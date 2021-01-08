16 Mocktail Recipes For Dry January & Beyond

Scroll To See More Images

Are you participating in Dry January? Maybe you’re just looking to enjoy a booze-free beverage or two. Either way, these tasty mocktail recipes are for you! If you feel like you need to get buzzed to enjoy a great drink, you’re so wrong, and the 16 recipes on this list will prove it.

Are you into classics, like mint mojitos or piña coladas? Maybe you prefer wildcard bevs like jalapeño margarita slushies or apple pie martinis. I can almost guarantee you haven’t heard of a monk fruit mango lassi, but spoiler alert, you’re going to love it! There are so many amazing mocktails to indulge in, and most are super easy to make for a party of one or an entire crowd.

Whether you like the sweetest, fruitiest drinks, the most refreshing or something with a little extra ~spice~, I can guarantee there are multiple mocktails on this list your taste buds will adore. If you’ve sworn off drinking for good, these will definitely fill that void. And hey, if you are only ditching alcohol for one month, you can still enjoy your favorite recipe on this list by adding in a couple of shots come February! Either way, these drinks all have incredible flavor profiles not to be ignored.

Even if you’re no pro bartender, I promise the below recipes are easy to follow—not to mention majorly worth the work! Read on and scroll through a few mouth-watering photos, then put your mixologist skills to the test and bring these tasty mocktails to life.

Sparkling Raspberry Fizz

Cold and refreshing, the Sparkling Raspberry Fizz is easy to make and will magically transport you to a hot summer’s day—even in January!

Strawberry Mint Faux-hito

Love mojitos? Skip the alcohol and opt for this tasty Strawberry Mint Faux-hito instead! The muddled mint leaves and strawberries really give off cocktail vibes.

Monk Fruit Mango Lassi

Meet your new favorite drink, whether or not you’re in search of a good mocktail! The Monk Fruit Mango Lassi is a sweet, yogurt-based drink inspired by Indian lassi.

Watermelon Agua Fresca

Fall in love with this Watermelon Agua Fresca during dry January and wow your friends by making it for them come Cinco De Mayo, too! It’s super refreshing, but the agave nectar adds just the right amount of sweetness.

Strawberry Blood Orange Mojito

I’m all about taste, but I won’t lie. I like my drinks pretty, too! This Strawberry Blood Orange Mojito checks all the right boxes.

Fresh Apple Pie Martini

Here’s a new one for ya! This Fresh Apple Pie Martini features juiced apples and cinnamon for a winter treat with some added spice.

Autumn Spiced Mocktail

This low-cal apple and cranberry Autumn Spiced Mocktail tastes good warm or iced, so be sure to try it both ways.

Coconut Strawberry Mojito

A Coconut Strawberry Mohito without the sugary hangover? Sign me up! This recipe utilizes coconut water for an extra-fresh taste.

Elderflower Grapefruit Mocktail

Fans of ginger beer will go wild for this Elderflower Grapefruit Mocktail, which is as tasty as it is gorgeous!

Mock Cosmo

If Carrie Bradshaw ever decided to detox, she’d love this raw cranberry Mock Cosmopolitan.

Cucumber Rosemary Tonic Mocktail

Nix the gin and enjoy this Cucumber Rosemary Tonic Mocktail. Pro Tip: Add fresh peppercorns for a special touch!

Jalapeño Margarita Mocktail Slushes

Frozen drink lovers, rejoice! These non-alcoholic Jalapeño Margarita Slushes are the perfect icy treat.

Raspberry Rosemary Mocktail

This Raspberry Rosemary Mocktail isn’t just delicious—it’s also Whole 30 friendly.

Poison Apple Punch

This mocktail was made with Halloween in mind, but who’s to say you can’t enjoy some Poison Apple Punch all year long?

Blueberry Crush Martini

Ready for a flavor explosion? This Blueberry Crush Martini made with fresh berries and brown sugar syrup is too good to pass up.

Virgin Piña Colada

If you like (virgin) Piña Coladas and getting caught in the rain, then you’ll love this tasty pineapple coconut mocktail!