How To Style Leather Pants Without Looking Like An Extra In ‘Grease’

I like to think I’m pretty well-versed when it comes to styling, but figuring out how to style leather pants was a tricky one. I’m a curvy, mid-sized gal whose size fluctuates pretty much every other day, and we all know that leather—even faux leather!—can often be a little unforgiving, and sometimes even unflattering. That said, as I’ve whittled down my closet over the past few years and created a wardrobe of quality basics, leather pants have become something of a staple for me, and I’m here to share my styling secrets.

I love how versatile leather pants are: They can be dressed up or down, they work well with lots of other fabrics, they offer a unique texture and (when you find the right pair!) they can be super flattering, so don’t rule them out if you try one pair that makes you look like Sandy from Grease’s understudy. Though I tend to dress pretty simply—I describe my personal style as minimalist chic, with an emphasis on elevated basics—I feel like leather pants make my very plain pieces have far more impact.

Incorporating leather into an outfit can make even the most monochrome, neutral look feel super luxe and sophisticated. It’s easy to mix and match my favorite blouses, bodysuits, and outerwear on top of them, and putting on a pair of leather pants makes me feel like I can strut down the sidewalk Cheetah Girls-style (Except, not in the Barcelona heat, because I’d probably pass out from sweating).

My collection of leather pants has become quite large, so I’ve been able to play around with styling them to figure out the best ways to make the most of this closet staple. (My boyfriend has even asked me to please, please stop buying more leather pants, because we live in LA and I can only wear them a couple months out of the year. My unhealthy shopping habit says No, but I digress.)

Below, take a look at some outfit inspo for how to style leather pants in a few cute, uncomplicated ways.

Monochrome Magic

TBH, I have no idea where I would wear this outfit, but that doesn’t stop me from loving it. I really like that these Get Choosy pants aren’t as traditionally slim-fitting as lots of other leather options. The cargo pockets and semi-safari vibes make these a little more casual—and, in my opinion, a lot more versatile.

I played with volume by pairing them with an oversized blazer and skin-tight top. I’m a huge fan of mixing neutrals, so finishing off the look with some Yeezy shoes that match the pants perfectly really tied it all together.

She’s A Snake

To me, this is the ultimate NYFW street style outfit. If I’m ever stopped to have my picture taken outside Spring Studios, this is what I hope I’m wearing. I’m obsessed with the shiny finish on these Leith pants, and I think it really elevates them overall.

Because I liked the reflective nature of the pants, I decided to match them with an equally-shiny trench by BLANK NYC, which has a (faux) snakeskin look. As an added bit of texture, I topped off the outfit with a croc-embossed messenger bag and these incredible Cult Gaia boots.

Leopard Love

I know, I know. I live in LA and there’s literally no time of year during which it makes sense to wear this jacket, but… *drools*. It’s so good. What I love about this outfit is how much texture I was able to incorporate: the faux fur leopard print is a statement on its own, but paired with a ribbed sweater, faux snakeskin pants, a croc-embossed bag and leather boots? I was serving a a fully-textured fantasy.

I went super matchy-matchy with the colors to keep this bold look feeling cohesive. The shoes and top are the exact same color, as are the bag and these Revolve x Camila Coelho pants. The bag and pants also match the leopard spots on the coat to tie everything together.

Black On Black

This outfit was one that I put together with some of my favorite pieces from the other looks I created. To me, the standout here is the leather-on-leather top and bottom combo, a bold choice that can be pretty hit or miss.

Matching up the exact colors and textures makes it look like I’m wearing a full leather suit, which could be rocked anywhere from a fashion show to a boardroom meeting. I love mixing in neutrals, so the brown and cream accents I added to the look help break up the black-on-black intensity.

Contrasting Leathers

This lighter shade of leather pants is a little unconventional, which is part of why I love them. Even though I’m not experiencing much winter weather here in Southern California, I’m all about winter creams and ivories, so this pair always comes out of my closet when the temperatures drop.

I happened to have a hat that perfectly matched the pants, and decided to layer leather-on-leather once again with this Steele faux leather blazer. The turtleneck (My mom’s from the ’80s, thanks Mom!) gives the outfit some seasonal warmth, but could be easily switched out for a tank in warmer fall weather. I felt like these boots really tied everything together thanks to the black and cream tones in the unique heels.

Seasonal Suede

Last but not least! Leather doesn’t just mean smooth fabric; it also applies to suede. I love these L’Academie pants because the cut is super flattering and makes my legs look really long. The zipper up the middle also makes a statement on its own, so I was able to keep my top half pretty simple.

I mixed leather textures by incorporating this faux leather shacket (shackets are a huge trend, people!) for a bit of movement and play on volume, and paired the ensemble with tone-on-tone accessories. I picked clear heels because they helped lighten up the outfit a bit, especially since the pants fall past my ankles and I usually rock a cropped fit.

Ready to start styling leather pants on your own?

