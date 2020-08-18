Meghan Markle & Prince Harry’s Sweetest Gifts to Each Other Over the Years

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been married since 2018, and over the years, they’ve given several noteworthy presents to each other. In honor of their relationship, we thought we would look back at Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s gifts to each other for their birthdays, anniversary, Valentine’s Day and other holidays.

But before we discuss Meghan and Harry’s sweetest gifts to each other, let’s look back on their relationship: Meghan and Harry met in July 2016 via a blind date. News broke of their relationship in October 2016, and a little more than a year later, Meghan and Harry announced their engagement. The two wed in May 2018, and welcomed their son, Archie Mountbatten Windsor, a year later in May 2019. In January 2020, the couple announced their decision to take a step back as senior members of the royal family and move to North America with Archie. The couple first moved to Canada before relocating to Los Angeles. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex then moved again to Santa Barbara, California, in August 2020.

So that’s Harry and Meghan’s relationship in a nutshell. Now onto the best gifts the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have given to each other over the years. It’s royal presents time.

2016: First Dates Gifts

When the Duke and Duchess of Sussex first started dating in 2016, People reported that Harry gave Meghan lavish and expensive gifts. Among them was a $6,650 a Cartier Love Bracelet. Harry also gave Meghan a $300 gold Maya Brenner necklace with the letters “M” and “H” for their names. (The necklace went on to cause drama in the royal family.)

Before their relationship went public in November 2016, Harry also spent thousands of dollars on a painting titled “Everybody Needs Somebody to Love” by British artist van Donna, according to People.

August 2017: Meghan’s 36th Birthday

The Daily Star reported in August 2017 that the Duke of Sussex bought a $41,000 Mini Cooper for Meghan’s 36th birthday. The car, which cost £31,000, was inspired by Harry’s favorite film, 2003’s The Italian Job. “Harry is convinced this is a great gift for Meg. She’ll be able to nip around London yet stay fairly anonymous,” a source told the Daily Star at the time. “Harry says he will have to teach her how to use a gearstick. He has his advanced recon driving skills from his time in the Army so he could teach her a thing or two. But whether his abilities are to Italian Job standards remains to be seen!”

People also reported at the time that Harry planned a trip for he and Meghan to visit Botswana, Africa, for her birthday. Before the couple went to Botswana, the couple spent time in Livingstone, Zambia, on a safari lodge close to the Victoria Falls, known as the “smoke that thunders.”

May 2019: 1st Anniversary

To celebrate one year of marriage in May 2019, Harry gave Meghan an eternity ring, People reported at the time. The Duchess of Sussex was first photographed with the ring at Trooping the Colour that year, where she was seen with a new piece of jewelry, which was covered in small diamonds, next to her wedding band and engagement ring. Some also assumed at the time that the ring was a push present for Meghan after she welcomed Archie. Eternity rings are traditionally gifted after a milestone event, such as a year anniversary or the birth of a child. Prince William also gave Kate Middleton an eternity ring after the birth of their first child, Prince George, in July 2013.

August 2019: Meghan’s 38th Birthday

A source told Fabulous Digital in August 2019 that Harry gave Meghan a framed black and white photograph of Archie for her 38th birthday. Harry, who also had the frame engaged, also gave Meghan earrings that he designed himself.

“This year there will be a birthday gift from Archie and the odds are on a sepia or black and white photograph of her precious son in a solid silver frame from Aspreys,” the source said. “The precious present is likely to have an engraving chosen by Harry that will make it extra special.”

The insider continued, “And Harry has a weakness for designing jewellery for Meghan, so it is expected that the royal will design another stunning piece—likely to be earrings—as a Sussex surprise. Harry is always very thoughtful so I’m sure he has some special things planned for her, but there’s nothing Meghan’s asked for. “She’s very clear that she’s already got the best gift she could ever get—her little dream baby Archie.”

September 2019: Harry’s 35th Birthday

For Harry’s 35th birthday Meghan recreated a moment from her and Harry’s trip to Botswana, Africa, when they first started dating in 2016. “Last year, for Harry’s birthday, Meghan recreated their Botswana camping adventures in their backyard,” a source told People in May 2020. “It’s a place that means so much to them—and to Harry in particular—so Meghan wanted to bring that happy place to him on his day so she set up a tent, got sleeping bags, cooked dinner and recreated Botswana where they fell in love.”

The source also noted that Meghan and Harry “always give each other incredibly romantic gifts,” including Harry’s 35th birthday present.

May 2020: 2nd Wedding Anniversary

For their second wedding anniversary in May 2020, Harry gave Meghan a bouquet of roses, as well as a ring to celebrate the two years they’ve been together as a married couple. Meghan, for her part, gave Harry a handwritten card that she designed herself. “Meghan designed Harry’s card, and hand wrote a beautiful, sentimental message inside expressing her love for him,” a source told Us Weekly at the time. “Harry surprised Meghan with a huge, stunning bouquet of roses and a ring, which she loves.” Because of the worldwide health crisis at the time, Meghan and Harry celebrated their second anniversary at home.

August 2020: Meghan’s 39th Birthday

For Meghan’s 39th birthday in August 2020, Harry gave Meghan a necklace that he designed, as well as a framed photograph of them that he took himself. “He surprised Meghan with a necklace that he designed. And a framed photograph of the two of them, which he took himself,” a source told Us Weekly at the time. Meghan celebrated her birthday with Harry, Archie and her mom, Doria Ragland, at their home in Montecito, California. For the occasion, Harry cooked Meghan a three-course dinner organized a chocolate birthday cake decorated in icing sugar.