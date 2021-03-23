Did Anyone Else Know About Mango’s Plus-Size Collection?

Scroll To See More Images

When it comes to shopping for plus-size clothing, finding options that are both on-trend and affordable can feel like a challenge. Yes, you have your usual go-to sites, but allow me to make a case for one you might not be a fan of just yet. Meet: Mango’s plus-size range, Violeta by Mango. The site gets it majorly right when it comes to offering a selection of perfectly-tailored dresses, affordable denim and so much more that stays true to Mango’s chic aesthetic.

Seriously, I feel like Violeta by Mango is a hidden gem. More often than not, when fast fashion labels offer extended sizing, the options are way too limited, or not designed with plus bodies in mind. A few pieces offered in plus sizes is hardly enough to be considered a standalone plus-size fashion brand. But Violeta by Mango has nearly as many items to peruse as in their straight-sized selection—and they’re all just as cute.

Basics may be the building blocks of any good outfit, but finding the perfect basics can be tricky. Luckily, Violeta by Mango makes it easy. Every product is available up to a size 22 or up to a 4XL, including their swim and workout offerings. Oh–and the whole site is pretty affordable. Some of the more luxurious items are priced over $100, but you can count on Mango’s killer quality to make pieces that will last through years of wear and tear. There’s really nothing better than buying a great faux-leather jacket that you never have to replace, am I right, ladies?

The weather outside is starting to heat up, which means you’re a matter of weeks away from breaking out your spring wardrobe. Why not hit up Violeta by Mango for some staples and standouts to throw into the mix? Whatever you’re shopping for right now—be it a great new pair of jeans or a sparkly skirt for a fun night out—this site has you covered.

Keep reading to shop a few of my favorite options from Violeta right now.

Double-Breasted Suit Blazer

This pink satin blazer should be your new favorite spring jacket. Wear it with the matching suit pants for a borrowed-from-the-boys look, or style it over a white tee and jeans for day-off vibes.

Ruffle Openwork Knit Cardigan

Grandma-inspired cardigans are all the rage this spring, so you 100 percent need one in your closet. This ruffled green option is beyond sweet.

Denim Trench Coat With Pockets

My favorite thing about spring? The jackets. I love layering a lightweight trench over any and all of my outfits, but this one has got to be one of the cutest ones that I’ve seen in 2021. Love the denim take!

Slim-Fit Julie Jeans

White jeans are the official pant of summer 2021, and like all of Mango’s plus-size denim, this slim-fitting pair is designed in sizes 12 through 22.

Striped Cotton Shirt

This poplin button-down deserves a forever home in your wardrobe. It’s lightweight and breathable for the summer months and has an easy, relaxed fit that makes you look like you just threw it on and left the house.

Lurex Swimsuit

Swim season is here and Mango has you covered with this sparkly blue one-piece. The silhouette is super simple, but the shimmery lurex fabric totally jazzes it up. The bows on the side (and the fact that it’s designed in sizes M-3XL) are just icing on the swimwear cake.

Short Leather-Effect Jacket

It’s a known fact that leather jackets can get pretty pricey. That’s why this faux-leather option—which retails for under $130 (!)—is such a good buy. It looks super luxe, but won’t break the bank.

Stretch Strap Top

Should it really be one of your go-to brands if it doesn’t have an amazing athleisure collection? No, no it should not. This lightweight workout top pairs perfectly with the coordinating blue leggings, but I’d argue you could also style the tank with jeans post-gym sesh.

Sequin Midi Skirt

Have a wedding coming up on your calendar? Then you need this sparkly midi skirt. Dress it down on the daily with a white t-shirt or go all out with an equally-sparkly top.