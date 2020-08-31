15 Minimalist Wedding Invitations That Look Modern & Elegant

In the world of paper and stationery, the options are truly endless. When it came time for me to search for my own wedding invitation suite, I was faced with about 10 too many options. Should I go whimsical? Preppy? Or should I stay true myself and my wedding’s overall vibe and pick a minimalist, modern wedding invitation? Dear reader, I went the chic, minimalist route, and I couldn’t be happier with my choice.

Here’s the thing about modern wedding invitations. You can spend hundreds of hours and thousands of dollars with an artist creating a completely custom design, close the envelope with a pricey wax seal and splurge on metallic foil lettering. It will be gorgeous, and a perfect reflection of your style, but guess what? After spending a few months hanging on your guests’ fridge, that beautifully thought-out, personalized wedding invite will end up in the trash, just like any other.

The more I thought about my own wedding invitations, the more I realized they didn’t need to be especially over the top. Plus, that’s just not my style anyway. I wanted my wedding invitations to have the same sleek simplicity that I’m looking for in my wedding gown—plus, I’d rather splurge on the event itself, not the invites.

So what makes a truly great minimalist, modern wedding invitation? It comes down to a simple font, symmetrical spacing, and little to no embellishment. That said, minimalist doesn’t mean boring. I love the idea of adding a sketch to the RSVP card, or a few splashes of watercolor in the corners. Perhaps a soft floral here or a eucalyptus leaf there, and definitely feel free to play with your color palette and a hint of foil. Minimalism done right still has a wow factor, and that’s why it’s stood the test of time and remained beloved by brides for decades.

Scroll down below for some of our favorite minimalist, modern wedding invitations, from sites like Etsy, Zola, Minted and more.

1. Watercolor Wonder

Proof that a touch of color can go a long way, this modern watercolor invitation is the perfect balance of vibrant minimalism. The soft watercolor-style brushstrokes keep things bright without looking too saturated.

2. Modern Simplicity

We love the way the date is laid out at the top of this minimalist invitation followed by the poetic placement of the information across the page. Italics and block letters create enough variety to make the invitation interesting without being too funky or flashy.

3. Prep Chic

Perfect for the preppy bride, this minimalist invitation gets its flair from the monogram-style initials at the top. The simple colorway keeps the bold typography from looking too flashy.

4. Artsy Minimalism

This minimalist invitation combines clean lines with a paint splatter to create an eye-catching, still understated design. The line on the left side leads your eyes down the card where all the important information lies, and the splatter keeps things fun.

5. Colorblock Design

Keep things classic with this colorblocked invitation that comes in an array of pastel shades. The simple font helps creates a truly minimalist feel, while the color on bottom helps it retain a vibrant, fresh vibe.

6. Sweet & Simple

We love the combination of script and block writing in this modern invitation by UnmeasuredEvent. The script isn’t overly-intricate, and in combination with the thin block font, you get a modern feel with just a touch of whimsy.

7. Art Deco Flair

Just because you want to go for a simple, modern invite, doesn’t mean it can’t shine! A touch of silver foiling on this Art Deco-inspired invitation keeps things interesting. It’s got just enough style to catch the attention of your guests.

8. Simple Elegance

Mix things up with this modern wedding invitation that forgoes the traditional wording found on most wedding invites. Instead, your eye is drawn to the large “we do,” with the couple’s names placed in the middle of the typography.

9. Perfectly Plain Jane

When it comes to a minimalist design, this modern invitation really has it all. A classic font, evenly-spaced typing and no extra frills or designs, but a gorgeous wash of evergreen color. If you’re looking for something simple and stunning, this invite is definitely for you.

10. Delicate Drawing

Having an outdoor wedding grounded in nature? This is the invitation suite for you. A simple leaf sketch and thin block font are all this card needs to keep things eye-catching without being too over-the-top.

11. Romantic Simplicity

Why not switch things up with a landscape invitation instead of a vertical one? The deep red hue is perfect for a winter wedding, and the subtle gold foil adds a detail that still feels elegant.

12. Simply Luxe

The elaborate, foiled script up top is offset by simple all-caps block letters in this landscape-style wedding invitation. Although not traditionally minimalist, we’d still consider this invitation on the simpler side, with just the right amount of flair.

13. Tasteful Trim

This simple, modern invitation is a total classic. With a thin white trim, basic typography and no ornate details, it’s perfect for the traditional bride. If your wedding is all about old-school simplicity, this invite is definitely for you.

14. Less Is More

Although this invitation is minimalist, it also has a modern flair thanks to the mixed fonts, use of white space and pops of color. We love the different shades of peach incorporated throughout the invitation suite.

15. Understated Elegance

If you want a classic invitation, this textured letterpressed invite is for you. No bright colors, no fancy details or accents, just a slim block of beige on either side of the card and a few stylized fonts.