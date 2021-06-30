This Is The Easiest, Tastiest Iced Matcha Latte Recipe On The Internet

Nothing completes my morning routine quite like an iced matcha latte. If your social media feeds look anything like mine, you’ve been seeing the beautiful green tea drink all over the place, no matter what platform you’re scrolling. It may be matcha’s aesthetically-pleasing looks that made it go viral, but it actually has many other properties that make it worthy of its fame.

In fact, I (and many other matcha stans), think of the drink as the new and improved coffee—it delivers a nice caffeine buzz without the crash, it’s packed with antioxidants and, of course, absolutely delicious. That being said, not everyone wants to spend seven-plus dollars every time they want to enjoy these amazing benefits, so why not learn to make it at home?

Without access to any type of commercial food sources during lockdown, I had many intense food cravings, one of the strongest of which was an itch for a good iced matcha latte. However, I pictured the process of making the drink to be tedious—and after spending months at home in a sweatsuit, I had become, well, a bit lazy.

So, I scavenged the Internet for simple yet delicious matcha recipes, and Gimme Delicious provided the perfect four-step recipe that I think everyone should try. With only a blender, matcha powder, vanilla syrup (which is easily made at home!) and your choice of milk, you’ll make a latte so tasty that you’ll have to be begged to ever pay for the drink at a café again. Plus, pretending to be a barista is half the fun!

To start, pour 12 oz. of your choice of milk into a blender, or more if you want to make enough for two or three days. My go-to is oat milk to make the drink vegan, but all options taste delicious!

Once your milk is in the blender, it’s time to add in the star of the show: the matcha powder. Many different brands make great matcha powders, so depending on your flavor preferences, you can use ceremonial grade matcha with a sweeter and stronger flavor or culinary matcha for a more subtle, bitter taste. I personally use ceremonial grade matcha by Green Foods to satisfy my sweet tooth. Measure out two tsp of the matcha powder and add it into the blender with your milk.

Next, add two tsp of vanilla syrup to the mix. This step is optional, but if you prefer your matcha lattes sweet like I do, it’s basically essential. And if you don’t have vanilla syrup on hand, I’ve got you covered. To make your own vanilla syrup, all you need is water, sugar, and vanilla extract. Use a small pot to boil half of a cup of water and then add in one cup of sugar and stir until every grain is fully melted.

Let the mixture cool and then stir in one tsp of vanilla extract and you have the perfect simple syrup to go in your matcha latte.

If you have a sweet tooth but don’t care for vanilla or don’t have the time or will to make your own simple syrup, you can easily blend in some sugar, honey, or agave in with your drink. Once your sweetener of choice is in, blend your mixture for about 30 seconds until the color and texture are consistent.

Then, all that’s left to do is pour your latte over ice and enjoy! Oh, and flex your drink on Instagram of course. Who says you can’t be your own barista?