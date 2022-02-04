9 New Sex Positions That Are Really Just Fresh Takes On Your Favorites

Scroll To See More Images

Why resort to the same old same old this weekend when you could try some new sex positions instead? Let’s spice it up, baby! I know it can be tempting to rely on positions you know and love (and, real talk, feel comfortable in), but I guarantee you’ll find that most sexy ~new~ positions are really just your classic faves with a fresh twist. You’ve got this, believe me.

Lazy sex syndrome is definitely a real thing—and for good reason. In the heat of the moment, it doesn’t always feel organic to stop what you’re doing and rearrange your bodies and limbs into an unexpected position. I mean, why reinvent the so-called wheel when you can settle into the oh-so-comfortable spoon position, or revert to the position that always, unfailingly gets you off?

I’ll give you a few reasons to consider. First of all, you never know where a different-than-normal sex position might lead—and while an orgasm might be one of the lucky results of trying something new, a new setup could also serve to keep things fresh with your partner, or simply be an excuse to appreciate all the awesome things our bodies can do.

While the positions below don’t require Cirque de Soleil-level athleticism, some require a little more effort and flexibility than most of your standard sex positions. Don’t overthink it, though; I promise you (and your parter!) will love them. Thank me later.

1. Crab

This position is similar to cowgirl, but a little trickier, because you’ll be leaning back with your arms supporting your weight rather than your knees. “Ease into it slowly, and be sure to check in with [your partner], because sudden movements could strain [the] penis,” says sexologist Emily Morse, Ph.D., host of Sex with Emily. “Once you’re comfortably in position, move your body up and down or grind back and forth.”

Go slowly, and keep in mind that you might not want to try this one if you and your partner aren’t at all flexible. “The [penis-owner] can help to support [their] partner by slightly bending [their] knees so that [the other partner] can use [their] thighs for some support, instead of resting all [the other partner’s] weight on [their] hands,” says Morse.

If there’s no penis in your relationship, don’t think you can’t give this position a go—and that goes for any position on this list that references a specific genital area. Don’t be afraid to put your own spin on a pose to make it work for you and your partner! Grab a strap-on or have the penetrating partner guide a toy in by hand. This affordable wand massager could be the secret to your next million-dollar orgasm, wink wink.

2. Cowboy

Lie down with your legs straight out, have the penis-owner straddle the vagina-owner from above, and enter the vagina. The vagina-owner may need to start with their legs wide and the penis-owner’s knees between the vagina-owner’s thighs, and then adjust.

“This position increases the intensity and tightness for both partners,” says Morse. “Many [vagina-owners] are able to reach orgasm more easily when their legs are clenched closer together, and [the penis owner] will enjoy the added tightness as he enters. Climax may happen quickly for both of you—you’ve been warned!”

3. Absolute 69

Great for partners of all genders and orientations, the absolute 69 is a slight variation on the regular 69 in that one partner is directly on top of the other, facedown. Some sources suggest adding digital penetration to the mix to really take things over the top—assuming your partner is down. Or, you can go the tech route and give your mouth a break with a good clitoral stimulation toy!

If you’re pleasuring your partner with your tongue and suddenly switch to using the Stella Clitoral Stimulator with a magic flicking tongue of its own, it’s safe to say they’ll be caught off guard in a good way. Still, don’t make it a total surprise; let your partner know in advance you have a toy at the ready for this position!

4. Victory

Lie down on your back and have your partner grab your legs, holding them out in a V-shaped position while kneeling and thrusting. “This position is called ‘victory’ for a reason, as it allows deep, intense penetration, excellent for G-spot stimulation—and potential orgasm for both partners,” says Morse.

5. Simple Scissors

This position is great stimulation for both partners, whether it’s two vagina-owners or a vagina-owner and a penis-owner. “The intense friction can feel amazing, but don’t forget to use lube and reapply as needed,” says Morse. “This way you can keep grinding and the lube will add some needed slip which will not only adds to the intensity, but makes it more slick than dry from the rubbing.”

6. Side to Side

Feeling tired or lazy? Try side to side, which is a slightly more energized and interesting version of spooning. “I often recommend this for times when your energy level doesn’t match your desire to have sex,” says Morse. “It’s an equal opportunity position, where both partners are working at the same intensity and neither has to do more work than the other.”

Hint, hint—this position is even sexier when you’re both oiled up. Might I recommend the Lulu Orange Blossom Massage Oil? Rubbing each other down can serve as excellent foreplay.

7. Arch

“This position allows for deep penetration,” says Morse. “Just make sure to place a pillow under your head for comfort. Another variation is for the [vagina-owner] to lie all the way back onto the edge of the bed while [the penis-owner] enters—this can be a little easier on your neck.”

8. Fusion

This is similar to crab, except the bottom partner is sitting up, leaning against a headboard, wall, or supporting themselves with their arms, while the top partner thrusts up and down while facing them. While it might tire your arms out (so don’t attempt it after doing, say, crab), it also allows for a lot of flexibility and range of movement, allowing you each to hit the spots that feel best.

Want to up the ante? Don’t stop at just your genitals! Adding in some nipple clamps for either partner (or both!) will really put you both over the edge.

9. Cross

The cross is one of the great under-appreciated, relatively easy, and super-pleasurable sex positions. Lie back, missionary-style, at a right angle to your partner, and curve your knees over [the penis-owner’s] ass/torso while [the penis-owner] enters you. It’s a unique and super-direct angle for penetration, and while it’s less intimate than face-to-face positions, at least you can still make eye contact.

