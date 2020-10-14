20 Easy Home Decor Ideas To Make Your Space Feel New Again

At its core, home decor should be a reflection of you—which is why having a go-to list of home decor ideas can be helpful for those always itching to redecorate. Sometimes, figuring out exactly how to spruce up your space—no matter if your budget is big or small—can be overwhelming. There are so many elements to decorating and so many different rooms to style. Even if you live in a small apartment and not a massive house, you likely still have a bedroom, living area, kitchen and bathroom. That means, that some of the smallest homes still have a lot of space to decorate. And while ultimately the choice on how to style your home is yours, home decor ideas can help get the ball rolling.

Whether you have a large home or small, a lot of money to spend or none or just have one, singular room you want to redecorate, there are so many easy ways to change up your space. For those who just want a few changes that make things feel newer, try adding throw pillows to the furniture you already have or putting some mirrors on the walls to increase the light and create the illusion of more space. Or, if you’re ready to update a few larger pieces, try investing in a furniture focal point and then updating the rest of the room with smaller, more affordable objects.

Taking the time to sit down and figure out exactly what you want your home to look like (or, at the very least, a pretty clear idea) is the first step. After that, peruse these home decor ideas to figure out how, exactly, to make your dream home become a reality. Going into any home project without some semblance of a plan is never going to work—no matter how many genius home decor ideas you read. The effort you make at the beginning will save you more time than you can imagine when it actually comes to implementing your decor style.

If you’re ready to dig in and redecorate your home, though, keep reading to discover 20 easy home decor ideas that will make your space feel new again. Don’t be afraid to try something bold or out of your comfort zone, too. It might just be the design element that ends up being your absolute favorite.

1. Use Throw Pillows To Spice Up Your Seating

Never underestimate the power of a good throw pillow. Even if you don’t want to change up your furniture pieces (or, quite frankly, can’t afford to), adding some cute throw pillows into the mix can instantly give any room an easy refresh. Try playing with different colors and patterns—and don’t be afraid to go for a bold pillow.

2. Turn Your Bar Cart Into A Conversation Piece

There are endless ways to decorate your bar cart, but it’s such a simple way to add to your home decor. You can use it to store your chicest glassware, add some bright flowers for a pop of color or even add small decorative objects along with your liquor and wine bottles. Just opt for a look that suits your personal style, and you’re golden.

3. Create An Accent Wall

If you’re not quite a maximalist, but you don’t want every single wall in your home to be covered in wallpaper or art, try creating an accent wall. A great (and easy) way to do this is to use a collage wall art kit. Artists, photographers and the like curate a selection of photos that you can then arrange on your wall however you’d like!

4. Invest In One Furniture Focal Point

For those who want to add an entirely new focal point to their home, but can’t afford (or don’t want to) completely redecorate, try investing in one piece of furniture you really love. This could be a stunning couch you’ve seen on Instagram, a maximalist armchair or even the kitchen table of your dreams. You can then spruce up the rest of your home with smaller, more affordable pieces.

5. Try Out A New Wallpaper (Or Removable Wallpaper)

Whether you want to create an accent wall or completely change the feel of your home, you can’t go wrong with wallpaper—both removable and permanent. If you know exactly what you want (and don’t think you’ll change your mind), go for a permanent wallpaper in a classic pattern. For those who like trendier options, though, you might want to opt for peel-and-stick wallpapers at first.

6. Use Storage Pieces That Double As Decor

Everyone has items they need to store to keep off of countertops and the floor—but instead of using plastic bins, try storage that’s both functional and stylish. Rope baskets, cute bins and even ottomans that feature extra storage are all wonderful options for keeping things tidy and aesthetic at the same time. It might just be one of the most essential home decor ideas out there.

7. Add Mirrors To The Walls

It’s no secret that the addition of mirrors in a home creates more light and the illusion of space. If you’re thinking about creating a gallery wall in your home, try adding a few small mirrors in addition to the art prints or photographs. Alternatively, add a couple wall mirrors above your couch to let more light into your living space.

8. Place Plants (Or Faux Plants) Around Your Home

There’s nothing like a little greenery to brighten a space. If you can take care of a few plants, add them around your home for an overall boho and refreshing vibe. For those who don’t have a green thumb, you can get the same effect with faux plants—just don’t accidentally water them!

9. Brighten Things Up With Wall Art

If your walls are feeling majorly drab, add some bright art prints to liven things up a bit. Especially if you live in a location where the winters are long and cold, you’ll be grateful to have some colorful and warm colors inside. Try mixing and matching different prints on a gallery wall, or just hang a large piece in a space you occupy the most.

10. Opt For Floating Shelves

While all shelves are generally helpful, floating shelves are one of the easiest home decor ideas that create more space on your walls—and serve as easy ways to display your favorite books, plants and decorative objects. Because this style of shelf is so versatile, you can use it to fill in gaps on your walls, or create an art and books gallery wall.

11. Spruce Up Your Bathroom With A Luxe Shower Curtain

Your bathroom should be an oasis—full stop. If yours doesn’t quite feel like one, try adding a cute shower curtain that brightens you day whenever you step into the bathroom. For those who might be completely redecorating their bathrooms, choose a shower curtain first, and then let it inspire how you finish the rest of your decor.

12. Use Throw Blankets As A Decor Piece

Something cozy that also serves as a decor piece? Yes, please. Throw blankets are great for cuddling up in when it’s chilly, but they can also work as home decor. Find a blanket that works with the colors and aesthetic of your home—and that you also want to snuggle up in—for the ultimate cozy decor.

13. Add Some Coffee Table Books To Your Living Spaces

When form meets function, you get coffee table books. Not only are they usually filled with gorgeous photos or interesting stories, but coffee table books serve as gorgeous decor options, too. Place them on your coffee table (of course) or add them to a bookshelf or dresser to serve as decorative objects.

14. Invest In Kitchen Accessories That Look Cute On The Counter

If your kitchen is feeling a bit blah or even cluttered, re-think how you have it set up. Store everything that isn’t necessary to have on the counters, and then invest in kitchen accessories that actually look cute when they’re set out on surfaces. This could mean anything from a colorful Kitchen-Aid mixer to cake stands that bring you joy.

15. Create Warmth With A Chic Rug

When your floors are all hardwood, laminate or even concrete, it can make a space feel less warm. Adding a chic rug, though, can add the coziness your home is missing. Make sure to measure your space and plan out where you want to place a rug before you purchase one! Forethought will go a long way with this home decor idea.

16. Keep Your Bookshelves Organized & Aesthetic

Use cute decorative objects (like miniature busts, plants or candles) on your bookshelves to make them absolutely gorgeous. Some people also prefer to organize their books by color or keep them separated by different decor options—that way, the shelves become little conversation pieces rather than a mass of books.

17. Turn Your Garment Rack Into A Home Decor Moment

If you store some of your clothes on a garment rack (for easy access or due to a small closet), try turning it into a home decor moment. Organize your clothes by length, style and color, hang shelves above the rack to create a closet wall or add some cute accessories to the furniture piece as well. These garment rack ideas can help reduce a cluttered feeling in a small space!

18. Create The Illusion Of More Space

If you live in a small home, there are plenty of ways to create the illusion of space. You can add art higher up on the ceiling, invest in a floor mirror for your bedroom or living area or make sure your storage game is on-point (keeping as much off the floor as possible). Making sure you embrace light colors on the walls and on larger furniture items can help, too.

19. Add Lamps For A Cozier Vibe

For folks who aren’t huge fans of harsh overhead lights, warm up your space and make it nice and cozy by adding lamps. From desk lamps and table lamps to floor lamps, there are so many chic options that are sure to match your ideal home aesthetic. This is one of those home decor ideas that can be easily achieved.

20. Use Desk Accessories To Elevate Your Home Office

Whether you have a tiny desk stuck in the corner of your bedroom or an entire room dedicated for a home office, you can’t go wrong with adding some cute desk accessories. Not only will these pieces add to the aesthetic of your desk set-up, but they’ll also make sitting down to work just a little bit more enjoyable.