the try-on-ability of shopping in-store. I love options! This red dress from Sabrina Collective, though, is 100% worth waiting for.