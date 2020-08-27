How to Style Puffy Hair: A User’s Guide

Scroll To See More Images

We all want shiny, voluminous hair that’s full of body — but anyone whose hair has ever mushroomed out into shrub territory knows there’s a huge difference between volume and frizz. Before you rush to grab all the hair oil in the world in an attempt to keep it in check, first you have to figure out why your hair’s so damn puffy.

“Humidity is a huge factor for frizz,” says hairstylist and co-founder of IGK Haircare, Leo Izquierdo. “The type of hair you have can also make you more prone to frizz.” Izquierdo cites curly or thick hair as the most likely to puff up, and mentions that humidity isn’t exclusive to summertime — dry, frizz-prone hair is more porous, so it sucks up the moisture in the air causing the shaft to swell; it’s liable to go haywire any time it’s damp out.

But humidity isn’t the only culprit: Breakage can also cause frizz thanks to a damaged cuticle, which lies flat in healthy hair. There’s good news, though: You don’t have to spend your entire paycheck on a Keratin treatment for sleek hair. Scroll through below to find out how to style puffy, frizzy hair.

Start In the Shower

You can start managing frizz while still in the shower by using the correct shampoo and conditioner for frizzy hair types, says Izquierdo. Look for one that’s for frizzy or “unmanageable” hair, which is basically just PR-speak for frizz. If your hair is curly, he recommends a conditioning cleansing oil that’ll get rid of product buildup. If you’ve got straight or limp strands, try a hydrating shampoo.

This shampoo will help you rebalance the moisture levels in your hair and protect you from future damage.

Is your hair a little fried from color treatment or using harsh chemicals? This shampoo, which is formulated with alma oil, coconut oil and a special vegetable protein complex, strengthens your hair without making it feel greasy.

This shampoo and conditioner system works hard to reduce 100 percent of roughness and frizz to give you smooth hair.

Use a Leave-In

Once you’re out of the shower, skip the rough-dry which can damage your cuticle even further. Instead, invest in a microfiber towel (or grab a cotton T-shirt) to blot hair dry. Then, prime hair with a leave-in conditioner to help plump up the hair shaft the right way.

Infused with coconut oil, this lightweight hair balm reduces breakage while hydrating your strands.

This leave-in conditioner promises up to three days of frizz-free hair—even in 97 percent humidity.

Vegan and gluten-free, this styling lotion gives your hair a boost while adding some shine with its natural flower oils.

Add a Heat-Protectant

If you heat-style your hair often, add in a heat-protectant spray. Spritz it liberally from root to tip before blow-drying. Grenia also recommends you invest in an anti-static brush, like this one.

You’ll barely notice this spray in your hair. It leaves your hair feeling naturally silky while saving it from future heat damage.

With 10 different hair benefits, this primer really is magic. Infused with argan oil and sunflower seed oil, this primer is packed with vitamins and antioxidants.

This leave-in treatment is color-safe and will help detangle your hair, protect your hair from UV rays and keep away the frizz.

Seal the Ends

Finish with an oil or cream on the ends to prevent the dreaded mushroom-hair.

Give your hair those final touches with this lightweight cream, which will add a brilliant reflective shine to your hair.

Keep the flyaways and frizz at bay with this serum. Get 72-hours of smooth, shiny hair with this protective serum.

If you’re sick of staring at your split ends, check out this oil. It protects your hair from multiple types of damage. You can use it either pre-wash or before styling.

Mask It Up

And lastly, invest in a hair mask a few times per week. And for the truly lazy, leave yours in the shower so you have no excuse to skip it. Just make sure you let it marinate for at least 10-15 minutes.

Packed with coconut, rice and super fruits, this mask lets you rewind some of your hair damage while protecting you from future pollutants.

When you use this mask, you’ll be transported to the spa. With the relaxing eucalyptus and lavender scents, this oil will strengthen the health of your scalp and prevent frizz.

Packed with B Vitamins, rosehip and argan oils, collagen and silk, this mask gets deep into each individual strand to fix damage. It claims to reduce breakage by 81 percent after three leave-in treatments.