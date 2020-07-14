I Had A Modern Picnic With This Brand’s Chic Purse-Style Lunchbox

Scroll To See More Images

Weird fact about me: I’ve spent the last year casually perusing thrift stores and antique shops in search of the perfect vintage picnic basket. Nothing special, just aggressively specific! I wanted that old-timey wicker exterior with a gingham inside, small enough that I could carry it as a cute purse but large enough to fit some very necessary wine glasses. Unfortunately, the hunt for my perfect vintage picnic basket continues, but in the meantime, I’ve discovered an entirely new option for picnics and lunch dates that are a little more ~modern~. If you haven’t guessed by the pun, I’m reviewing the Modern Picnic Mini Luncher, and spoiler alert, I’m obsessed with it.

As a kid in school, I toted my massive purple insulated lunchbox to the cafeteria with pride. As a woman working in fashion in New York City? Yeah, not so much. On more than one occasion, I’ve felt cheesy whipping out a brown paper bag or childish lunchbox at the office or on my lunch break in Washington Square Park—that said, I didn’t think there was a cute enough lunchbox on the market to justify buying one. Cue Modern Picnic, a brand I’ve been seeing all over my Instagram feed, with the ultimate solution: The Luncher.

MP’s The Luncher is a vegan leather, fully insulated lunchbox cleverly designed to look like a chic, structured handbag. It comes in 14 colorways, has a top handle and shoulder strap, and is all around a damn good idea. Seriously, why has no one thought of this before? The Luncher holds a ton of food, but like the picky bitch I am, it just felt a little big for me to pass off as my actual handbag. I’m 5’1, and IDK, I had my reservations! Then, lo and behold, The Mini Luncher dropped, and it felt like my lunchtime prayers had been answered.

The Mini Luncher looks exactly like the full-size version, just slightly more compact. I ordered the White Faux Crocodile finish and honestly? I’d take it to Fashion Week. It really is stylish, and it really does pass as a regular handbag. In fact, I’ve worn it as a handbag on multiple non-lunching occasions and received tons of compliments! That said, it certainly gets the job done as a lunchbox, too.

On a recent picnic-for-one (We’re in quarantine, so I’m not exactly having lunch at the office!), I used my Mini Luncher to keep my cheeses and fruits fresh, and I was surprised at just how roomy it was. It even fit my mini bottle of sparkling rosé—a picnic essential I couldn’t do without! If you’re curious as to exactly how much it holds, you can check out videos on the The Luncher to compare how much food the full-size and Mini both fit.

If you’re looking for a full-on lunchbox, the full-size The Luncher is definitely for you, but if you’re like me and just looking to keep the top-priority picks (aka cheese and wine) protected and bring the flatlay extras on the side, I can’t recommend the Mini Luncher enough. Has this replaced my desire for a vintage picnic basket? No, the hunt continues. Is it a totally separate, wildly clever and very cute option of its own? Absolutely, and I can’t wait to continue using it.

If you’re looking for a larger option, MP also carries a larger style called The Tote with an insulated pouch for food storage, as well as their smallest option, The Snacker, which is basically the going-out clutch of lunchboxes. Once you’ve selected your bag, read on to shop a few mini food storage containers and reusable baggies, all of which fit in my Mini Luncher. Then and only then will I go on a lunch date/picnic of any sort with you.

1. Sistema Mini Bites Storage Containers

Stack up a couple of the Sistema Mini Bites Storage Containers or lay them flat at the bottom of your Luncher for max snacking storage space.

2. S’well Stainless Steel 9 Fl Oz Water Bottle

I mean, I personally vote you bring a mini bottle of rosé, but a S’well Stainless Steel 9 Fl Oz Water Bottle works, too.

3. Keeper Reusable Snack Bags

This five-pack of Keeper Reusable Snack Bags is an eco-friendly way to keep multiple snacks separate without wasting a ton of plastic baggies every time.

4. Fit & Fresh Stak Pak Portion Control Set

For slightly larger portions than the above options offer, the Fit & Fresh Stak Pak Portion Control Set has you covered.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.